High school sports roundup: G-E-T boys, girls sweep cross country invitational

ARCADIA — The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys and girls cross country teams swept championships at the Holte Invitational on Saturday.

The Red Hawks had four of the top 10 runners in the girls race and used a team score of 41 to beat second-place Westby (47) and third-place Aquinas (99). G-E-T’s boys ran to a score of 64 and held off runner-up Aquinas (71) and third-place Westby (87).

G-E-T’s four girls in the top 10 — third-place Adrianna Rotering (21;28), sixth-place Delilah Boberg (22:47), ninth-place Quinn Wenthe (23:06) and 10th-place Tauna Janssen (23:10) — were enough to offset Westby’s four in the top 11. The Norsemen were led by fourth-place Audra Johnson (21:49), who was followed by Denali Huebner (fifth, 22:45), Meghan Nelson (seventh, 23:00) and Raegan Davey (11th, 23:10).

Melrose-Mindoro sophomore Claire Becker was the individual champion with a 20:58, and she was the only runner to beat second-place Anna Fronk (21:18), a freshman from fourth-place Bangor. Aquinas was led by 16th-place Ruthie Hale (23:44) and 17th-place Naomi Koch (23:50).

The G-E-T boys were led by ninth-place senior Ethan Burmeister (18:50) and 10th-place senior Carter Gold (19:01) in a race won by C-FC junior Wesley Pronschinske (17:10). Aquinas senior Alec Taylor was second (17:15), Arcadia senior Jose Monroy third (17:32) and Aquinas sophomore Jonathan Skemp fourth (17:56).

Jim Newman Invitational

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — West Salem’s boys placed second among 16 teams, and its girls third among 15.

Brennan Garbers was ninth (17:00), Vincent Schwarz 18th (17:43) and Dawson Gronemus 20th (17:48) for the Panthers as they beat every team but Stevens Point (33) with a score of 110. Onalaska Luther was 13th (352), Tomah 14th (359) and Sparta 16th (386).

Blaine Wheeler (27th, 18:07) and Philip Gabrielson (38th, 18:28) and scored for West Salem, while Brookwood’s Dylan Powell (33rd, 18:17), Tomah’s Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg (43rd, 18:36) and Sparta’s Vaughn Rice (54th, 19:06).

The West Salem girls recorded a score of 117 and finished behind Wisconsin Rapids (86) and Sun Prairie (95). Sparta was 10th (245), Luther 13th (307) and Tomah 14th (396).

Mia Olson was eighth (20:47), Macey Tauscher 20th (21:36) and Alena Donahue 21st (21:40) to lead the Panthers.

Luther’s Lauren Wickus (15th, 21:17) and Brookwood’s Margarita Silva (22nd, 21:47) were also among the top 25.

Riverdale Invitational

MUSCODA, Wis. — Viroqua’s boys and Prairie du Chien’s girls placed fifth with respective team scores of 159 and 160.

Viroqua junior Cooper Gelhaus was the best local individual finisher and crossed the line 11th in a time of 17:41.9 in the boys race. Junior teammate Clayton Weston added a 20th-place finish and time of 18:10.5.

Cashton freshman Mateya Kaduc was 12th in the girls race (21:00.2) to lead local runners. Prairie du Chien’s Tannah Radloff (18th, 21:22.5) and Cashton’s Isabell Korn (30th, 22:42) also ran well.

VOLLEYBALL

Logan Invitational

Logan won the team championship after avenging an earlier loss to Prairie du Chien.

The Rangers won two of three matches in pool play after a two-set loss to the Blackhawks and wins over Westby (25-21, 20-25, 15-10) and La Crescent-Hokah (25-14, 25-17).

Logan advanced to the championship match with a 25-16, 25-15 win over Lewiston-Altura, then beat Prairie du Chien 17-25, 25-14, 17-15 for the title.

Ava Dettwiler had 30 kills, 30 digs and 59 assists for the Rangers, who also received 38 digs and 11 aces from Jazzy Davis.

Jojo Davis had 21 digs and 12 kills, Ella Boge 35 digs and 11 aces and Kalli Knoble 11 kills and six blocks for Logan.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Winona 3, La Crescent-Hokah 2

LA CRESCENT — The Winhawks (10-5-1) scored three goals during a three-minute span late in the first half to beat the Lancers.

Owen Ping scored all three, and Teis Larsen assisted on two of them as Winona took the lead for good. Ping scored his first goal in the 33rd minute and his last in the 36th.

Joey Schreier and Evan Pechacek scored for La Crescent-Hokah (9-4-2) as it prepares for the section tournament this week. Cooper Johnson stopped 10 shots for the Lancers.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Caledonia 5, Lake City 4

LAKE CITY, Minn. — The Warriors (3-9-2) scored four goals in the second half to overcome the defense allowing three in the first.

Winona 4, La Crescent-Hokah 0

WINONA — Faith Quinn scored twice at Paul Giel Field to lead the Winhawks (11-3-2) to their fourth win in the past five games.

The Lancers dropped to 3-10-3 and won just one of their final nine games of the regular season.

