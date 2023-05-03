HOLMEN — The Holmen High School boys golf team finished second at their home invite Wednesday at Cedar Creek, losing by just five strokes to Madison Memorial.

The Vikings finished with 321 strokes as a team to Madison Memorial’s 316. Onalaska and Tomah were the next best finishing area teams, tying for 11th at 358.

Central/Logan placed 14th (363), Sparta went 15th (371) and Aquinas finished 18th (428).

Madison Memorial senior Charlie Erlandson won the individual title after shooting 72 with Holmen junior Luke Taebel taking second at 76. His teammate, senior Carter Gault, tied for seventh at 81 strokes.

Onalaska sophomore John Werwinski tied for 17th after shooting 83, providing the Hilltoppers best finish. Senior Layden Ott from Sparta shot 85 and finished in a tie for 26th.

Tomah’s best placement came from sophomore Collin Ritter who tied for 31st with an 86. Senior Chase Schilling from Central/Logan shot 88 and finished in a tie for 38th.

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 10, Mondovi 0 (5)

BLAIR — Abby Thompson threw a no-hitter for the Wildcats (14-1) while striking out 10 batters and only walking one in a win over Mondovi.

Lindsey Steine went a perfect 4 for 4 from the lead off spot and recorded a double, two triples and two RBIs. Thompson (2 for 4) also had two RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Central 8, Aquinas 0

Kate Heiderscheit scored a hat trick in the RiverHawks (8-0-1, 5-0-1) shutout against the Blugolds (2-6, 2-5).

Heiderscheit scored the first goal of the game in the 24th minute on a penalty kick. Two more goals in the first by Grace Wilkerson made it 3-0 at halftime.

Chloe Ackerman and Heiderscheit both scored in the 41st minute for Central before Heiderscheit completed the hat trick in the 49th minute. Ellie Kirchner scored two more for the RiverHawks. Central goalie Laura Lapp had two saves while Alex Roupe blocked 15 shots for Aquinas.