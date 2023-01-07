High school sports roundup: Bla'ha scores hat-trick, La Crescent-Hokah boys hockey wins

PRINCETON, Min. — A hat trick from Jan Bla’ha helped the La Crescent-Hokah High School boys hockey team to a 8-2 win Saturday over the Becker/Big Lake Eagles.

The Lancers (7-2) scored four goals in the first period alone, shutting out the Eagles until the third. Bla’ha had both of the Lancers goals in the second period.

In the third, already up by five goals, Bla’ha scored a power play goal to complete the hat-trick.

Cooper Carlson had two goals for La Crescent-Hokah with Mitchell Reining, Colton Holzer and Ethan Myhre — who also assisted on three goals.

The Lancers return to La Crescent on Tuesday to host St. Paul Johnson.

Onalaska/La Crosse 9, D.C. Everest 4

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — The Onalaska/La Crosse co-op boys hockey team had a field day against D.C. Everest.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 57, Necedah 30

CASHTON — Brett Hemmersbach and Conner Butzler each had 13 points in the Eagles’ (7-2, 3-1) win over the Cardinals.

Zack Misna added 12 points for Cashton. Isaac Hunkins and Jack Herried had 14 each for Necedah, combining for all but two of their team's points.

Nonconference

Bangor 80, Blair-Taylor 48

BLAIR — The Cardinals (6-2) won their second game in a row and outscored the Wildcats (4-6) 40-26 in the first half.

Senior Dustin McDonald scored 21 points for Bangor, which also received 11 from senior Tanner Jones and had 12 players score in its third straight win over Blair-Taylor.

Sophomore Ethan Kniseley scored a team-high 16 points, and senior Jaren Swanson added 13 for the Wildcats.

Lake City 64, Caledonia 44

LAKE CITY, Min. — The Timberwolves knocked off the Warriors (3-3) behind 24 points from Hunter Lorenson, including four 3-pointers.

Keegan Ryan had 15 points and Ryan Heise added 13 for Rice Lake. Reid Klug and Garrett Konz each had 11 for Caledonia, tying for a team-high.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Onalaska 49, Stoughton 45 (OT)

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (5-5) got back on the winning track with a victory over the Vikings (5-8).

Onalaska outscored Stoughton 10-6 in overtime, and junior Anna Skemp had six of her 10 points after regulation ended. Skemp made a 3-pointer and hit three free throws in overtime.

Junior Sidney Fillbach scored a team-high 16 points for Onalaska, and senior Ava Breidenbach added 12.

Caledonia 68, Lake City 62

LAKE CITY, Minn. — The Warriors (9-2) won their second straight game and were led by senior Paige Klug’s 17 points.

Caledonia had four players in double figures with Alexis Schroeder adding 15 points, Jovial King 13 and Ava Privet 11. Schroeder made three of the Warriors’ six 3-pointers.

Blair-Taylor 47, Bangor 41

BLAIR — The Wildcats emerged victorious to keep their unbeaten season alive.

Blair-Taylor (10-0) outscored the Cardinals (9-3) by three points in each half and was led by senior Lindsay Steien’s game-high 20 points. Steien also had 11 rebounds and scored 12 of her points in the second half.

Senior teammate Abby Thompson made three 3-pointers and added 15 points to go with eight steals and four assists.

Senior Nora Tucker scored 16 points with four 3-pointers for Bangor. Sophomore Anna Fronk added nine points with three 3s.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger

Viroqua 3, Rock County 2

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Blackhawks (4-3, 3-1) won their conference matchup with the Fury behind a hat-trick from Rachel Simonson.

After a power play goal by Rock County in the first, Simonson tied with her own power play goal to make it 1-1. Simonson’s short-handed goal six minutes and 10 seconds into the second put Viroqua ahead while a short-handed goal a few minutes later added to the lead.

