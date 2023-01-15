High school sports roundup: G-E-T co-op wins D2 at McLellan Invitational

HOLMEN — The G-E-T co-operative gymnastics team posted a victory in the Division 2 competition of the McLellan Invitational on Saturday.

G-E-T had a team score of 133.425 to hold off second-place Stevens Point (128.975) and third-place Southwestern co-op (127.625)..

The West Salem co-op was the top local team in the Division 1 team competition and finished third with its score of 134,575, Chippewa Falls (138) won, and West Bend West (135.25) was second.

West Salem had the top team performance on the floor exercise (36.175), and Viroqua’s Isabell Korn had the top local all-around score of 35.6, which was second to Chippewa Falls’ Izzy Keck (36.7). Viroqua’s Morgan Siekert was third all-around (35.45).

Korn was second on the floor exercise (9.35) and uneven bars (9.0) while placing fourth on the balance beam (9.1).

West Salem was led by Hailey Ives’ third-place finish on the vault (8.7) and Camdyn Lyga’s fourth-place score of 9.2) on the floor exercise.

Holmen was fourth in the team standings (134.15) and Viroqua fifth (132.1).

Holmen’s best individual performance came from Maya Amundson, who was third on the floor exercise (9.3).

Sparta’s Ella Hemker won the all-around in Division 2 with a performance of 35.825. She won the bars (8.675) and vault (9.35) and placed tied for first on the floor exercise (9.5).

G-E-T’s Abby Miller tied Hemker on the floor exercise and tied Tomah’s Maddy Pollack for second on the balance beam (9.225). She was also second all-around (35.625).

Sparta’s Gabrielle Bjorkman was second on the vault (8.8) and third on the bars (8.375), and La Crescent-Hokah’s Kalli Jansen was third on the vault (8.75). Bjorklman was third (34.75) and Pollack fourth (34.35) all-around.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Muskego Invitational

MUSKEGO, Wis. — Holmen won a team championship with a score of 195 and had a pair of individual champions in Nora Lee (16-3, 100 pounds) and Evelyn Vetsch (16-4, 145).

Lee had five pins, and Vetsch had four pins and a major decision.

Lee pinned Mauston/Necedah’s Madalynne Gosda in 1:13 to win her title, while Vetsch finished her title match against Lake geneva Badger’s Cameran Jansen (22-4) by pin in 3:47.

Alexa Szak (15-8, 152) was third and Allison Weiss 912-11, 120) fourth for the Vikings.

BOYS WRESTLING

Westby Duals

WESTBY – Westby beat Nekoosa/Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 51-30 and Brookwood 45-30 and lost to Belmont/Platteville 47-29.

Jayden Geier (113), Garrett Vatland (145, 152), Gabe Frydenlund (160), Kaston Compton (170), Ty Nottestad (195) and Evan Berklund (220) were all unbeaten for the Norsemen.

Norskie Invitational

DEFOREST, Wis. – Sparta was fifth out of 17 teams with 300½ points.

Devon Lietzau (22-3) was taken down by Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Hunter Stevens (23-1) by a 6-2 score in the 126-pound final and was one of three second-place finishers for the Spartans.

Emmett Brooks (22-9, 170) and Cadence Zwiefel (21-6, 285) also finished second for Sparta.

Chippewa Falls Invitational

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. – Tomah was third with a score of 207½ in a field of 11 teams.

Cameron Finch (27-7, 132) and Gavin Finch (32-4, 145) led the Timberwolves, who also had second-place finishers in Austin Gray (19-9, 113) and Carter Habeck (11-13, 220).

Landen Bloom (21-11, 126), Benny Bemis (14-13, 138) and Dalton Johnson (6-10, 152) all placed third for Tomah.

Tiger Invitational

HILLSBORO, Wis. — Onalaska/Luther scored 85 points and were fourth out of eight scoring teams.

Bryan Buchanan (25-7, 152), Jackson Hughes (26-7, 160) won bracket championships for the Hilltoppers.

Ladysmith Invitational

LADYSMITH, Wis. – Black River Falls finished with a team score of 227 and placed 10th out of 21 teams.

The Tigers received fifth-place performances from Deacon Brown (15-6, 106), Keanu Maphis (11-11, 182) and Ayden White (7-2, 195).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 74, Brookwood 32

BLAIR — Senior Lindsay Steien scored the 2,000th point of her career on her first basket against the Falcons, and the Wildcats (12-0) continued their unbeaten season.

Abby Thompson also had 20 points and five assists for the Wildcats, who are ranked first in Division 5 by The Associated Press. Steien also had six steals and five assists and teammate Sam Kidd seven rebounds for Blair-Taylor.

Vanessa Anderson led Brookwood with 17 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Aquinas co-op 5, Madison West 1

ONALASKA — The Avalanche (7-7) saw five different scorers contribute to a home win over the Regents.

After Madison West scored the opening goal, Sam Thell tied the game off an assist from Gannon Santos. Less than two minutes later, Casey Keane scored the go ahead goal with Tanner Bass on the assist.

Calvin Gilberston added a score in the second while Owen Hoehn and Christian McConaghy netted goals in the third.

Amery 2, Black River Falls 0

AMERY, Wis. — Warriors goals by Cayden Meyer and Jacob Maxon helped them to a win over the Tigers (9-4) in a great goalie matchup.

Avery Starzecki had 26 saves in a shutout effort for Amery while Black River Falls goalie Christopher Muir had 36 saves.

River Falls 6, West Salem 1

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — After being tied 1-1 after the first period, the Wildcats scored four goals in the second to hand the Panthers (2-11) a road loss.

Matthew Marsollek and Teddy Norman each had two goals for River Falls. Tyler Meyer had the opening goal of the game for West Salem.