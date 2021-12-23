High school sports roundup: Bangor girls basketball team first to knock off Blair-Taylor

BLAIR – The Bangor High School girls basketball team picked up its biggest win of the season by taking down Blair-Taylor 66-47 in a nonconference game on Thursday.

The Cardinals prevailed in a matchup between unbeaten teams behind a 23-point performance from junior Nora Tucker. She scored 14 first-half points as Bangor (8-0) built a 38-24 lead to take to the second half.

Seniors Aliyah Langrehr and Taylor Jacobson added 11 points apiece and played key roles defensively against Blair-Taylor’s Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson, who entered the game averaging a combined 44 points per game and scored 26 on Thursday.

Langrehr matched up with Steien, who entered with an average of 28 ppg and scored 17. Thompson, who was averaging 16.1 ppg, scored nine with Jacobson the primary defender in a man-to-man approach.

The Wildcats (7-1) were held to 23 second-half points, and Steien and Thompson were held to 10 of them.

West Salem 65, Melrose-Mindoro 25

WEST SALEM – The Panthers (10-0) remained unbeaten by blowing out the Mustangs (4-8).

Freshman Megan Johnson scored a team-high 14 points for West Salem, which led 37-15 after one half.

Anna McConkey added 11 points and Taneea Henderson and Ally Gilster 10 apiece for the Panthers, who had nine players score.

Durand 51, Arcadia 37

ARCADIA – The Raiders fell to 3-6.

WRESTLING

Chatfield Triangular

CHATFIELD, Minn. -- Aquinas, ranked fourth in Division 3, won all three of its duals and highlighted it with a 39-36 win over Chatfield, which is ranked 10th in Minnesota’s Class A.

The Blugolds also beat Ellsworth 48-24 and WEM/JWP 66-9.

Jake Fitzpatrick (106), Trevor Paulson (138), Tate Flege (145), Joe Penchi (160), Calvin Hargrove (170), David Malin (182) and Will Hansen (220) all went unbeaten for Aquinas.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 57, Prairie du Chien 44

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- The Knights (6-1) kept the Blackhawks (0-7) winless.

Sophomore Logan Bahr made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points to go with nine rebounds for Luther, which outscored Prairie du Chien by nine points in the second half.

Senior Gavin Proudfoot added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights, while Trent Mallat's 14 points led the Blackhawks.

River Falls 64, Logan 37

RIVER FALLS, Wis. – Isaac Joley scored 16 points for the Rangers (2-9) with 16 points, but they managed just 13 points in the first half.

The Wildcats took a 37-13 halftime lead and never looked back.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska/La Crosse 2, West Salem 1

WEST SALEM – The Hilltoppers broke a 1-1 tie and won their third straight game when Gavin Schuster scored with assists from Peyton Jones and Alec Browning at the 12:51 mark of the second period.

Noah Gillette scored the first goal to give Onalaska/La Crosse (3-4) the lead in the first period before Noah LaFleur knotted things up early in the second. Carter Hayes assisted on Gillette’s goal, and Lincoln Rahzen and Ian Nickles assisted on LaFleur’s.

Noah Clemment stopped 20 shots for the Hilltoppers and Weston Gerke 26 for the Panthers (4-5).

Sauk Prairie 9, Aquinas co-op 4

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – The Avalanche (3-8) gave up three goals in each period.

Casey Keane, Calvin Gilbertson, Tanner Bass and Zander Skrede scored for Aquinas. Bass and Skrede also assisted on Keane’s goal in the first period.

