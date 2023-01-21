High school sports roundup: Donarski double-double leads Aquinas girls basketball

Aquinas High School senior Macy Donarski was honored for being nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American game, and the Blugolds turned the momentum into an 80-27 win over Tomah in an MVC game at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Friday.

Donarski finished with 16 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots as top-ranked Aquinas (14-1, 7-0) won its 85th straight conference game.

Freshman Sammy Davis scored a team-high 20 points and made 10 of 19 shots during the process. Senior Autumn Passehl made three 3-pointers on the way to 15 points and junior Maddie Murphy two on the way to 10.

Holmen 62, Sparta 55

SPARTA – The Vikings (10-7, 5-2) maintained second place in the conference and won for the seventh time in eight games.

Sophomore Danika Rebhahn made four 3-pointers and scored 12 of her team-high 20 points in the second half as Holmen completed a regular-season sweep of the Spartans (3-14, 0-7).

Olivia Schneider added a 3-pointer and 10 points, and Izzy Jahr scored another 10 for Holmen, which led 31-23 after one half.

Sparta made nine 3-pointers, and junior Evie Tripp made five of them on her way to a game-high 23 points. Corine Milne went 8-for-8 on free throws and added 12 points.

Coulee

West Salem 64, Black River Falls 26

BLACK RIVER FALLS – The Panthers (14-1, 7-0) kept their unbeaten run through the conference going with a one-sided win over the Tigers (1-11, 1-6).

West Salem had a 39-18 lead after one half and had four players score at least nine points.

Sophomore Megan Johnson scored a game-high 15, and sophomore Sam Neimeier added 13. Sophomores Makena Ihle and Sydney Quick added 10 and nine, respectively.

Senior Neejana Armstrong scored nine points to lead Black River Falls.

Westby 63, G-E-T 18

GALESVILLE — The Norsemen (14-3, 6-1) dominated their road game against the Red Hawks (2-13, 2-5) behind 18 points from senior guard Kennedy Brueggen.

Brueggen had 13 points in the first half while G-E-T only scored four points in the second half.

Senior center Jayda Berg and senior guard Aubrey Jothen each added 10 for Westby. G-E-T senior Nevaeh Becker led her team with seven.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 49, Necedah 18

NECEDAH, Wis. – Bangor (12-4, 8-1) remained tied for the conference lead with a one-sided victory.

Rotall 47, Cashton 46

CASHTON – The Panthers maintained their share of the conference lead.

Senior Braylee Hyatt scored a team-high 15 points for the Eagles (9-7, 5-4).

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 57, Alma/Pepin 51

PEPIN, Wis. — The Mustangs (7-8, 3-4) are now a win away from .500 after a road victory.

GYMNASTICS

Viroqua co-op Invitational

VIROQUA – The West Salem co-op won with a team score of 138.260 and finished comfortably ahead of second-place Viroqi (29.10 and third-place Logan/Central (126.075).

Viroqua had the top two all-around with Morgan Siekert leading the way at 36.4 and teammate Isabell Korn following at 36.1

Siekert won the floor exercise (9.45) and vault (9.235). She was second on the balance beam (9.0) and third on the uneven bars (8.6).

Korn was second on the bars (8.9), floor exercise (9.3) and vault (9.15).

Tomah’s Maddie Pollack was third all-around (35.25) and won the balance beam with a 9.1.

West Salem had Natalie Peterson fourth (34.675) and Kennedy Garbers fifth (34.225) all-around. Teammate Taliya Michlig won the bars (9.0).

BOYS BASKETBALL

MVC

Holmen 80, Sparta 59

HOLMEN – The Vikings (5-7, 2-3) ended a five-game losing streak by outsourcing the Spartans (3-13, 0-5) in each half and having five players score at least 10 points.

Sophomore Kaiden Wilber made a pair of 3-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points for Holmen, which also received 15 points apiece from Reid Tengblad and Drew Tengblad. Reid Tengblad added 14 rebounds.

Freshman Alex Berget scored 16 points and junior Payton Seekamp 10 for the Vikings and both of them made two 3-pointers.

Coulee

G-E-T 70, Viroqua 44

VIROQUA — The Red Hawks (6-7, 3-2) ended a two-game losing skid with a road win against the Blackhawks (1-10, 0-4).

Junior wing Cody Schmitz led his team in scoring with 29 points while junior forward Braden Anibas added 14.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 62, Independence 43

MELROSE — Junior Korbin Lockington scored 18 points for the Mustangs (11-2, 7-0) in their win against the Indees.

Ty Zeman added 11 points. Dominic McRoberts and Aeron Hanson each had 10.

Blair-Taylor 88, Gilmanton 54

BLAIR — The Wildcats (7-7, 3-4) are back to .500 following a blowout victory on Friday.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 65, Richland Center 59 (OT)

RICHLAND CENTER — After a streak of six-straight losses, the Blackhawks (3-11, 3-2) have won two of their last three.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 78, Weston 44

WESTON, Wis. — Junior guard Landon Pedretti had 30 points for the Pirates (6-8, 3-4) in their blowout road win over Weston.

Another junior guard, Mason Zink, added 14 points. Sophomore forward Harris Krueger had eight.

Nonconference

Logan 63, Black River Falls 41

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Rangers (6-9) got out to a 37-16 halftime lead against the Tigers (7-9) to set up their nonconference road win.

Senior guard Justis Arellano led Logan with 14 points while junior guard Nick Joley and sophomore forward Jacob Hackbarth each had 12.

Tomah 42, Arcadia 41

ARCADIA — The Timberwolves (6-10) eked out a victory on the road over the Raiders (5-9) on the road behind 15 points from junior guard Tyler Kleifgen and 13 more from junior center Jayden Brieske.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Viroqua 1

VIROQUA — The Lancers (12-3) have now won five straight, scoring at least eight goals in all but one of those victories.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Cap City 1, Viroqua co-op 0

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — A first-period power play goal by Olivia Kaminsky was the lone goal of a win by the Cougars over the Blackhawks.