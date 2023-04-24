The Aquinas High School baseball team scored at least one run in each of the first four innings to build a lead that turned into a 6-1 victory over Logan at Holy Cross on Monday.

The Blugolds (8-0, 6-0) backed up string pitching from Tanner Peterson, who kept the Rangers (5-3, 2-1) in check with a four-hit complete game. Peterson didn’t walk a batter and struck out five and held Logan scoreless until the seventh.

Junior shortstop Eddie Peters, an Xavier University commit, was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI for Aquinas, which also received a pair of hits and RBI from junior third baseman Will Deets.

Center fielder Johnny Leaver was 2 for 3, and Gabe Kattchee doubled and drove in Logan’s run in the seventh.

Coulee

Viroqua 3, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM — The Blackhawks (8-2, 4-0) took over first place in the conference by holding the Panthers (7-1, 5-1) to two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning at Miller Field.

Right fielder Connor Mathison had two hits, and third baseman Jackson Hoyum drove in a run for Viroqua, which scored single runs in the first, third and sixth.

Carson Koepnick and Luke Noel each drove in a run in the seventh for West Salem, but relief pitcher Casey Kowalczyk recorded the final out for the Blackhawks.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Lewiston-Altura 3

LEWISTON, Minn. — The Lancers (6-1, 5-0) won their sixth game in a row and scored all of their runs in the first five innings.

Catcher Dusty Grattam doubled and drove in two runs for La Crescent-Hokah, which took a 9-1 lead with two runs in the top of the fifth and scored its runs with the aid of just five hits. Center fielder Brady Grupa doubled and was 2 for 3.

Logan DeBoer pitched the first four innings for the Lancers and struck out six while allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 15, Brookwood 1 (5)

ONTARIO — The Cardinals (5-0, 5-0) remained unbeaten and scored 13 runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Center fielder Samuel Cropp, shortstop Bryce Peterson, Tyler Meyer and Bryce Anderson all had two hits for Bangor, which was clinging to a 2-1 lead before breaking out in the fourth. Caleb Hemmersbach and Chase Horstman hit home runs, and Peterson, Anderson and Brock Bores doubled.

Horstman and Anderson had three RBI apiece, and Peterson, Meyer, Nolan Michek and Hemmersbach drove in two. Aryn Lochen pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts, no walks and no earned runs allowed in five innings.

Nonconference

Holmen 11, G-E-T 9

HOLMEN — The Vikings (4-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and held the Red Hawks (4-5) to two runs in the top of the seventh.

Center fielder Tyrus McCoy knocked in the first run in the sixth by drawing a walk with the bases loaded, and left fielder Calvin Gilbertson followed that up with a single that brought home Paul Goryl and Eli Edwardson. Both scored for the second time.

Gilbertson was 1 for 2 and drove in three runs — he also walked with the bases loaded during a six-run second — and scored twice, and Jared Rotering was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jack Walter also doubled and drove in three runs for the Vikings.

Owen Eddy and Ben Hansen had two hits each for G-E-T. Brenden Brady, Collin Handtke and Chris Wagner all drove in two runs for the Red Hawks.

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

West Salem 16, Aquinas 6

The Panthers (6-4) scored in all but one inning to take care of the Blugolds (1-8).

Junior Sydney Laursen was 5 for 5 with a triple and six RBI for West Salem, which had a 5-0 lead by the time it was done batting in the top of the third.

Sophomore Dylynn Bayer was 3 for 4 with three RBI and junior Signe Roesler 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI for the Panthers. Sophomore Megan Johnson was 2 for 2 and drove in two runs, and sophomore Maclaine Heilman was 2 for 4.

Junior Payton Sawyer scored four runs, and sophomore Makena Ihle doubled to help back up the pitching of freshman Josie Brudos, who struck out 13 without walking a batter.

G-E-T 13, Onalaska 6

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (4-3) scored in all but one inning in a victory over the Hilltoppers (1-7).

Junior center fielder and shortstop Tatum Johnson was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI for G-E-T, which scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the third. Right fielder Ellie Cox was 3 for 3 with three runs scored, and Haley Giemza was 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Shayna Kirkey, who played left field and pitched, was 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored for the Red Hawks.

Johnson, Cox and Giemza also stole two bases each. Sophomore Halene DeJager swiped three.

Qitarra Olson was 4 for 4 and Jenna Gansen 3 for 4 for Onalaska. Sidney Fillbach was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Scenic Bluffs

Brookwood 10, Bangor 0 (5)

ONTARIO — Junior Vanessa Anderson was 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Falcons, who scored four runs in the first inning and four more to finish the game in the fifth.

Sophomore Emily Cunitz and junior Kymber Kaiser had two hits and drove in two runs for Brookwood, while Nora Tucker was 2 for 2 and accounted for two of the Cardinals’ three hits against Anderson.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 2, C-FC 0

MELROSE — The Mustangs (7-1, 5-1) scored once in the third and once in the sixth, and senior Kaitlynn Severson pitched a six-hit shutout.

Severson struck out four and walked two, and junior Ayla Reuter and Emma Severson drove in a run apiece as melrose-Mindoro won its second game in a row.

BOYS GOLF

Madison Edgewood Invitational

MADISON — Holmen placed seventh, and Onalaska tied for 10th in a 21-team competition at Blackhawk Country Club.

The Vikings finished with a team score of 327, which was 25 shots behind champion Madison Memorial’s 302. The Hilltoppers shot a 343.

Holmen junior Luke Taebel shot a 5-over-par 77 to tie for ninth place, and senior teammate Jackson Rhoades tied for 13th with a 6-over 78.

Onalaska was led by seniors Ethan Kramer (27th place, 81) and Colin Comeau (32nd, 83).

TRACK AND FIELD

Trempealeau County Meet

WHITEHALL, Wis. — Arcadia boys and girls won team championships with 209 and 155 points, respectively.

Junior Landan Bremer gave the Raiders 40 points with victories in the 100-meter dash (11.62 seconds), 200 (23.46), 400 (53.67) and long jump (19 feet, 11 inches).

Ted Teske added a win in the 800 (2:09.63), Nestor Badillo in the 1,600 (4:54.18), and the two teamed up as half of Arcadia’s winning 1,600 relay (3:56.09). Sophomore teammate Trey Lyga also won the shot put (39-11½) and discus (114-7).

Blair-Taylor senior Delorean Peterson won the 3,200 (10:52.4) and helped the Wildcats win the 3,200 relay (9:30.34)

Senior Tegan Michalak won the 1,600 (5:55.83) and 3,200 (12:39.9) and freshman Jaylie Dahl the 200 (27.63) and 400 (1:04.04) for the Raiders. Dahl was also second in the 100 (13.73).

Blair-Taylor junior Paige Kelly won the 100 dash (13.38) and 300 hurdles (51.15).