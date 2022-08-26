High school sports roundup: Central girls tennis finishes Preble Invitational with big win

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The RiverHawks did not drop a set in a 7-0 sweep of the host Preble High School Hornets at the Preble Invitational on Friday.

Allison Culp defeated Preble’s Brianna Renier 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and Central’s Mari Klyose, Kendall Blanco and Laura Lapp each won their respective singles matches in straight sets.

At No. 1 doubles, Katie Johnson and Odessa Barreyro of the RiverHawks beat Madalyn Charles and Kiana Nguyen 6-1, 6-0. Harper Ress and Ahnn Loung won a tiebreak in the second set to sweep at No. 3 doubles 6-4, 7-6.

Menomonie Invitational

New Richmond 7, Holmen 0

Holmen 4, Baldwin-Woodville 3

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Vikings split two matches on the day, rebounding from a loss to New Richmond with a narrow victory over Baldwin-Woodville.

After being swept by New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman in Holmen’s first match, Isabel Ploessl flipped the script with a 6-0, 6-0 defeat of Baldwin-Woodville’s Charlee Sorenson.

Hanna Thao and Julia Barnes won for the Vikings against the Blackhawks at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, and Ellie Euler and Ava Ludwig teamed up at No. 3 doubles to secure the decisive point with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Kennedy Wang and Lola Peavey.

Altoona Invitational

Onalaska Luther 7, Amery 0

Altoona 6, Onalaska Luther 1

Onalaska Luther 5, Osceola 2

ALTOONA, Wis. — The Knights took two out of three matches at the Altoona Invitational, failing to beat the hosts but collecting wins over Amery and Osceola.

Luther made quick work of Amery in the first match, sweeping each match in straight sets. Maddy Olson won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1 over Annie Zinn.

Against Altoona, Emma Larson and Emily Gronholz battled back from a set down at No. 1 doubles but fell to Josie Rondestvedt and Bella Bauer 7-5, 5-7, 10-2. Emma Kolb earned Luther’s only point with a 7-5, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles.

The Knights were victorious in all three doubles matches to top Osceola in the final match. Sophia Botcher and Rileigh Olson swept at No. 2 doubles 7-5, 6-1, and Gronholz and Larson won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Cate Bruemmer beat Osceola’s Emma Stroshane 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 singles.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Caledonia 2, Coulee Christian 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors scored twice in a four-minute span during the first half to beat the Eagles in a nonconference match.

Sophomore midfielder Will Hahn assisted junior midfielder Sean McCormick in the 23rd minute to put Caledonia on the board, and in the 26th minute, Hahn scored himself on a pass from senior attacker Lyle Mhyre.

The Warriors’ defense held Coulee Christian at bay to record the shutout. Caledonia matches up against Aquinas on Monday in La Crosse.