Nonconference

Fond du Lac 2, Coulee Region 0

WEST SALEM — The Cyclones (8-3) lost their second straight game after allowing single goals in the second and third periods to the Warbirds.

Coulee Region was shut out for the first time this season despite holding a 29-23 advantage in shots. Diana Hanson stopped 21 shots in goal for the Cyclones.

GYMNASTICS

Mount Horeb Invitational

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — The G-E-T co-op placed second among seven teams in the White Division with a score of 131.475., and Viroqua’s co-op was third (127.575).

Viroqua’s Morgan Siekert was the all-around winner with a performance of 36.05, and G-E-T’s Abby Miller followed in second place (35.85). Siekert won the floor exercise (9.4), was second on the vault (8.95) and third on the uneven bars (8.5) and balance beam (9.2).

Miller won the uneven bars (8.7) and was second on the floor exercise (9.325).

Prairie du Chien/Fennimore’s Madilyn Fisher won the vault (9.1).

WRESTLING

Lancaster Invitational

LANCASTER, Wis. — Sparta won the championship at a seven-team event with 196 points and crowned three individual champions.

Sophomore Devon Lietzau (20-2) had two pins and handed Belmont/Platteville’s Dylan Weigel (24-6) a 6-5 loss to complete his undefeated day at 126 pounds.

Sophomore Nathan Poss (11-7) had a pin on his way to winning the 152 bracket, and junior Emmett Brooks (19-8) pinned three opponents while winning at 170. Brooks’ longest match lasted 2 minutes, 27 seconds.

Jaden Kondor (13-8, 132) and Brock Connelly (13-10, 160) added second-place finishes, and sophomore Cadence Zwiefel (20-8, 285) was injured.

Lee Griffin Invitational

VIOLA, Wis. — Blair-Taylor finished second (119), Westby fourth (91) and Cashton fifth (86) in a nine-team meet won by Iowa-Grant/Highland (114).

The Wildcats had four individual champions led by junior Jackson Shramek (21-2), who had two pins then shut out Richland Center’s Kolten Stibbe 5-0 in the 182 final.

Bryan Rogstad (16-7) had three pins at 195 and pinned Westby’s Ty Nottestad (20-10) in 2:43. Dylan Elkaver (9-5, 220) and Ryan Flynn (10-9, 138) also won championships for Blair-Taylor.

Garrett Vatland (19-6, 145) won a title for the Norsemen and had a technical fall over De Soto’s Trenton Baldwin in the final, while Alex Klum (13-9, 113) and Ethan Dobbs (19-6, 132) won for Viroqua.

Cashton received championship performances from Colin O’Neill (19-6) and Austin Culpitt (21-7, 285), and Seth Greeno (21-8) won at 152 for De Soto.

Cadott Invitational

CADOTT, Wis. — G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro placed second in a 19-team field with 485 points. Menomonie was the winner with 562.

The Titans were led by senior individual champions Ben Peterson and Carson Koss after putting five in the finals.

Peterson (18-2) had two pins and a major decision to win the 170-pound bracket, and Koss (18-4) used three pins and a decision to win at 145. Peterson beat Phillips’ Ethan Upson 10-2 for his title, and Koss pinned Whitehall’s Matthew Poulos (17-6) in 3:39 for his.

Jackson Blaken (21-6, 132), Mitch Berg (14-9, 182) and Braydon Lockington (4-1, 220) all placed second for G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro.

Macki Kaz (13-3) won a girls championship at 132 with two pins.

Fred Lehrke Invitational

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Tomah placed fifth out of 12 teams and had 233 points in a meet won by Stratford (392).

Senior Gavin Finch (23-4) led the Timberwolves with a championship at 145. He won quarterfinal and championship matches by pin and beat his semifinal opponent by technical fall.

Landen Bloom (18-8) was second at 126. Austin Gray (13-8, 113), Cameron Finch (20-7, 132) and Benny Bemis (10-10, 138) finished third.