High school sports roundup: Arcadia boys soccer team wins sectional title

BALDWIN, Wis. — The Arcadia High School boys soccer team secured its second consecutive trip to the WIAA state tournament by defeating Washburn/Bayfield 1-0 in a Division 4 sectional final on Saturday.

The Raiders (15-3-2) won their seventh straight game and will play in a state semifinal at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The four qualifying teams will be seeded, with the first seed playing the fourth seed at 4:30 p.m. and the second seed playing the third seed at 7 p.m.

Arcadia qualified for the Division 3 state semifinals last season, which ended in a 1-0 loss to the Racine Prairie School.

VOLLEYBALL

WIAA sectional final

Division 3

Unity 3, Aquinas 0

SHELL LAKE, Wis. — The sixth-ranked Blugolds (29-6) were knocked out of the tournament with a 25-15, 26-24, 25-20 loss to the fifth-ranked Eagles (36-1).

Senior Jacy Weisbrod had 13 kills and junior Macy Donarski 26 assists and 13 digs for Aquinas.

