High school sports roundup: Holmen, G-E-T split softball doubleheader

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School softball team had a comeback stopped short in the first game, but the Vikings used a big first inning to play with the lead throughout the second game in a nonconference doubleheader split with G-E-T on Saturday.

The RedHawks held on for a 15-9 victory in the opener, but Holmen closed out the day with a 21-11 win in a game that was finished in the sixth inning.

G-E-T (3-2) scored seven runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead for good in the first game. Ryann Duffenbach and Caydence Kokott each doubled for the RedHawks, who had four of their 16 hits during the seven-run third.

Sierra Sake hit a solo home run, and Taylor Pellowski and Evelyn Vetsch doubled for Holmen, which scored four in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t get closer.

The Vikings scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning in the second game on the strength of Madison Wheeler’s three-run home run. Kassie Mueller added a triple and Emily Szak a double.

The Vikings ended the game after loading the bases for Pellowski with a nine-run lead. Pellowski finished it by hitting the ball out of the park.

Onalaska Luther Quadrangular

Onalaska Luther 13, C-FC 5

Onalaska Luther 7, Caledonia/Spring Grove 4

ONALASKA — The Knights (2-1) had 16 hits against the Pirates and 29 on the way to winning their first two games.

Junior Jolene Jordahl was a combined 8 for 10 with a home run in each game and five RBI from the leadoff spot. She was 5 for 5 with four RBI and two runs scored against the Pirates, while teammates Mackenzie Van Loon and Hannah Matzke added two hits apiece. Matzke doubled twice and matched Julia Sill with three RBI.

Jordahl was 3 for 5 with a solo home run, Sarah Yonkovich 3 for 4 with a run and a walk and Molly Diehm 3 for 3 with a walk and two RBI for Luther, which allowed two runs in the third and two more in the fifth against the Warriors. Karly Miller also drove in a pair for the Knights.

Allison Buege was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts, two earned runs and four hits allowed over four innings.

Paige Klug was 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Warriors.

Caledonia/Spring Grove 13, Aquinas 1 (5)

Aquinas 16, C-FC 5 (6)

ONALASKA — The Blugolds (2-3) rebounded from a three-hit performance against the Warriors with an 18-hit attack against the Pirates.

Junior Iris Neve was 4 for 5 with two doubles and four runs scored, and classmate Shea Bahr 3 for 4 with a double and four more runs against C-FC. Aquinas scored in every inning but the second and had an 11-0 lead after the top of the fourth.

Kathryn Savoldelli was 2 for 4 with a double, Gracie Cronk hit a solo home run, Elie Klar was 3 for 4, and Alexa Neumeister and Josie Erickson both doubled for Aquinas.

Alyssa Marty and Kourtney Foley doubled for the Pirates.

Waupun 5, West Salem 3

Waupun 16, West Salem 1 (5)

WAUPUN, Wis. — The Panthers (1-3) came up short in one game and weren’t a factor in the other.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Central 4, Richland Center 0

The RiverHawks (2-0) scored once in the first half and three times in the second to beat the Hornets.

Senior Lily Wehrs scored twice for Central, which also received goals from Kate Heiderscheit and Greta Knapp. Knapp assisted on Heiderscheit's goal, while Avery Bosshard assisted on Wehrs' second goal and Gabby Jarman on Knapp's.

Elly Lynse wasn't forced to make a save in goal for Central.

Holmen 3, New Richmond 1

River Falls 3, Holmen 0

The Vikings split a pair of road games. Olivia Schneider, Taylor Bembnister and Kayla Allen all scored for Holmen in the win over the Tigers.

River Falls 2, Onalaska 0

New Richmond 2, Onalaska 1

The Hilltoppers (2-2) gave up two late goals to River Falls and one late one that snapped a 1-1 tie to New Richmond.

Amaya Thesing scored unassisted against New Richmond, and Summer Nicolai had a combined eight saves for Onalaska.

BOYS TENNIS

West Salem quadrangular

Onalaska 6, West Salem 1

Onalaska 7, Sparta 0

Onalaska 5, Baraboo 2

WEST SALEM — The Hilltoppers won all three of their duals and had undefeated players in Micah Bornitz, Max Klein, Matt Hinnitt, Calyn Ngeth, Ben Hsieh, Justin Richgels and Nick White.

Bornitz won in straight sets three times — twice at No. 2 singles and once at No. 3. Klein beat West Salem’s David Wright at No. 1 singles, Baraboo’s Sean Zuzunaga at No. 2 singles and teamed up with Tony Nguyen for a No. 1 doubles win over Sparta.

Hinnitt and Ngeth won twice as doubles partners, and Hinnitt teamed up with Hsieh for another doubles win. Hsieh and White also teamed up for two doubles wins. Richgels was 2-0 at No. 4 singles.

Nonconference

Central 7, Mauston 0

New Richmond 7, Central 0

Eau Claire North 7, Central 0

The RiverHawks won one and lost two in a long nonconference dual day.

Central won all of its matches against the Golden Eagles in straight sets. Andrew Berra (No. 4 singles) and the team of Drayton Caucutt and Timmy Moua (No. 3) won their matchups 6-0, 6-0.

Viroqua 4, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 3

The Blackhawks held on for a victory by sweeping the doubles matches.

Gavin Goss and Oldin Snowdeal won at No. 1, Harry Devine and Carter Roels at No. 2 and Soren Declerq and Owen King at No. 3. The No. 2 and 3 teams won in straight sets.

Ben Kane also won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for Viroqua.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mill Haven Foods Invitational

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Brookwood’s girls won the team championship, and its boys placed fourth among 14 teams, while Bangor’s boys and girls finished ninth.

Senior Dan Peterson led the boys team with victories in the 100 (11.98), 200 (24.14) and 400 (53.83), while the girls won behind a number of second-place performances.

Kimberlee Downing was second in the 1,600 (5:52.91) and 3,200 (12:35.06), Mckenzie Woods was second in the 100 hurdles (18.38), Sophie Teynor was second in the triple jump (28-9½), and Cora Brandau was second in the discus (98-10). The Falcons won the 1,600 relay (4:39.46) and were second in the 3,200 relay (11:57.33).

Bliss Knox was second in the 100 (13.81) for Bangor’s girls.

