ARCADIA – The Arcadia High School girls basketball team held G-E-T to 11 first-half points on the way to a 48-24 victory on a WIAA Division 3 quarterfinal on Tuesday.

The seventh-seeded Raiders (9-16) beat the 10th-seeded Red Hawks (4-20) for the third time this season and advanced to a regional semifinal game at second-seeded West Salem (22-2) on Friday.

Senior Breah Golden scored a team-high 18 points for Arcadia, which lost both regular-season meetings with the Panthers. Golden made six field goals and all six of her free throws.

Junior Casidi Pehler added 11 points for the Raiders, who scored 31 second-half points.

G-E-T was led by Neveah Becker’s 10 points. Becker made two 3-pointers.

Stanley-Boyd 60, Viroqua 47

STANLEY, Wis. – The Blackhawks (5-20) had their season ended with a third straight loss.

Senior Zoey Clark scored a team-high 20 points for Viroqua.

Adams-Friendship 47, Black River Falls 35

ADAMS, Wis. – The Tigers (1-23) lost their 13th straight game.

Division 2

Hayward 58, Logan 47

HAYWARD, Wis. – Senior Jazzy Davis scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half for the ninth-seeded Rangers (8-17), who lost their final nine games.

Freshman Kaia Depaolo added 10 points and junior Caylie Scharpf none for Logan.

Tomah 44, Sparta 30

TOMAH – The seventh-seeded Timberwolves (11-14) beat the 10th-seeded Spartans (5-20) for a third time this season by gradually pulling away from an eight-point halftime lead.

Senior Lauren Noth scored a game-high 16 points for Tomah, which plays at second-seeded New Richmond on Friday.

Senior Aubrey King added 10 points for the Timberwolves, and Sparta was led by a 12-point performance from freshman Tiana Leis in its second straight loss.

Division 4

Onalaska Luther 56, Boscobel 38

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — The ninth-seeded Knights (12-13) won their third game in a row and advanced to a regional semifinal Friday night at top-seeded Aquinas (23-1).

Senior Hannah Matzke scored a game-high 28 points for Luther, which built a 29-17 lead by the end of the first half. Matzke made three 3-pointers and hit two of them during a 14-point first half.

Matzke has averaged 25.7 ppg over the past three games and scored more than 20 points four times in the past six.

Sophomore Macie Neumeister made two 3-pointers and added 12 points for the Knights.

Melrose-Mindoro 57, Riverdale 44

MELROSE – The seventh-seeded Mustangs (12-13) advanced to earn a semifinal game at second-seeded Bangor (18-6) on Friday.

The victory ended a two-game losing streak for Melrose-Mindoro, which lost a 54-48 regular-season game to the Cardinals.

Division 5

Cashton 49, Brookwood 39

CASHTON – The sixth-seeded Eagles (15-10) beat the 11th-seeded Falcons (7-18) for a third time and won their second game in a row.

Senior Braylee Hyatt made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points for Cashton, which next plays at third-seeded Alma Center Lincoln, which is ranked eighth in the state by The Associated Press.

Hyatt scored 18 of her points in the first half, Autumn Brandau’s eight points led Brookwood.

Belmont 71, De Soto 10

BELMONT, Wis. – The Pirates (2-23) lost their fourth game in a row.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

Caledonia 49, La Crescent-Hokah 46

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Warriors (13-11) defeated the Lancers (17-9, 10-4) after trailing by six at at halftime and ended La Crescent-Hokah’s regular season with a loss.

Lewis Doyle and Garrett Konz of Caledonia each had 14 points while Ethan Stendel added 13. Mason Einerwold led the Lancers with 11 points. Noah Bjerke-Wieser and Carter Todd each added 10.

BOYS HOCKEY

WIAA Sectional Semifinals

Division 2

Altoona 7, Black River Falls 4

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (14-7) season comes to an end with a home loss to the Regis/Altoona/McDonnell co-op, who were led by four goals scored by Evan Gustafson.

Wyatt Madvig had two goals and an assist for Black River Falls. Drew Apicella and Calvin Lakowske each had a goal for the Tigers, who fell behind 4-0 before a minute went by in the second period.