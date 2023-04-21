REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Holmen High School boys golf team reigned supreme at the Reedsburg Invitational Friday at the Reedsburg Country Club, beating DeForest and 23 other teams with a team score of 321.

Onalaska claimed third place with the overall tournament champion. Hilltoppers senior Ethan Kramer shot a 3-over-par 75 to best Holmen senior Carter Gault by one stroke.

Involved in a three-way tie at 77 for third was Holmen junior Luke Taebel, Central-Logan sophomore Zach Weis and Oregon’s Billy McCorkle. Onalaska senior Tristan Mlsna took sixth.

Tomah tied for fifth with Oregon at 351. Senior Jake Berry tied for 20th (86) for the Timberwolves’ best finish.

Sparta took eighth (361) with Aiden Carney (tied for 27th, 88) leading the way.

Logan/Central finished 11th, Aquinas 20th and Prairie du Chien 21st.

Three Rivers

Rushford-Peterson 198, Caledonia 206

CALEDONIA — The Trojans topped the Warriors by eight shots despite Caledonia having the best player on the course for the day.

Issac Hawkins shot 48 on nine holes at Ma Cal Grove CC, the best of anyone in the dual. It didn’t translate to a team victory however as four Trojans golfers hit either a 49 or 50.

BASEBALL

MVC

Central 16, Sparta 0 (5)

SPARTA — The RiverHawks (6-3, 3-2) rebounded from a pair of losses to Aquinas earlier in the week thanks to seven RBI from senior infielder Drew Wonderling.

Wonderling went 4 for 5 with two doubles. His fellow senior Mason Elston also went 4 for 5 with a double and three RBI.

Senior pitcher Wesley Barnhart held the Spartans (1-6, 0-4) to just two hits, striking out nine batters over five innings.

Coulee

West Salem 4, Luther 3

West Salem 12, Luther 2 (5)

ONALASKA — The Panthers (5-0, 5-0) remained perfect after sweeping a road doubleheader against the Knights (2-4, 0-3).

Brett McConkey pitched five innings in game one and struck out 11 batters while Bennett Burke hit a home run in the second.

West Salem scored six runs in the second inning of game two. After dominating from the mound in game one, McConkey went 2 for 3 and had four RBI.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 10, Lewiston-Altura 0 (6)

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers held their opponents to just one hit, benefiting also from seven errors by the Cardinals.

Caledonia 6, Rushford-Peterson 2 (5)

Caledonia 4, Rushford-Peterson 0

CALEDONIA — After a win over the Trojans in the opener, Tristan Augedahl struck out 17 batters in the second game for the Warriors (7-1) to clinch the sweep.

Kyle Bechtel stole three bases in the first game while Reid Klug struck out five in a complete-game effort.

Nonconference

Altoona 11, Logan 1

ALTOONA, Wis. — The Rangers (5-2) managed just five hits, two from Kobe Szafran and Johnny Leaver each and one from Parker Lycke, in their loss to Altoona.

Logan pitchers struggled with their command, walking eight Altoona batters and allowing seven earned runs.

Hillsboro 3, De Soto 2

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Tigers scored all of their runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

The Pirates were held to four hits. Bryce Grelle and Bryce Shultz each drove in a run for De Soto.

SOFTBALL

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 12, Augusta 0 (5)

BLAIR — Senior pitcher Lindsay Steien allowed just one hit while striking out 11 in the Wildcats (5-1, 5-0) victory over the Beavers.

As the lead off hitter, Steien also went 2 for 4 with a double and scored a team-best three times. Senior infielder Lexi Lofgren went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles while matching fellow senior Callie Wagner with two RBI.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 13, Lewiston-Altura 11

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (5-2) trailed 7-0 early but managed to rally for a win over the Cardinals behind two home runs from Kelsey Kiesau and a grand slam by Abbi Ernster.

Kinlee Grattan had three hits for La Crescent. The second game of the two sides’ scheduled doubleheader was suspended in the sixth inning with the score tied 5-5.

Caledonia 4, Rushford-Peterson 3

Caledonia 17, Rushford-Peterson 9

The Trojans dropped both games of a home doubleheader against the Warriors.

Nonconference

Brookwood 8, De Soto 7

STODDARD — The Falcons (4-2) got back on track with a victory over the Pirates (2-4).

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Onalaska 3, New Richmond 1

DE PERE, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (4-1-1) won their opening-round contest at the Green Knight Invitational against the Tigers.

Mallory Meighan scored a first half goal unassisted to put Onalaska ahead at halftime. Ava Breidenbach and Natalie Tevis scored in the second half with Amaya Thesing assisting on Breidenbach’s score. Summer Nicolai finished with six saves for the Hilltoppers.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Aquinas 7, Fond du Lac Springs 0

GREEN BAY — Anderson Fortney went to three sets against Ben McGuire, pulling through 6-2, 5-7, 10-4 at No. 1 singles.

The rest of the Blugolds won their flights in two sets at the Green Bay Notre Dame Invitational. Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney won No. 1 doubles without giving up a game.

GIRLS GOLF

Three Rivers

Caledonia 200, Rushford-Peterson 301

CALEDONIA — Elenore Mille had the best score of the day at 47 for the Warriors in their victory over the Trojans.

Caledonia’s six all beat the Trojans’ best effort — which came from Macy Rye with 69.