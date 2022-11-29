High school sports roundup: Bennett Fried powers La Crosse Cenyral boys basketball team to season-opening win

RIVER FALLS, Wis. – The Central High School boys basketball team has started its season with a win for the fifth straight year.

The RiverHawks, who placed second in the 2022 WIAA Division 2 state tournament, used a big performance from 6-foot-6 senior Bennett Fried to beat River Falls 62-39 in a nonconference game on Monday.

Fried made 11 of 17 shots and scored a game-high 27 points for Central, which made 54.3% of its shots to beat the Wildcats.

Fried also made 3 of 6 attempts form the 3-point line and grabbed seven rebounds to go with two steals. Senior point guard Nic Williams added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds for Central, which led 33-19 after one half and shot 50% from the 3-point line by making 7 of 14 attempts.

Black River Falls 61, Sparta 54

SPARTA — The Tigers (1-0) also started the season with a win, defeating the Spartans (0-3).

Sparta led by four points at halftime, 32-28, but Black River Falls responded with a 33-22 second half to jump into the lead and ride out a seven-point victory.

Tigers senior Trey Cowley led all scorers with 19 points, joined in double figures by teammates junior Colin Zilmer at 16 and sophomore Nolan Boehm at 11.

Sparta sophomore Gavin Rhead led the way with 16 points, and senior Layden Bender added 13.

Brookwood 55, Coulee Christian 47

ONTARIO – The Falcons won their first game of the season.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Coulee Region 4, Winona 0

ONALASKA — The Cyclones won their second game of the season in a cross-state battle, at the OmniCenter.

Coulee Region (2-0) went ahead early when junior forward McKenna LaFleur scored five minutes into the contest off an assist from senior forward Jaden Hammes for a lead the Winhawks (3-3) could not come back from.

Sophomore forwards Kayla Finco and Julianna Stier each scored their first goals of their varsity careers, with Finco’s late in the first period and Stier’s early in the second for a 3-0 advantage.

Senior forward Anna Szymanski finished off the scoring with a short handed goal, going coast-to-coast off a steal 12 minutes into the third period.