High school sports roundup: Bangor girls win big battle in SBC

BANGOR — The Bangor High School girls basketball team picked up another big victory Friday night by handing Royall a 76-50 loss in a Scenic Bluffs Conference matchup.

The Cardinals (12-0, 5-0) took sole possession of first place in the conference by knocking Royall (10-2, 5-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten behind a big performance from junior Nora Tucker.

Tucker, a 5-foot-7 guard, scored a game-high 23 points and made four 3-pointers along the way. She scored 11 points in the first half and 12 in the second.

Bangor took a 36-24 lead after one half and extended the lead from there. Freshman Anna Fronk added 20 points for the Cardinals and matched Tucker’s four 3-pointers. She scored 12 points in the first half.

Bangor also owns a 66-47 victory over Blair-Taylor (10-1).

Wonewoc-Center 50, Brookwood 32

ONTARIO — The Falcons fell to 2-9 overall and 1-5 in the conference

Coulee

West Salem 86, Viroqua 23

VIROQUA — The Panthers used an offensive explosion to bring an end to a two-game losing streak and improve to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Ten players scored for West Salem, which scored 63 points in the first half for a 50-point halftime lead.

Senior Ally Gilster scored 13 points to lead five Panthers in double figures. Senior Taneea Henderson had 12, freshman Megan Johnson 11 and senior Ella Jordan and junior Gen Norman 10 apiece. Gilster, Henderson and Jordan all made two 3-pointers.

Onalaska Luther 58, Arcadia 54

ARCADIA — The Knights (9-3, 3-1) built a seven-point halftime lead and held on to become the first conference team to beat the Raiders (3-8, 3-1).

Luther moved into a tie with Arcadia and G-E-T for second place in the Coulee with five made 3-pointers against the Raiders.

Junior Hannah Matzke scored a team-high 17 points and pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds. Senior teammate Rachel Koenig added 16 to go with 10 boards, and senior Brianna Zenke made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 points for the Knights.

Arcadia was led by junior Breah Golden, who scored 27 points by making 5 of 10 3-point attempts and 6 of 10 shots. Junior Autumn Passehl added 11 points and five steals.

G-E-T 69, Black River Falls 29

GALESVILLE — Senior Aleha Hunter made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points for the Red Hawks (5-8, 3-1).

Senior Lindsey Lettner and junior Shayna Kirkey added 14 and 13, respectively. Lettner also made three 3-pointers.

MVC

Tomah 49, Sparta 35

SPARTA — The Timberwolves (5-7, 3-2) came back from an eight-point halftime deficit with a 34-point second half to beat the Spartans (6-6, 1-3).

Senior Katie Krause scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the second half for Tomah, which also had 11-point performances from juniors Brin Neumann and Aubrey King. King scored all of her points in the second half.

Seniors Emma Blackdeer and malory Russ each scored nine points to lead Sparta, which led 23-15 after one half.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 54, Royall 41

ELROY, Wis. — Senior Presley Brueggen scored 22 points for the Eagles (9-2, 4-0), who held the Panthers to 15 points in the first half.

Brueggen made three 3-pointers and had a 12-point first half. Sophomore Connor Butzler added 10 points for Cashton, which inched a half-game ahead of Bangor to take over first place.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 65, Gilmanton 39

GILMANTON, Wis. — Tristan McRoberts scored 23 points to lead the Mustangs (6-5, 4-1), who built on a 32-22 halftime lead.

Dominic McRoberts added 17 points and Ty Zeman11 for Melrose-Mindoro, which has won two of three and seven of its past nine. Dominic McRoberts made five of the Mustangs’ 11 3-pointers.

Ridge and Valley

North Crawford 52, De Soto 38

DE SOTO — The Pirates (3-5, 1-2) were outscored in each half and led by senior Jimmy Dammon’s 12 points.

Senior Tanner Pedretti added eight points for De Soto, which has lost five of six.

WRESTLING

Cheesehead Invitational

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Aquinas has three competitors still alive for championships after winning matches in the first three rounds on Friday.

Sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick (17-0) followed up his Bi-State Classic championship by following up a first-round bye with a major decision, then a 4-0 victory over Wisconsin Rapids’ Landyn Freeman (14-4) at 106 pounds.

Junior Calvin Hargrove (17-1) followed his bye at 160 with a pair of pins with his longest match lasting 2 minutes, 38 seconds. Sophomore David Malin (16-1) is also still alive for a title at 170 after winning by technical fall and pin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.