CALEDONIA, Minn. — Senior third baseman Ayden Goetzinger brought home two runs with a single in the sixth inning to lead the Caledonia High School baseball team to a 4-3 Three Rivers Conference win over St. Charles on Tuesday.

The hit was Goetzinger's first of the game and one of only five for the Warriors (4-1, 2-1), who made the most of their offense and made a winner out of relief pitcher Garrett Konz, who struck out four in 1⅔ innings.

Konz also had two of Caledonia’s hits — one was a double — as the Warriors won their second game in a row.

Drew Yahnke pitched the first 5⅓ innings for Caledonia. He allowed eight hits and struck out five while walking one. Hunter Goetzinger and Tristan Augedahl also drove in a run each for the Warriors.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 5, Tomah 2

TOMAH — The Blugolds won three singles matches and two doubles matches.

Aquinas’ Anderson Fortney handed Joe Venner a 6-0, 6-0 loss at No. 1 singles, and Tomah’s Ethan Libbey and Brodie Robertson beat Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney 6-1, 3-6, 10-7 at No. 1 doubles.

Joe O’Flaherty won his No. 2 singles match in three sets, and Jaeden Silcox won in straight sets at No. 3 singles for the Blugolds.

Nonconference

Viroqua 6, Logan 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks pulled off a sweep of singles matches, and Logan’s No. 2 doubles team of Maxin Roberts and Finnian Clark spoiled the shutout by winning in three sets.

Viroqua’s Dalton Buros beat Danil Roberts 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and teammates Gavin Goss and Owen King beat Gavin Wappler and Brayden Depaolo 7-6 (6), 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.