TOMAH – The Holmen High School boys golf team won another MVC min-meet by shooting a collective 292 at Hiawatha Valley Golf Club on Wednesday.

The Vikings beat second-place Tomah by 43 strokes and had the top four individual finishers to win. Sophomore Cale Halaska and junior Luke Taebel tied for medalist honors with rounds of an even-par 72.

Holmen teammates Jackson Rhoades (73) and Carter Gault (75) followed in the Vikings’ dominant victory. Sparta’s Brock Connelly and Onalaska’s Ethan Kramer tied for fifth place at 79.

Sparta (343) and Onalaska (346) were third and fourth as teams.

SOFTBALL

Westby 7, Richland Center 3

WESTBY – The Norsemen (14-2), who are ranked eighth in Division 3 by state coaches, won their third straight game since a loss to Bonduel.

Richland Center managed 13 hits but only scored single runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings.

Westby scored six times in the bottom of the first to take quick control and held it. Center fielder Hanna Nelson was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Westby, which has already won the Coulee Conference title with two games remaining.

Kennedy Brueggen, Olivia Nedland and Maddie Komay all had two hits for the Norsemen. Komay, who pitched a complete game, also walked twice.

Westby finished with 17 stolen bases. Natalie Miller had five and Whitney Hanson three to lead the way as seven players had at least one.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Adams-Friendship 3, Sparta 2

SPARTA – The Spartans tied the game at 2 when Nadia Tovar converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute, but the Green Devils responded with the winner five minutes later.

Tovar also assisted on a goal for teammate Ellie Falkner in the 19th minute, and that gave Sparta a 1-0 lead before Adams-Friendship scored the next two goals.

Claire Pribbernow had 10 saves for the Spartans, who registered 29 shots in the loss.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Viroqua 5, Reedsburg 2

REEDSBURG, Wis. – The Blackhawks swept the doubles matches and split four singles matchups to pick up a win over the Beavers.

Owen King and Gavin Goss were pushed hard at No. 1 singles but came away with a 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 victory over Mason Siedschlag and Tristan Kuhls.

Carter Roels and Dylan Anderson won in straight sets at No. 2, and Owen Wagner and Soren Declerq won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.