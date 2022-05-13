High school sports roundup: Holmen boys golf team wins MVC meet at River Run

SPARTA — The Holmen High School boys golf team will take the momentum of a conference victory into the MVC championships next week after beating the field in an MVC meet at River Run Golf Course.

The Vikings shot a collective 307 at River Run Golf Course to easily finish ahead of second-place Onalaska (326) and third-place Aquinas (339) on Friday.

Senior Brennan Dirks shot a 1-under-par 71 for medalist honors, and he was followed by sophomore teammate Luke Taebel (75), Onalaska senior Max Breiling (77) and Onalaska senior Ethan Kramer (79).

Holmen junior Kade Smith and Aquinas senior Sam Dobbins both shot 80.

BASEBALL

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 8, Ithaca 5

STODDARD — Jimmy Dammon was 3 for 4 and scored three runs for the Pirates (10-5, 9-3), who had 13 hits and overcame six errors to beat the Bulldogs.

Evan Koch doubled and went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, and Bryce Grelle added two hits, a double and an RBI for De Soto, which broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Brain Ziegler also doubled and had two hits for the Pirates.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 10, Platteville 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (9-5, 6-1) won their sixth straight game and picked up their second shutout in a row.

Prairie du Chien finished with 13 hits, and center fielder Owen Oldenburg was 3 for 4 with three singles and two RBI. Second baseman Trent Mallatt also had three hits for the Blackhawks, and Ty Wagner doubled twice and drove in a run.

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Aquinas 10, Arcadia 2

The Blugolds (7-10) had a pair of three-run innings and put together a 14-hit attack to beat the Raiders.

Ellie Klar was 3 for 3 with a two-run home run for Aquinas, which scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take an 8-1 lead. Kathryn Salvodelli was 3 for 3 and Grace Cronk and Emily Bakalars 2 for 3 for the Blugolds.

Arcadia was led by Catherine Pehler, who doubled and went 2 for 2.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 4, Ithaca 2

STODDARD — The Pirates pulled away from a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to beat the Bulldogs.

Second baseman Shawnna Haakenson and catcher Gracyn Beck hit consecutive RBI doubles for De Soto to break that tie. Haakenson’s brought home Nevaeh Sanders, and Beck’s plated Haakenson.

Beck and Sanders each had two hits for the PIrates (5-9, 5-6), who received three-hit pitching from Jena Gianoli. She struck out six and walked one.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 6, Rushford-Peterson 3

RUSHFORD, Minn. — Junior pitcher Emily Ideker struck out seven, walked two and went 4 for 5 with a single and an RBI for the Warriors.

Junior shortstop Paige Klug, senior third baseman Teagan Lange, senior first baseman Lydia Jenninigs and senior right fielder Grace Denstad all added two hits for Caledonia.

The Warriors, who had 15 hits with doubles from Klug and Amber Stemper and a triple from Brianna Stemper, scored three runs in the top of the third inning to battle back from a 3-0 deficit and take a 4-3 lead.

La Crescent-Hokah 15, Lewiston-Altura 5 (6)

LEWISTON, Minn. — The Cardinals (4-12, 4-10) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but could not hold on against the Lancers.

La Crescent tied the score at 2-2 in the second inning, then took a 5-2 lead in the third and led from there. A nine-run sixth inning closed out the 10-run game.

Lancers freshman Abbi Ernster led the team at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, a steal, three RBI and three runs scored. Junior Kelsey Kiesau went 2 for 5 with two doubles, one run and five RBI in another strong day.

Lewiston-Altura was led by sophomore Staytlen Seefeldt, who was 2 for 4 with a steal and one run scored, and sophomore Natalie Lubinski went 1 for 3 with two RBI as well.

GIRLS SOCCER

D.C. Everest Invitational

Onalaska 1, Rhinelander 0

WESTON, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (8-7-1) continued a big week by beating the Hodags on a free kick in the first half.

Onalaska entered the weekend with consecutive victories over Holmen and Central before knocking off a Rhinelander team that had won 12 of 14 games.

Mallory Mieghan scored the goal, and goalkeeper Summer Nicolai stopped all five shots she faced.

