High school sports roundup: Holmen girls basketball team wins 4th straight

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School girls basketball team scored the last 11 points to come from behind and win its fourth consecutive game on Monday.

The Vikings held Westby scoreless over the final 3 minutes, 30 seconds and scored 11 points during that stretch to beat the Norsemen 49-47 in a nonconference game.

Westby had a 47-38 lead before the Vikings came charging back. Freshman Macy Kline’s 3-pointer with one minute left gave Holmen a 48-47 lead, and she added a free throw with 15 seconds remaining for the final margin.

Westby (11-3) won four of its previous five games coming in and was led by Kenzie Stellner’s 16 points. Jayda Berg added 14.

Danika Rebhahn scored 14 points to lead the Vikings, and Kline scored all nine of hers in the second half. Rebhahn made four 3-pointers.

Central 63, Eau Claire Memorial 60

The RiverHawks (6-9) won their second straight game when Brooklyn Lockington hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Senior Brittney Mislivecek scored 19 points to lead three Central players in double figures.

Central handed the Old Abes (7-3) their second loss in three games.

Freshman Alahnna Simpson scored 15 points and senior Sienna Torgerud 12 for the RiverHawks, who play at Sparta on Friday.

Sparta 82, Arcadia 44

SPARTA — The Spartans (3-1) put an end to a nine-game losing streak by outscoring the Raiders (3-8) by 30 points in the second half.

Sparta led 36-28 after one half before Elexa Jones made two 3-pointers and scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half. Evie Tripp scored 19 of her game-high 24 points in the first half for Sparta, which made 10 3-pointers.

Amelia Russ added 11 points and Macey Oswald 10 for the Spartans.

Breah Golden scored 13 points and Casidi Pehler 12 for Arcadia.

Tomah 56, G-E-T 27

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (5-7) won their second game in a row and for the fourth time in five games with 28 points in each half against the Red Hawks (2-10).

Senior Lauren Noth scored 20 points to lead Tomah, and senior Aubrey King added 17.

G-E-T was led by Shayna Kirkey’s eight points.

Onalaska Luther 62, De Soto 20

DE SOTO — The Knights (5-7) scored 48 points in the first half and won their second straight game as eight players scored at least two points.

Senior Hannah Matzke scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the first half, and sophomore Allie Zittel had eight of her 10 before halftime.

Senior Kenzie Van Loon also scored 10 points for Luther.

Cashton 61, Viroqua 33

CASHTON — The Eagles (5-6) ended a four-game losing streak and had a 43-24 lead by the end of the first half.

Braylee Hyatt scored a game-high 26 points for Cashton, which made six 3-pointers. Hyatt made two of those, and Ella Brueggen hit two more on her way to eight points. Taylor Lindley-Schendel added 11 points for the Eagles.

Rachel Diehl and Zoey Clark each scored nine points for Viroqua (2-10).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scenic Bluffs

Brookwood 70, Wonewoc-Center 40

ONTARIO — The Falcons (4-5, 1-1) used 21 points from junior Brady Hansen and 20 from senior Evan Klinkner to take care of the Wolves.

Brookwood snapped a four-game losing streak and has beaten Wonewoc-Center four times in a row.