High school sports roundup: Eli King makes return to the court as Caledonia boys beat Onalaska

CALEDONIA — Eli King made his official return to the Caledonia High School boys basketball team by scoring 19 points and leading the Warriors to a 67-56 nonconference win over Onalaska on Tuesday.

King, an Iowa State University commit who missed all of last season, scored 12 second-half points as the Warriors (1-0) began the season with a win in a game between two teams that finished as state runner-up last year.

King played in his first basketball game since March 12, 2020, after recovering from a knee injury during his junior season of football. King didn’t play football as a senior, making this his first appearance for his school since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ja’Shon Simpson added 17 points, Jackson Koepke 13 and Thane Meiners 10 for the Warriors, who advanced to, then lost, the Class AA state championship game to Waseca a year ago..

Onalaska (0-1) was led by sophomore Isaac Skemp’s six 3-pointers and 20 points. Freshman T.J. Stuttley made his varsity debut with 15 points, and senior Michael Skmep added 11.

Junior Nick Odom gave Onalaska, which lost the Division 2 championship game to Pewaukee last year, a fifth double-figure scorer with 10 points.

Aquinas 66, Mauston 51

MAUSTON, Wis. — Senior Will Skemp scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the first half as the Blugolds (3-0) won their third straight game to open the season.

Senior Quinn Miskowski hit five 3-pointers and added 18 points for Aquinas, which pulled away from a six-point halftime advantage and outscored Mauston by nine in the second half. Miskowski scored 13 points in the first half.

Senior Chris Wilson and junior Jackson Flottmeyer each scored nine for the Blugolds.

Central 54, Menomonie 31

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The RiverHawks led by 16 points at halftime and extended the advantage from there to remain unbeaten.

Central (3-0) had 21 points off turnovers and outscored the Mustangs by 11 at the free-throw line.

Senior Devon Fielding scored a team-high 19 points and made 3 of 4 attempts from the 3-point line. Bennett Fried and Porter Pretasky added nine points apiece.

Eau Claire North 74, Logan 34

The Rangers (1-4) lost their third straight game and were led by Nick Joley’s eight points.

Westby 47, Adams-Friendship 32

ADAMS, Wis. — Senior Cale Griffin made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 13 points for the Norsemen (3-1) as they recovered from a loss to Mauston.

Senior Grant McCauley added 11 points and sophomore Rhett Stenslien 10 for Westby, which tackles scoring machine Cody Schmitz (46.3 ppg) and G-E-T in a Coulee Conference opener at Galesville on Friday.

Tomah 76, Black River Falls 54

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (1-2) won for the first time this season and outscored the Tigers by 27 points in the second half to get the victory.

Senior Dustin Derousseau scored a game-high 25 points and had 19 of them in the second half as Tomah came back from a 30-25 halftime deficit. Sophomore Tyler Kliefgen added 15 points for the Timberwolves, and teammates Brady Plueger and Tom Hesse added 12 and 11, respectively.

Black River Falls (1-2) was led by a 37-point outburst by sophomore Evan Anderson. Anderson scored 21 points in the first half and 16 in the second.

Junior Trey Cowley added 13 points for the Tigers.

Fennimore 60, Prairie du Chien 55 (OT)

FENNIMORE, Wis. — The Blackhawks (0-3) are still winless.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 64, Eleva-Strum 46

BLAIR — Junior Jaren Swanson scored 22 points, and senior Kyle Obieglo added 15 for the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0), who won their conference opener.

Junior Evan Nehring added 13 for Blair-Taylor, which held a 33-25 halftime lead.

Melrose-Mindoro 46, Whitehall 34

MELROSE — The Mustangs (2-3, 1-0) won for the second day in a row, and senior Tristan McRoberts finished with a game-high 24 points.

Ty Zeman and Drew DeBerg each added eight for Melrose-Mindoro, which pulled away from a 22-16 halftime lead.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 52, La Farge 42

DE SOTO — The Pirates (2-0) won again behind sophomore Landon Pedretti’s 14 points. Jimmy Dammon and Tanner Pedretti added 10 each, while Mason Zink scored eight for De Soto.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVC

Aquinas 62, Tomah 43

The Blugolds (5-1, 1-0) opened the conference season with a win and beat the Timberwolves a 31st consecutive time.

