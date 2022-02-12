High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team blasts seventh-ranked Eagles

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team has been on quite a run this week.

The Warriors, who are ranked first in Minnesota’s Class AA, played games Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and three of those opponents were state-ranked.

Caledonia (20-1) completed that gauntlet with a home game against Maple River on Saturday afternoon and sent the seventh-ranked Eagles home with a 71-49 loss.

Senior and Iowa State University commit Eli King scored 25 points as the Warriors beat a ranked team for the second time in three days. They beat Eau Claire Memorial, ranked sixth in Wisconsin’s Division 1, 64-52 on Thursday.

Caledonia, which started the week by dropping a buzzer-beater to DeForest in Wisconsin Dells on Monday, held a 14-point halftime lead over Maple River (17-4), which had won five of its previous six games.

King scored 16 points in the second half and averaged 21.3 points during the Warriors’ three victories this week. Jackson Koepke and Ja’Shon Simpson added 12 points apiece against Maple River. Simpson had 10 and Koepke eight before halftime as Caledonia built a 39-25 advantage.

Onalaska Luther 82, Sparta 50

ONALASKA — The Knights (19-2), ranked seventh in Division 4 by The Associated Press, won their seventh straight game by dominating the Spartans (4-16) from beginning to end.

Luther had a 52-22 lead by halftime and was the recipient of a big game from sophomore Logan Bahr, who had 25 points and seven rebounds. Bahr made 7 of 11 shots from the floor, went 6-for-10 from the 3-point line and made all five of his free throws.

Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 13 points and Kodi Miller 12 for the Knights, who made 58.8% of their first-half shots and 13 3-pointers. Schwichtenberg added three 3s.

Tomah 87, G-E-T 50

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (12-9) won their fifth straight game and held G-E-T sophomore Cody Schmitz to roughly half his per-game scoring average.

Senior Dusty Derousseau scored a game-high 26 points for Tomah, which held Schmitz to 17. Schmitz entered the game averaging 32.6 points per game.

Derousseau has averaged 30.8 over his past four and 26.8 during Tomah’s current win streak. He made two 3-pointers and scored 16 first-half points as the Timberwolves built a 46-14 lead.

Will Meek matched Schmitz with 17 points for G-E-T (8-12), and junior Tom Hesse 21 for the Timberwolves. Hesse hit four of his five 3-pointers in the first half.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 73, Alma Central Lincoln 32

BLAIR — The Wildcats (21-1, 13-0) won their 14th game in a row, and junior Linday Stein kept lighting up opponents with a 32-point performance.

Steien added seven steals to her stat line for a team that also received 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists from junior Abby Thompson.

Steien is averaging 29 points per game and is scoring at a clip of 31.3 per game over her past 10. She has scored at least 30 points 11 times for the Wildcats, who are ranked third in Division 5 by The Associated Press.

Nonconference

Caledonia 90, Jackson County Central 54

JACKSON, Minn. — The Warriors (15-8) won their second straight game heading into a Tuesday showdown at Winona Cotter.

Caledonia made 11 3-pointers, and junior Ava Privet made five of them on her way to a 22-point performance. Senior Sadie Triptow added 21 points for the Warriors, who led 49-34 at halftime.

Paige Klug added 14 points and Josie Foster 12 in Caledonia’s third win in four games.

Lakeside Lutheran 42, Onalaska Luther 35

ONALASKA — The Knights (16-6) had a six-game win streak snapped after falling behind by 11 points in the first half.

Luther was led by Bemidji State commit Rachel Koenig’s 14 points. She also had eight rebounds to go with her 6-for-12 shooting, but the Knights made just 3 of 12 attempts from the free-throw line.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 6, Brookfield 3

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (20-4) will take a 16-game winning streak into the WIAA tournament series after scoring twice in the first period and four times in the second at the OmniCenter.

Six players scored a goal for Onalaska, which had its biggest games from McKenna LaFleur and Kiya Bronston, who had one goal and two assists each.

Payton Sawyer and Anna Szymanski each contributed a goal and an assist for Onalaska, which also received a goal apiece from Tessa Deal and Jada Hammes.

The Hilltoppers, who are seeded third and host sixth-seeded Eau Claire North at the OmniCenter on Feb. 17, haven’t lost since a 4-2 setback at the hands of Chippewa Falls/Menomonie on Dec. 14.

Viroqua co-op 4, Rock County 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (11-9-1) scored three goals in the first period to take care of the Fury.

Leonie Boettcher scored three goals for Viroqua as it finished the regular season with two wins in its final three games. Boettcher has 34 goals this season.

Lucia Nannini and Gabby Olson each had two assists for Viroqua, which is seeded second for the upcoming tournament and hosts Beaver Dam on Friday.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Monona Grove 3, West Salem 2 (OT)

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Silver Eagles scored twice in the third period to force overtime before winning the game.

The Panthers (10-14) had their last lead at 2-1 when senior Noah LaFleur scored on a goal set up by Zach Long and Garrett Mueller at 13 minutes, 36 seconds of the third.

Wyatt Groth, who scored Monona Grove’s first goal of the third period, tied it 18 seconds after LaFleur’s goal to set up the extra time.

Max Unitan scored short-handed off a pass from Groth in overtime to end the game. Connor Brown scored West Salem’s first goal in the first period with assists from Long and LaFleur.

Weston Gerke stopped 36 shots in goal for the Panthers.

BOYS SWIMMING

WIAA sectionals

Division 1 Hudson Sectional

HUDSON, Wis. — Neither local team had an automatic qualifier for next weekend’s state meet, but the Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas co-op placed fourth out of 10 teams with a score of 225.

Hudson was the winner with 407, and the Logan/Central/West Salem co-op placed ninth (105).

Senior Jude Thrush had the biggest day among local entrants and finished among the top five in four events.

Thrush placed third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.87 seconds and tied for third in the 50 freestyle (22.38). He also swam with the fourth-place Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas 200 medley relay and helped it reach the finish in 1:43.85.

Thrush was joined by Max Erdmann, Brock Hanson and Henry Suttie on the relay, which completed the race 14 seconds faster than its seed time. Erdmann, Suttie, Ethan Heiser and Thrust then placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:29.56).

Erdmann, a sophomore, added a sixth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (57.82), and teammates Oliver Thrush, Alexander Cayasso, Ethan Heiser and Walter Ranis placed sixth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.62).

Cayasso, a sophomore, was also sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:22.62).

Logan/Central/West Salem was led by a sixth-place finish from its 200 medley relay team of Chase Schilling, Ben Lenz, Nathan Ivens and Tegan Hewitt, which was clocked at 1:47.78. Lenz, Hewitt, David Wright and Ivens were seventh in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.94), and Hewitt was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.91).

Schilling was seventh in the 100 backstroke (59.94).

