High school sports roundup: Gavin Proudfoot leads Onalaska Luther boys to basketball win

MELROSE – The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team got back on the winning track by beating Melrose-Mindoro 67-55 in a nonconference game Monday.

The Knights, who are ranked fifth in Division 4 by The Associated Press, rebounded from an 85-79 loss to West Salem that ended a 10-game winning streak on Thursday by shooting 70 percent from the floor in the first half and making 6 of 9 3-pointers on the way to a 40-23 halftime lead.

Senior Gavin Proudfoot had 22 points and 12 rebounds and made 11 of 13 shots. Sophomore Logan Bahr made two of Luther’s seven 3-pointers and added 10 points, while Nathan Riley added eight and Isaiah Schwichtenberg seven assists.

The Mustangs (9-6) had won their previous four games and were led by senior Tristan McRoberts, who scored 26 and grabbed five rebounds. Dominic McRoberts added 10 points, but Melrose-MIndoro only shot 36.7 percent (22 of 60) from the floor.

De Soto 65, New Lisbon 56

DE SOTO – The Pirates had an 11-point lead by halftime and held on to beat the Rockets and end a two-game losing streak.

De Soto (6-7) has won three of its past five and was led by sophomore Landon Pedretti’s game-high 21 points. Senior Tanner Pedretti added 19 and senior Jimmy Dammon 15 for the Pirates.

Arcadia 61, Osseo-Fairchild 55

ARCADIA – The Raiders (3-11) made 28 of 38 free throws and won their second game in a row with a nonconference victory over the Chieftains.

Arcadia outscored Osseo-Fairchild by eight points in the second half and were led by Kaden Updike’s 17 points. Updike made 6 of 7 free throws and scored 12 points after halftime.

Kevin Cruz added nine points, and Trev Bjorge scored all eight of his in the second half.

Wisconsin Dells 51, Westby 44

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – The Norsemen (6-8) lost their seventh straight game and were led by sophomore Rhett Stenslien’s 17 points.

Stenslien, who has averaged 14.7 points per game over his past three, had 13 points in the second half. Senior Hudson Lipski made two 3-pointers and added 12 points for Westby.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 73, Dover-Eyota 42

LA CRESCENT, Minn. – The Lancers (10-2, 6-1) bounced back from a loss to P-E-M and held a 34-22 lead by halftime.

Carter Todd led four double-figure scorers with 20 points by making 7 of 11 shots. Parker McQuin added 15, Owen Bentzen 11 and Cam Naske 10 for La Crescent-Hokah.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coulee

G-E-T 55, Viroqua 40

GALESVILLE – The second-place Red Hawks (8-9, 6-2) led by 12 points after one half and extended the lead from there for their fourth win in five games.

Nonconference

Sparta 77, Black River Falls 38

SPARTA – The Spartans (7-9) snapped a five-game losing streak by taking care of the Tigers (1-10).

Sophomore Evelyn Tripp scored a game-high 17 points for Sparta, which made 12 3-pointers. Tripp went 5-for-7 from long range. Emma Blackdeer had 14 points and Malory Russ 13 points and a team-high five assists for the Spartans.

Josie Edwards scored 10 points and was one of three Sparta players with five rebounds.

Makayla Nortman’s 16 points led Black River Falls.

De Soto 49, New Lisbon 46

DE SOTO – The Pirates (6-9) won their third game in a row.

La Crescent-Hokah 74, Houston 37

HOUSTON, Minn. – Cali Esser made two 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Lancers (10-5), who led 40-22 after the first half.

Molly Bills added 21 points and hit five of La Crescent-Hokah’s eight 3-pointers.

Sydney Torgerson scored 22 points for the Hurricanes.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.