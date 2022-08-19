High school sports roundup: Cashton football team begins season with shutout

CASHTON — The Cashton High School football team began a season of promise with a 37-0 nonconference victory over visiting Ithaca on Thursday.

Senior Colin O’Neil rushed for 228 yards and scored a touchdown for the Eagles, who also used the passing connection of quarterback Jacob Huntzicker and receiver Brady Hemmersbach to score.

Huntzicker completed 6 of 9 passes for 50 yards — they all went to Hemmersbach — and scored a touchdown.

Senior Zack Mlsna led the defense with six tackles.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Reedsburg Triangular

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Tomah dropped a couple of close dual meets, falling to Reedsburg and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption by identical 4-3 scores.

Mackenzie Kohn was the lone double winner for the Timberwolves with a 6-4 6-3 win over Assumption’s Ahnabelle Khang and a 6-4, 7-6 (7) win over Reedsburg’s Madelyn Casey at No. 1 singles.