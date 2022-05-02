High school sports roundup: Holmen boys golf team wins MVC meet

The Holmen High School boys golf team received a first-place finish from junior Carter Gault and beat second-place Onalaska by nine shots in an MVC meet at Forest Hills Golf Course on Monday.

Holmen shot a collective 310, and Gault finished at the top of the pack with a 1-over-par 72. The Vikings also had third-place sophomore Luke Taebel (77) and junior Jackson Rhoades (78) part of a fourth-place tie.

Gault beat runner-up Sam Dobbins (76), a senior from Aquinas, and the Hilltoppers had seniors Max Breiling, Thomas Breit and Ethan Kramer all part of the five-way tie for fourth.

Tomah’s Jake Berry was also part of the fourth-place tie, and Aquinas senior Ben Swift shot an 82 to place ninth and help the Blugolds finish third (327).

Coulee meet

ONALASKA — Arcadia finished with a team score of 171 with three of the top six individuals at Coulee Golf Bowl.

The Raiders received a 5-over-par 41 from Sid Halverson to lead them to a six-shot victory over second-place Black River Falls (177). G-E-T (190) was third and Onalaska Luther (192) fourth.

The Tigers were led by medalist Mike Antonelli (40) and third-place Evan Anderson (42). Cole Sobotta and Dustin Klonecki were part of a fourth-place tie for Arcadia.

Christopher Wagner was also part of the fourth-place tie and was the top finisher for the Red Hawks.

BOYS TENNIS

Viroqua 6, Reedsburg 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks swept the singles matches and won two of three in doubles matchups.

Dustin Kenyon posted a 6-1, 6-4 win over Anthony Buss at No. 1 singles, and Simon Wenninger and Jordan Matyas teamed up to beat Gavin Goss and Odin Sowdeal 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.

Carter Roels and Nick Thelen also won in three sets at No. 3 doubles.

Nonconference

Onalaska 6, Winona Cotter 1

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers swept the doubles matches and won three of the four singles matches.

Onalaska’s Joey Griebel and Tony Nguyen beat Steven Pilarski and Carter Knuesel 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and the No. 2 doubles team of Matt Hinitt and Calyn Ngeth took care of Shauntel Bebout and Irene Oliveras by the same scores at No. 2.

Cotter’s Jon Besek beat Aiden Sommerfield 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 at No. 1 singles.

