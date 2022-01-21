High school sports roundup: Cody Schmitz scores 56 as G-E-T boys beat Viroqua in OT

VIROQUA — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School sophomore Cody Schmitz did it again, and his latest scoring outburst helped give his team a two-game winning streak.

Schmitz scored 56 points Thursday night to help the Red Hawks beat Viroqua 71-65 in overtime during a Coulee Conference game.

Schmitz, who averages 33.6 points per game, made 22 of 27 free throws and six 3-pointers. He scored 10 points — all on free throws — after the game went to overtime tied at 58.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 71, Lewiston-Altura 52

LEWISTON, Minn. — The Lancers (9-1, 5-0) got back on the winning track after a loss to Spring Grove on Tuesday.

Mason Einorwold and Carter Todd each scored 20 points for La Crescent-Hokah. Todd made 8 of 12 shots and Einerwold 7 of 16. The two also combined to make 8 of 11 free throws and offset a 24-point performance by Lewiston-Altura’s Thomas Menk, who made a pair of 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 70, Augusta 39

MELROSE — Senior Tristan McRoberts scored 36 points for the Mustangs (8-5, 4-1) kept their share of first place in the Large Division.

Melrose-Mindoro built a 36-23 lead by the end of the first half and outscored the Beavers 34-16 the rest of the way.

Dominic McRoberts added 12 points and Trent Laufenberg 10 for the Mustangs in their third straight victory. Tristan McRoberts is averaging 27.5 points per game.

Whitehall 77, Blair-Taylor 46

WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Norse (8-4, 4-1) won for the fourth time in five games and dropped the Wildcats to 7-6 overall, 2-3 in the conference.

WRESTLING

MVC

Holmen 50, Sparta 24

SPARTA — The Vikings (3-0) won the first three matches and four of the first five in beating the Spartans.

Holmen’s Kyle Gerold (17-9) picked up a big 11-0 major over Brock Connelly (17-7) at 170, but Sparta won three other big head-to-head matchups.

Hayden Brueggeman (17-3) pinned Carson Westcott (25-4) in 3:54 at 220, Cadence Zweifel (17-9) pinned Ron White (15-11) at 285, and Devoin Lietzau (20-5) won a 17-12 decision from Dom Ammerman 9-9) at 120.

Holmen finished off the dual victory with a major from Andrew Weiss (22-6) at 132 and pins from Preston Kratochvill (25-8) at 138 and Tyler Jahn (21-8) at 145.

Tomah 47, Logan/Central 25

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (2-1) won four of the last five matches, and Gavin Finch (27-5) finished it with a 6-0 victory over Daylin Haney (19-7) at 132.

Logan/Central’s Dylan Ellefson (26-2) handed Logan Boulton (17-9) a 10-0 loss at 152, and Brody Deal (13-8) pinned Sam Linzmeier at 182. Cole Fitzpatrick (22-4) also beat Landen Bloom (13-8) by a score of 12-0 at 120.

Scenic Bluffs

Royall 40, Brookwood 39

ONTARIO — The Panthers won the dual when Madden McCluskey recorded a pain in the final match at 220.

The Falcons received victories from Dylan Powell (113) and Nate DeWitt (145).

SWC

Prairie du Chien 64, Richland Center 18

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks won six of the seven matches contested and finished five of them by pin.

Mason Baumgartner (8-5, 113), Drew Hird (16-5, 138), Jeremiah Avery (11-3, 152), Maddox Cejka (13-6, 160) and Cole Halverson (12-5, 170) all recorded pinis for Prairie du Chien.

Nonconference

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 45, Whitehall 27

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Titans won four matches by pin and had a stretch of five wins over seven matches early to take control.

BOYS HOCKEY

Coulee

West Salem 3, Black River Falls co-op 2 (OT)

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (7-8) won when Connor Brown scored at even strength in overtime.

Noah LaFleur scored twice for West Salem and tied the game at 2 when he converted a Zach Long pass at 12;15 of the third period. Brown and Joseph Daley assisted on LaFleur’s goal in the second period.

Gabe Iverson and Drew Apicella scored goals for the Tigers.

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 10, Viroqua co-op 2

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (8-5-1) are 3-1-1 over their past five games.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 3, Viroqua co-op 2

VIROQUA — The Hilltoppers (12-4) won the game in the final minute when Kiya Bronston converted a pass from Jaden Hammes with 45 seconds left.

The Blackhawks (7-4) tied the game at 1 at the end of the first period and at 2 early in the third before Bronston’s winner.

Alex Meyer and McKenna LaFleur also scored for Onalaska, and Leonie Boettcher and Nola Karwoski scored for Viroqua. Diana Hanson stopped 35 shots for the Hilltoppers and Sami Bramstedt 17 for Viroqua.

LaFleur has 17 goals and Bronston 16 for Onalaska, which has won eight games in a row.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SWC

Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 41

LANCASTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks (14-1, 4-0), who are ranked third in Division 3 by The Associated Press, won their 13th game in a row.

Nonconference

Tomah 48, Arcadia 29

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (6-9) outscored the Raiders (3-13) in each half and had three scorers crack double figures with junior Aubrey King’s 16 points leading the way.

Lauren Noth added 12 and Katie Krause 10 as Tomah broke a two-game losing streak and won for the fourth time in six games.

Casidi Pehler scored 10 points for Arcadia, which has lost nine straight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.