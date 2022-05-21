High school sports roundup: Bangor's Ashton Michek throws fourth no-hitter

CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Bangor High School baseball team ran its winning streak to seven games by winning twice at the Weston Invitational on Saturday.

The Cardinals (17-4) beat Richland Center 10-0 in five innings behind another Ashton Michek no-hitter and added a 7-5 win over Weston.

Michek struck out 14 and walked one in his fourth no-hitter of the season. He also no-hit Melrose-Mindoro, Royall and Brookwood.

Michek also went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI against the Hornets, who made five errors. Samuel Cropp went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

The Cardinals had a 7-2 lead on Weston before the Wilver Eagles scored three times in the top of the seventh. Evan Wolfe was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, Cropp was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, and Michek doubled twice during a 2-for-3 performance that included an RBI.

Viroqua 15, Fennimore 5

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (17-7) won their eighth game in a row heading into Monday’s Coulee Conference showdown with Black River Falls. If Viroqua wins that game, it ties West Salem for the conference crown.

Casey Kowalczyk drove in three runs, and Tyler Quackenbush went 3 for 4 with a double for the Blackhawks. Ben Fergot added two hits and Kevin Lendosky and Kamden Oliver two RBI each.

Eau Claire North 10, Central 4

Eau Claire North 7, Central 0

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The RiverHawks (17-8) were swept and were limited to eight hits over the doubleheader.

The Huskies (19-2), who are ranked fifth in Division 1 by state coaches, scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control of the opener.

Junior left fielder Wesley Barnhart had a single and three RBI in the first game, while sophomore second baseman Zack George went 2 for 3.

Central had just two hits in the second game, and junior Casey Erickson doubled for one of them.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

West Salem Quadrangular

WEST SALEM — The Panthers dropped a 5-2 dual to Logan and a 5-2 dual to Altoona on their home courts.

West Salem’s No. 1 doubles team of senior Jack Hehli and freshman Kyle Hehli won both of their matches. The brothers beat Logan’s Brayden Depaolo and John Herath 6-0, 6-0 and Altoona’s Xai Her and Tyler Goodwin 6-0, 6-0.

