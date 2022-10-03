High school sports roundup: Brookwood girls win cross country meet; Local tennis players advance to sectionals

WEST SALEM — Aquinas High School senior Naomi Koch and junior Jonathan Skemp ran to individual victories as Brookwood’s girls and Chippewa Falls’ boys won team titles during the Chileda Classic cross country races at Maple Grove Venues on Monday.

Koch edged Onalaska Luther sophomore Lauren Wickus with a 5,000-meter time of 21 minutes, 2.1 seconds. Wickus crossed the line second in 21:09.6 before three straight Falcons followed her to anchor Brookwood’s winning team performance.

Senior Margarita Silva (21:11.7), sophomore Stephanie Silva (21:21.5) and junior Amelia Muellenberg (21;32.3) followed in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, as the Falcons ran to a team score of 32.

Brookwood, which is ranked 10th in Division 3 by state coaches and finished comfortably ahead of second-place Chippewa Falls (76), also had scoring runs from freshman Ruby Muehlenkamp (10th, 22:16.8) and senior Katie Gruen (12th, 22:36.5).

Onalaska Luther was third (89), Cashton fourth (90), Aquinas sixth (124) and Logan seventh (161) in the seven-team field.

Skemp’s winning time of 16:37.8 gave him the win over Blair-Taylor junior Kristoffer Sandal (16:54.6) and Logan senior Daniel Wilson (17:06.1).

The Cardinals put together a winning team score of 42, which was better than second-place Logan (68) and third-place Aquinas (77). Arcadia was fourth (88), Onalaska Luther fifth (127), Blair-Taylor sixth (130) and Cashton seventh (197) among eight teams.

Logan senior Roman Westrich added a fifth-place finish (17:46.2) and Aquinas junior Joey Hirschboeck a seventh-place performance (17:52.7) to lead local runners.

GIRLS TENNIS

WIAA Subsectionals

Division 1

Central and Onalaska share the lead for team points after the first step of the postseason with 18.

The RiverHawks won eight of 10 matches played at Green Island’s courts, and the Hilltoppers posted wins in nine of their 11 matches in brackets flights that will feed into a sectional meet at Green Island on Wednesday.

Junior Allison Culp (No.2 singles), senior Allie Schlicht (No. 3 singles), junior Mari Klyose (No. 4 singles) all won twice as top seeds for Central. Senior Sienna Torgerud (No. 1 singles) and the team of junior Katie Johnson and Odessa Barreyro (No. 1 doubles) — also top seeds — won the only matches they had to play at this level.

Junior Sofia Tak (No. 3 singles)senior Gaonou Her and the team of junior Jada Odegard and junior Grace Fabian (No. 3 doubles) all won twice for Onalaska. Tak, who is seeded third, beat second-seeded Hannah Thao of Holmen 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 in her second match, and third-seeded Her beat second-seeded Kelsey Kurtenbach of Reedsburg 6-4, 6-3 in hers.

Sophomore Alex Drazkowski (No. 1 singles) and the team of juniors Summer Nocolai and Campbell Nitti (No. 1 doubles) also won their first-round matches and are alive for Onalaska in the semifinals.

Logan senior Norah Hofland and Holmen senior Isabel Ploessl are alive at No. 1 singles after winning matches in straight sets. Tomah’s No. 1 doubles team of sophomores Anna Lord and Gwyn Robertson also won the only match they played.

Division 2

LODI, Wis. — Aquinas is tied with Lodi for first place heading to sectionals with 16 points, and Onalaska Luther is tied for third with 14.

Sophomore Kate Fortney (No. 2 singles), junior Charlee Gauger (No. 3 singles), freshman Tenzin Nelson (No. 4 singles) and the team of senior Grace Butler and junior Avie Nelson (No. 3 doubles) all won two matches for the Blugolds.

Gauger entered as the fifth seed and beat fourth-seeded Macy Vollert of Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 75-6-0 and top-seeded Emma Kolb of Onalaska Luther 6-0, 6-3. Butler and Nelson, seeded fourth, knocked off Luther’s top-seeded Allison Buege and Clara Baudek 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinal match.

Junior Danica Silcox (No. 1 singles) also won the only match she played for Aquinas.

The Knights received a pair of wins from senior Cate Bruemmer (No. 2 singles) and West Salem a two-win day from its No. 2 doubles team of seniors Elly Goodenough and Katherine Skaar.

West Salem sophomore Megan Johnson (No. 1 singles) won her match as did Luther seniors Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson (No. 1 doubles) and West Salem seniors Rebekah Knudson and Grace Waldhart (No. 1 doubles).

These qualifiers will continue their seasons in a sectional meet Thursday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

BOYS SOCCER

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Lake City 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Sophomore midfielder Mitchell Reining scored one goal and assisted on another as the Lancers (8-3-2, 6-2-0) took care of the Tigers.

La Crescent-Hokah scored both of its goals in the second half. Reining assisted on a Brady Grupa goal in the 65th minute, and scored with an assist from Nolan Schreier 11 minutes later. Grupa’s goal was his sixth of the season, and Reining’s his fourth.

Cooper Johnson played in goal for the Lancers and stopped all seven shots directed his way. The junior’s performance allowed the Lancers to record their sixth shutout of the season and second in a row.