Junior Macy Donarski had 31 points and nine steals for Aquinas, which led 29-19 at the half and played without senior Jacy Weisbrod. Junior Shea Bahr added 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Blugolds.

Holmen 63, Sparta 56

SPARTA — The Vikings (2-4, 1-0) outscored the Spartans (3-3, 0-1) in both halves to bring an end to a four-game losing streak.

Senior Kelsie Reibel scored 16 points and made all 10 of her free throws for Holmen, which outscored Sparta by six points in the second half. Sophomore Sydney Valiska and freshman Danika Rebhahn each added 10 for the Vikings.

The Spartans were led by a 19-point performance from junior Abby Schell. Evelyn Tripp and Malory Russ added 12 and 11, respectively.

Three Rivers

Winona Cotter 70, La Crescent-Hokah 47

WINONA, Minn. — The Ramblers (3-2) trounced the Lancers (2-2) by a 23-point margin.

Cotter built up a 42-27 lead in the first half and continued to extend the deficit by outscoring La Crescent-Hokah 28-20 in the second half as well.

Senior guard Megan Morgan led the Ramblers with a game-high 23 points, followed closely by senior forward Sofia Sandcork’s 22-point night. Senior guard Sera Speltz also hit double-digits with 13 points.

The Lancers were led by junior guard Cali Esser’s 18 points.

Nonconference

Westby 35, Adams-Friendship 18

ADAMS, Wis. — The Norsemen (4-2) won for the third time in four games and held an opponent to less than 20 points for the second time.

Cashton 49, Independence 38

CASHTON — The Eagles (3-2) won their second straight game.

Viroqua 62, De Soto 50

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (2-4) have won two of their past three, and the Pirates (0-4) remained winless.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

Mel.-Min./G-E-T 48, Neillsville 30

GALESVILLE — The Titans won a home dual meet, defeating Neillsville with wins in eight matches.

Four of the wins came on pins.

Jackson Blaken pinned Rogan Ashbeck at 1 minute in the 132-pound class. Colin Niederkorn pinned Gavyn McFarlane in 2:58 at 152. Ben Peterson finished his match at 160 in 5:59, Justice Vaaler pinned Damien Sampson in 3:59 at 195.

Terek Fry (106), Brooks Johnson (120), David Hiles (138) and Tanner Andersen (145) all won by forfeit.

Cashton 36, Westby 30

WESTBY — All six of the Eagles’ wins came via forfeit.

The Norsemen, meanwhile, got pins from Brock Hoskins (120), Ty Nottestad (195), Jake Collins (220) and Dylan Nottestad (285).

Arcadia 45, Blair-Taylor 16

ARCADIA — The Raiders won matches at 160, 170, 182 and a received a handful of forfeit to beat the Wildcats.

River Valley 54, Viroqua 24

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Ethan Dobbs (132), Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (160) and Hadley Gilardi (220) won via pin for Viroqua.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 5, West Salem 3

WEST SALEM — Wyatt Farrell scored two goals for the Lancers (2-2), while Cody Hogan, Max Fabian and Liam Farrell each added one goal.

Cooper Carlson had a pair of assists for La Crescent-Hokah, which grabbed the lead in the first period and was up 2-0 before the Panthers scored.

West Salem was within one goal twice in the third period, but Fabian and Liam Farrell pushed the Lancers’ advantage back to two goals both times.

Noah LaFleur had all three goals for the Panthers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped and fell to 2-2.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger

Stoughton co-op 3, Viroqua co-op 2

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Rachel Simonson scored a pair of goals, but the Blackhawks dropped to 2-2.

Simonson evened the game at 1-all in the first period and brought the Viroqua co-op within one goal in the third period, but the Blackhawks couldn’t find the equalizer.

Leonie Boettcher had two assists for the Viroqua co-op, while Sylvi Shonka added one.

Nonconference

Black River Falls co-op 5, Winona 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Lexie Hagen had four goals for the Tigers, who led 3-0 at the end of the first period and 5-0 at the end of the second.

Hannah Lane also scored for the Black River Falls co-op, which improved to 3-5, while Skylar Pierce had two assists and Payton O’Neil had one.

