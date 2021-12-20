High school sports roundup: Cody Schmitz scores 34 as G-E-T boys basketball team beats Holmen

HOLMEN – Sophomore Cody Schmitz made 10 of 20 shots from the floor and 10 of 12 free throws on his way to 34 points as the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball team beat Holmen 67-57 on Monday.

Schmitz made 4 of 9 attempts from the 3-point line as the Red Hawks came back from an eight-point halftime deficit by outsourcing the Vikings 38-23 in the second half,

Schmitz is averaging 38 points per game for G-E-T, which is 4-1 and entered the game after losing for the first time at Bangor. Junior Will Mack hit three of G-E-T’s 10 3-pointers and added 11 points.

Holmen (3-6) lost for the third time in four games and was led by freshman Kaiden Wilber’s 14 points. Wilber made 4 of 10 3-pointers.

Junior Reid Tengblad added 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds, and sophomore Jase Leeser had six rebounds and six steals to go with his five points.

Onalaska 61, Black River Falls 59

BLACK RIVER FALLS – The Tigers (1-4) led by more than 10 points before senior Michael Skemp shot the Hilltoppers (3-1) back into it.

Skemp made three second-half 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 26 points as Onalaska won its third game in a row. Sophomore Isaac Skemp added 17 points for the Hilltoppers.

Black River Falls was led by sophomore Evan Anderson and his 24-point performance. Junior Evan Voss added 19 for the Tigers.

Cashton 62, De Soto 37

DE SOTO – The Eagles (4-2) won their third game in a row behind a game-high 19 points from Presley Brueggen, who scored 15 of those in the second half.

Senior Bowdy Dempsey added 11 for Cashton, which held the Pirates to 16 second-half points.

Sophomore Landon Pedretti had 12 points and senior Jimmy Dammon 10 for De Soto (2-4), which lost its fourth straight game after a 2-0 start.

Melrose-Mindoro 57, Brookwood 32

MELROSE – Senior Tristan McRoberts scored 34 points to lead all scorers as the Mustangs (5-4) won for the fifth time in six games.

Melrose-Mindoro led 29-18 at halftime before expanding the lead in the second half.Dominic McRoberts added seven points and Ty Zeman and Drew DeBerg six each for the Mustangs.

The Falcons (1-5) were led by sophomore Wyatt Mauerhoff’s 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Logan 70, Black River Falls 35

Nine players scored for the Rangers (3-2) as they moved back above the .500 mark and bounced back from a conference loss to Onalaska.

Sophomore Aaliyah Hamilton scored 18 points, and junior Jazzy Davis added 16 for Logan.

Cashton 58, De Soto 46

DE SOTO – The Eagles improved to 5-4, and the Pirates (0-8) are still looking for their first win.

Melrose-Mindoro 69, Brookwood 24

MELROSE – The Mustangs are 3-7 after breaking a four-game losing streak. The Falcons are 2-8 after losing for the third time in four games.

BOYS HOCKEY

MVC

Onalaska co-op 5, Aquinas co-op 3

ONALASKA – The Hilltoppers scored the last two goals to beat the Avalanche at the OmniCenter for their first win.

Aquinas (2-7) tied the score at 3 when Ethan Meyer scored consecutive goals in the third period. Christian McConaghy and Casey Kean assisted on the first goal, and Tanner Bass and Ian Bass set him up for the tying goal at 12:02.

The tie was broken by Gavin Schuster unassisted at 15:32, and teammate Thomas Bryant converted a pass from Noah Gillette and scored on an empty net at 16:40.

Schuster and Bryant each scored twice for Onalaska (1-4), which received its first goal from Peyton Jones. Brennan Dirks also scored for the Avalanche.

