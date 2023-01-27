High school sports roundup: Holmen boys basketball keeps rolling against Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Holmen High School boys basketball team proved Friday that they weren’t done making waves this week, beating Caledonia on the road 79-65 the night after knocking off Aquinas.

The Vikings (7-8) held their opponents in check on the perimeter as the Warriors (8-7) finished shooting 28% from the 3-point line.

Senior forward Reid Tengblad finished with a double-double, scoring 28 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Tengblad led his team in 3s, going 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Sophomore guard Kaiden Wilber added 17 points while junior guard Payton Seekamp had 11 points and four assists for Holmen.

Caledonia’s Lewis Doyle finished with 15 points despite getting into foul trouble. Mason King and Ethan Stendel each had 12 as the Warriors five-game winning streak comes to an end.

Both teams have more nonconference action coming up Tuesday with Caledonia visiting Central and Holmen playing at home versus Menomonie.

Luther 70, Durand-Arkansaw 58

DURAND, Wis. — Senior guard Kodi Miller and junior forward Logan Bahr each scored 28 points for the Knights (15-1) in their road win over Durand-Arkansaw.

Miller scored the majority of his points inside, accounting for more than half of Luther’s 2-point shots. Bahr made five shots from the 3-point line and seven-for-nine on free throws.

Luther shot just 31.3% from the field in the first half but still held a slim 27-23 lead at halftime. That percentage shot up to 41.7% by the final horn with Luther leading by as many as 18 late. Zack Nelson had 23 points and seven rebounds for Durand-Arkansaw.

Cochrane-Fountain City 53, Viroqua 35

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Pirates (8-7) bounced back from a loss Thursday night to win at home against the Blackhawks (1-13).

Cameron Lipinski and Andrew Bissen each had 13 points for C-FC with Austin Arnburg adding eight and Landen Halverson picking up seven. Tyler Quackenbush and Clayton Weston each had eight for Viroqua.

MVC

Onalaska 72, Logan 38

Onalaska’s winning streak extends to seven as the Hilltoppers (12-3, 6-0) defeated the hosting Rangers (7-10, 3-4).

Junior guard Evan Anderson had a team-high 15 points while fellow junior guard Isaac Skemp rode his 3-point shot to 14 points, marking his sixth double-digit scoring total this season.

Logan senior guard Cam Kruse had 14 points and senior forward Scotty Grossbach added nine with the Rangers looking to bounce back Tuesday at Prairie du Chien.

Central 53, Tomah 39

Senior wing Bennett Fried has 20 points for the eighth-ranked RiverHawks (11-5, 6-1) in a home win against the Timberwolves (6-11, 2-4).

Senior guard Nic Williams added 17 points while junior forward Henry Meyer finished with 10. For Tomah, senior forwards Bryant Thornton and Tom Hesse led the charge with 17 and 13 respectively.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 79, Brookwood 46

ONTARIO — The Cardinals (12-2, 7-0) stay perfect in conference play with a blowout road win against the Falcons (5-10, 2-4).

Senior wing Dustin McDonald had a game-high 26 points and helped put Brookwood away with 17 in the second half. Senior guard Tanner Jones added 17.

Brookwood was led by junior guard Brady Hansen with 20 points — 10 in each half — and junior wing Wyatt Maurhoff with 16.

Cashton 68, Necedah 54

NECEDAH, Wis. — The Eagles (13-2, 7-1) were led by junior forward Connor Butzler in a conference win on the road against the Cardinals.

Butzler finished with 19 points while junior guard Noah Hemmersbach pitched in with 14 points. Cashton won despite a tough night at the free throw line, shooting 10-for-24 as a team. Necedah’s Isaac Hunkins led the game in scoring with 27.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 60, De Soto 49

WAUZEKA, Wis. — A three-game winning streak for the Pirates (7-9, 3-5) came to an end on the road against the Hornets.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVC

Onalaska 55, Logan 41

The Hilltoppers (8-9, 5-4) completed a regular-season sweep of the Rangers (8-9, 4-3) and ended a two-game losing streak.

Juniors Sidney Fillbach and Anna Skemp each scored a team-high 16 points, and Onalaska held Logan to 11 second-half points.

Senior Jazzy Davis scored 10 of her 15 points in the first half, and Ada Thurman made four 3-pointers as the Rangers built a 30-28 lead. Fillbach then scored nine to help the Hilltoppers take over in the second half.

Sophomore Tatum Walters also made a pair of 3-pointers in the second half for Onalaska, which outscored Logan 27-11 after halftime.

Central 53, Tomah 32

TOMAH — The RiverHawks (7-12, 5-4) picked up a vital conference win thanks in part to holding the Timberwolves (7-11, 1-7) to nine points in the first half.

Central freshman guard Alahnna Simpson had 18 points while her teammate and senior guard Brittney Mislivecek added 15. Tomah rebounded from the first half struggles to put up 23 points in the second half. Seniors Lauren Noth and Katie Carlson each had nine points.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 73, Pepin/Alma 43

BLAIR — The Wildcats (17-0, 7-0) dominated their conference matchup with the Eagles, leading by 25 at halftime behind six 3-pointers.

Senior Lindsay Steien had 21 points to lead Blair-Taylor. Seniors Abby Thompson and Samantha Kidd combined for 24.

Eau Claire Immanuel 60, Melrose-Mindoro 44

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Mustangs (9-10, 2-4) are now 3-3 in their last six games and 4-5 in the month of January with one game remaining this month, a home challenge Tuesday versus Bangor.

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 51, Cashton 43

CASHTON — The Knights (7-11) bounced back from a Thursday loss to C-FC by taking down the Eagles (11-8).

Sophomore Alexandra Zittel made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Luther, which also received 17 points from senior Hannah Matzke and outscored Cashton by eight points after a 23-23 halftime tie.

Senior Braylee Hyatt’s 16 points led the Eagles, and sophomore Payton Holub added 10 points for the Knights.

Brookwood 61, De Soto 25

DE SOTO — The Falcons (6-14) earned a road victory against the Pirates (0-16).

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Black River Falls 3, Somerset 2 (OT)

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (11-4) found themselves down 2-0 early in the second against the Spartans, but goals by Ryan Magnuson and Wyatt Tennant within a minute of each other later in the period tied the game and eventually forced overtime.

On a powerplay for tripping by Somerset, Calvin Lakowske scored the game-winner that secured Christopher Muir a win in net with 45 saves.

Baldwin-Woodville 5, West Salem 1

WEST SALEM — Seven penalties limited the Panthers (3-12) as they were outshot 66-13 by the Hawks.

Tyler Meyer had the lone goal of the game for West Salem with an assist by AJ Jankowski. Rhett Schweitzer had a goal for Baldwin-Woodville as well as two assists.

Tomah/Sparta 6, Amery 4

TOMAH — The Tomah/Sparta co-op (12-7) picked up a win at home against the Amery Warriors with Baldwin-Woodville coming to town Saturday.

WRESTLING

Whitetail Shootout

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Tomah placed second in Gold Pool A and finished with three dual victories against one defeat.

The Timberwolves lost to Baldwin-Woodville 60-15 before coming back to beat River Falls 53-30, Tomahawk 54-30 and Chippewa Falls 50-30.

Gavin Finch (36-4) won three matches at 152 pounds, and teammate Ethan Gearing went 3-0 while wrestling at both 160 and 170.