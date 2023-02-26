BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor High School girls basketball team rode a 42-point first half to a 69-37 win over Royall in a WIAA Division 5 regional final Saturday night.

The top-seeded Wildcats, who improved to 25-1 and will play second-seeded Hillsboro on Thursday in a sectional semifinal, were led by Lindsay Steien’s game-high 23 points. Steien made three 3-pointers and had 18 points in the first half.

Kierstyn Kindschy also had a big first half, knocking down four triples for her 12 points.

Abby Thompson, who made six 3-pointers, filled the stat sheet with 20 points, nine steals and seven assists, and Sydney Fremstad added eight points and nine rebounds.

Hillsboro beat third-seeded Alma Center Lincoln 70-56 for its regional title. Alma Center Lincoln handed Blair-Taylor its only loss of the season, a 67-65 defeat on Feb. 14.

Division 2

Menomonie 70, Central 55

MENOMONIE — Senior guard Brittney Mislivecek scored 21 points for the RiverHawks (12-14), who trailed 31-21 at the half.

Alahnna Simpson added 15 points for Central.

Tomah 54, Rice Lake 43

RICE LAKE —The seventh-seeded Timberwolves (13-14) continued their postseason run and will meet top-seeded Menomoine on Thursday in the sectional semifinals. The winner of that contest plays Saturday against the winner of New London and Lakeland.

Division 4

Bangor 46, Westby 32

BANGOR — Nora Tucker had a game-high 17 points as the second-seeded Cardinals (20-6) took care of the Norsemen (21-5).

Tucker made three 3-pointers and had 15 points in the second half as Bangor overcame a slim 16-14 halftime deficit. The Cardinals also got nine points from Anna Fronk and seven from Kennedy Hamilton.

Hanna Nelson and Kennedy Brueggen led Westby with eight points apiece.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 73, G-E-T 57

ONALASKA — The Knights bounced back from Monday night’s loss to West Salem behind a big night from Logan Bahr, who totaled 32 points and six rebounds.

The junior forward shot 65% from the floor and made four of his eight 3-point attempts.

Luther (22-2, 10-2), whose only losses this season are to the Panthers, also got 15 points from Kody Miller and 10 from Synclair Byus.

Cody Schmitz led the Red Hawks (12-12, 6-6) with 32 points and 10 rebounds.

Three Rivers

Chatfield 50, Caledonia 48

CHATFIELD, Minn. — The Warriors (14-12) had their four-game winning streak snapped despite 16 points from Reid Klug and 11 from Lewis Doyle.

Klug made four 3-pointers and had all of his points in the first half to help Caledonia hold a 29-28 edge at the break.

Mason King made two 3s and added eight points for the Warriors.

WRESTLING

MSHSL Section 1A

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Four Caledonia/Houston grapplers won their respective weight classes at the MSHSL Sectional 1A tournament and will be joined by five additional teammates at the state meet.

Braxton Lange earned a 4-2 decision over Wabasha-Kellogg’s Chris Cushman for the section title at 120 pounds, Owen Denstad earned a 9-3 decision over Dover-Eyota’s Bolton Thesing at 132, Cory Scanlan earned a 3-0 decision over Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Gavin Johnson at 138, and Tucker Ginther earned a 7-4 decision over Chatfield’s Carson Rowland at 145.

Hunter Frank (113), Isaac Blocker (152), Eric Mauss (182), Ayden Goetzinger (195) and Grant Ness (285) all finished second in their respective weight classes.

MSHSL Section 1AA

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Henry Dohnalik was La Crescent-Hokah’s top finisher, taking fifth at 120 pounds.