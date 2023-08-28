Wabasha, Minn. — The Arcadia High School boys cross country team won the Wabasha-Kellogg Invitational at Coffee Mill Golf Club on Monday.

Four top ten finishers helped the Raiders win the team title with a score of 34, edging out second place Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston by two points.

Junior Nestor Badillo had the team’s best finish, placing second with a time of 10 minutes and 48.7 seconds, losing only to Cole Arens of Wabasha-Kellogg (10:03.3).

Fellow junior Cole Lockington took fourth at 11:20.2 with sophomore Andy Monroy taking sixth at 11:27.9.

The Raiders’ girls team finished sixth out of six teams with a best finish of 35th by Linsy Cruz (18:43.3).

GIRLS GOLF

Nonconference

Coaches versus Cancer Team Scramble

MADISON — Tomah finished tied for 18th at the Maple Bluff Country Club as 22 teams competed while raising money for cancer research.

The Timberwolves shot 77 overall as they played to benefit pancreatic cancer research. In total, $47,386 had been raised as of Monday night with Tomah contributing $782. Donations will still be accepted through the American Cancer Society through the end of the week.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Stewartville 1, La Crescent-Hokah 0

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers opened their season at home with a loss to Stewartville after a 38th minute goal from Logan Quam.

Brecken Rester had nine saves for the winning team while Lancers goalie Cooper Johnson had four saves.