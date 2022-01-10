High school sports roundup: Bangor girls basketball team tops Arcadia to stay unbeaten

BANGOR – Junior Nora Tucker made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 19 points to lead the Bangor High School girls basketball team to a 65-47 nonconference victory over Arcadia on Monday.

Tucker hit two 3s and scored 12 of her points in the first half as the Cardinals improved to 13-0 by knocking off the Coulee Conference’s second-place team. Bangor leads the Scenic Bluffs Conference at 5-0.

Junior Gabby Schroeder added 10 points and senior Aliyah Langrehr nine for the Cardinals, who led 30-22 at the half.

The Raiders (3-10) were led by junior Breah Golden’s 21 points. Sophomore teammate Casidi Pehler added 10.

C-FC 53, Sparta 43

SPARTA – The Spartans (6-7) were held to 19 second-half points in a loss to the Pirates (11-4).

Sparta lost its third game in a row and were led by a 10-point performance from Malory Russ. C-FC was led by Maile Gotzinger’s 14 points. Haili Brone added 12.

Brookwood 67, Coulee Christian 27

ONTARIO – The Falcons (3-10) were led by junior Cora Brabdau’s 16 points.

Sophomore Vanessa Anderson added 15 for Brookwood, which ended a three-game losing streak.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Cashton 93, La Farge 24

CASHTON – The Eagles (10-2), who lead Bangor by a half-game in the Scenic Bluffs Conference standings, won their ninth game in a row, scored 53 points in the first half and made no 3-pointers.

Cashton had 12 players score, and sophomore Connor Butzler led them with 16 points. Senior Bowdy Dempsey added 14, senior Presley Brueggen scored 12, and senior Lincoln Klinge had 10 for Cashton.

De Soto 54, Brookwood 40

DE SOTO – The Pirates (4-5) outscored the Falcons in each half to win for the second time in three games.

Senior Jimmy Damon scored 20 points to lead De Soto, which held a 32-23 advantage at the half. Senior Tanner Pedretti added 11 points and senior Josh Boardman nine for the Pirates.

Brookwood (2-8) was led by senior Austin Frye’s 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.