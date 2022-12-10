High school sports roundup: Coulee Region girls hockey team posts second straight shutout

ONALASKA – The Coulee Region girls hockey team scored five second-half goals to pick up its second consecutive victory on Saturday.

West Salem’s McKenna LaFleur scored a hat trick in the second to lead the Cyclones to a 6-0 victory over Capital City at the OmniCenter.

The shutout is the team’s second in a row, and sophomore goaltender Diana Hanson made 30 saves.

Senior Jaden Hammes gave the Cyclones (5-1) a 1-0 lead at 3:23 of the second period before LaFleur scored the next three goals. Hammes assisted on the first and Alayna Tauscher on the second before LaFleur scored unassisted for a 4-0 lead at 11:38.

The goals were LaFleur’s eighth, ninth and 10th of the season, and they were followed up by goals from Mallory Long in the second period and Raegan Domack in the third.

Black River Falls co-op 8, Northland Pines 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS – The Tigers (3-3) finished with a four-goal third period.

Anna Janowski and Zowie Hunter each scored two goals for Black River Falls, and Hunter added two assists.

Hannah Lane added a goal in the third period and assisted on three other goals for the Tigers. Sydney Magnuson recorded the shutout in goal for Black River Falls by stopping 26 shots.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Fairmont 2

LA CRESCENT, Minn. – Junior Wyatt Farrell scored four goals, and sophomore Mitchell Reining had three assists as the Lancers (5-2) won their third straight game and scored nine goals for the second time during that winning streak.

La Crescent-Hokah out-shot Fairmont 51-19 and had four goals in the first period. It added three more in the second and another two in the third.

Farrell scored the Lancers’ second, third and eighth goals and ran his season total to 17. He also recorded his eighth assist.

Reining added a goal to his three assists, and Nikolas Kubecka scored one goal and assisted on two others for La Crescent-Hokah. Ethan Myhre had two goals and one assist.

Madison Memorial 7, Onalaska/La Crosse 1

MADISON – Gavin Schuster scored for the Hilltoppers (2-3) to cut the Spartans’ lead to 4-1 in the second period.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Aquinas 65, Poynette 50

POYNETTE, Wis. – The Blugolds (4-0) kept their perfect season going with a win over the Pumas.

Junior Walter Berns kept up his hot shooting early and scored a team-high 24 points for Aquinas, which outscored Poynette by 11 points in the second half. Berns is averaging 23 points per game.

Senior Andrew Sutton added 12 points and junior Tanner Peterson scored 11 for the Blugolds.

Mount Horeb 84, Onalaska 77

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. – The Hilltoppers (2-1) made 12 3-pointers, but the Vikings (3-1) hit 14 for the victory.

Sophomore T.J. Stuttley scored a team-high 21 points for Onalaska, while junior teammate Evan Anderson added 19. Onalaska held a 41-33 lead near the end of the first half, but Mount Horeb used a 6-0 run to start taking control.

Junior Isaac Skemp made four 3-pointers and senior Nick Odom three for the Hilltoppers, while Zach Peter scored 21 points and Josh Manchester 19 for the Vikings.

Onalaska Luther 80, Adams-Friendship 42

ONALASKA – Junior Logan Bahr scored 19 points to lead three double-figure scorers for the Knights (4-1) in their second straight victory.

Synclair Byus and Kodi Miller added 15 points apiece for Luther, which held A-F to 30.9-percent shooting and led 42-23 by halftime.

The Knights have bounced back from a Coulee Conference loss to West Salem with two straight one-sided victories. Bahr made 3 of 6 attempts from the 3-point line and added a team-high nine rebounds.

De Soto 72, Blair-Taylor 66

DE SOTO – The Pirates (1-3) outscored the Wildcats by 13 points in the first half on the way to their first win of the season.

Juniors Mason Zink and Landon Pedretti scored 29 and 25 points, respectively, for De Soto. Blair-Taylor (2-3) was led by senior Evan Nehring’s 24 and senior Jaren Swanson’s 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 89, De Soto 24

DE SOTO – Senior Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 25 points as the Wildcats (7-0) won for the second day in a row and the third time this week.

Abby Thomspon added 12 points, nine assists and seven steals and Sydney Fremstad 13 points and eight rebounds for Blair-Taylor.

Lexi Lofgren and Kierstyn Kindschy also scored 12 points each for the Wildcats.

Ella Koch scored 12 points for the Pirates (0-4).

Kickapoo 47, Cashton 42

The Panthers beat the Eagles at the La Crosse Center.

Braylee Hyatt scored 17 points and teammate Ella Brueggen eight for Cashton (3-2).

Melrose-Mindoro 67, Viroqua 42

The Mustangs (3-4) took care of the Blackhawks (2-5) at the La Crosse Center.

Rochester Lourdes 64, Caledonia 55

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Warriors (4-1) were beaten for the first time this season.

GYMNASTICS

West Salem co-op Invitational

WEST SALEM – West Salem’s co-op beat nine other teams with a team score of 133.675. Reedsburg was second (131.275) and Viroqua’s co-op third (130.5).

Viroqua’s Morgan Sickert was the all-around winner with a score of 35.6 to hold off Reesburg’s Emily Craker (34.975), Viroqua teammate Isabell Korn (34.925), West Salem’s Taliya Michlig (34.625) and GMC’s Abby Miller (33.9).

Sickert won the vault (9.15), was second on the balance beam (9.25) and fourth on the uneven bars (8.6).

Michlig won the uneven bars (8.65) and was second on the vault (8.8), and Korn won the floor exercise (9.25).

Chippewa Falls Invitational

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. – Onalaska’s co-op was sixth, Holmen seventh and Sparta ninth in a 10-team invitational.

The Hilltoppers had a score of 126.7 to lead the Vikings (125.8) and Spartans (109.625). Chippewa Falls won with a 138.1.

Sparta’s Ella Hemker was second all-around with a 36.15