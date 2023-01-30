High school sports roundup: Holmen girls basketball team tops G-E-T

GALESVILLE — The Holmen High School girls basketball team got back on the winning track with a 62-25 nonconference victory over G-E-T on Monday.

The Vikings (12-8) built a 24-point lead during the first half, then scored the first 15 points of the second half for a 50-11 lead and won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Freshman Charley Casey led Holmen with 15 points, and junior Izzy Jahr added 14 with 10 of those coming in the first half.

Bangor 54, Melrose-Mindoro 48

MELROSE — The Cardinals (14-5) won for the fourth time in five games, and senior Nora Tucker scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half.

Sophomore Anna Fronk made two 3-pointers and scored 12 of her team-high 18 in the first half to help Bangor to a 24-23 lead. Gabby Schroeder added nine points for the Cardinals.

Senior Lilly Radcliffe scored a team-high 14 for the Mustangs (9-11), and sophomore Jillian Streetman added 11.

Westby 47, Hillsboro 40

WESTBY — The Norsemen (16-3) picked up their fifth win in a row and pulled away from a one-point halftime advantage to take care of the Tigers (15-4).

Senior Aubrey Jothen scored 12 points to lead seven players with at least flour for Westby. She scored eight in the first half, and Kennedy Brueggen made four free throws late on her way to eight points. Hanna Nelson added seven and Jayda Berg six.

Blair-Taylor 57, Eau Claire Regis 36

BLAIR — The Wildcats (18-0), ranked first in Division 5 by The Associated Press, blasted the Ramblers, and senior Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 25 points to go with five assists.

Senior Abby Thompson added 17 points and seven steals as Blair-Taylor won its 34th straight regular-season game. Steien scored 20 of her points in the first half.

Cashton 64, La Farge 52

LA FARGE, Wis. — The Eagles (12-8) won for the third time in four games behind a 22-point performance from sophomore Taylor Lindley-Schendel, who made two of her team’s six 3-pointers.

Senior teammate Braylee Hyatt added 16 points for Cashton.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 57, Weston 56 (2 OT)

CAZENOVIA, Wis. — Freshman Ella Koch hit a 3-pointer to force overtime and scored a team-high 17 points for the Pirates (1-16, 1-9).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Arcadia 72, Westby 58

ARCADIA — The Raiders (7-8, 2-5) pushed their winning streak to three games behind the one-two punch of Connr Weltzien and Maverick Drazkowski.

Weltzien made a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points for Arcadia, which has beaten Viroqua, Altoona and Westby in the past five days.

Drazkwoski scored 15 of his 20 in the first half as the Raiders built a 42-35 advantage. Weltzien had 13 in the first half and both of his 3s in the second.

The Norsemen (5-10, 2-4) were led by 14 points apiece from Caleb Johnson and Brett Crume and 11 from Devin Nedland.

Nonconference

Bangor 79, Melrose-Mindoro 37

MELROSE — The Cardinals (13-3) bounced back from its weekend loss to West Salem by blowing out the Mustangs.

Senior Tanner Jones scored 24 points to go with seven assists and flour rebounds. Senior Dustin McDonald added 15 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Cardinals, who have won nine of 10 games.

Junior Chase Horstman scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

La Crescent-Hokah 58, Rochester Lourdes 48

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (12-5) snapped a two-game losing streak and came back from a nine-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Eagles 37-18 in the second half.

Senior Noah Bjerke-Wieser made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points for La Crescent-Hokah. Senior teammate Carter Todd made two 3s and scored for the Lancers, who also received an 11-point game from Mason Einerwold.

Cashton 71, LaFarge 30

LA FARGE, Wis. — The Eagles (14-2) defeated LaFarge handily on the road with junior guard Connor Butzler hitting four 3-pointers and finishing with 22 points.

Senior forward Jacob Huntzicker added 13 points while junior guard Jake Wall scored 10.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Black River Falls 1

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Wyatt Farrell had two goals and two assists for the Lancers (15-4) in a blowout win against the Tigers (11-4).

Farrell scored the first goal of the contest in just 14 seconds with an assist by Nikolas Kubecka. Kubecka scored a goal in the second period making him one of four Lancers players — including Colton Holzer, Jan Bla'ha and Ethan Myhre — to finish with one goal and one assist.

Lancers goaltender Collin Morken saved 24 of 25 shots from the Tigers, only allowing a second period to Evan Lowe on a power play.

Winona 5, Onalaska/La Crosse 2

WINONA, Minn. — The Winhawks (5-9-2) ended the two-game winning streak of the Hilltoppers (9-10) at the Bud King Ice Arena.