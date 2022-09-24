High school sports roundup: Holmen girls win Dick Mitchell cross country invitational

WEST SALEM — The Holmen High School girls cross country team ran to a team championship by placing three runners in the top seven during the Dick Mitchell Invitational at Maple Grove Venues on Saturday.

Freshman Sabrina Lechnir, junior Anabella Filips and junior Sydney Valiska led the Vikings to a team score of 53, which was good enough to beat second-place Eau Claire Memorial (62) and third-place Lake City (95).

Lechnir’s fourth-place time was 19 minutes, 56.4 seconds was the team’s fastest, and she was followed by fifth-place Filips (19:57.8) and seventh-place Valiska (20:08.5).

The Vikings also received scoring runs from sophomore Bailey Sommerville (15th, 20:45.1) and senior Molly Twitchell (22nd, 21:17.6).

West Salem placed fourth (109) and was led by senior Mia Olson (ninth, 20:24.3), senior Alena Donahue (17th, 21:04.5) and junior Payton Greer (18th, 21:10), while Westby was sixth (150) and led by 16th-place freshman Elizabeth Curtis (20:46).

Brookwood was seventh (160), Aquinas eighth (252), Tomah ninth (261), melrose-Mindoro 10th (269), Viroqua 11th (271) and Central 12th (273). Junior Claire Becker was sixth individually (20:06.1) for the Mustangs.

West Salem was the top local finishing boys team with a score of 98 that was good for third. Stillwater won with a 24, and Eau Claire Memorial placed second at 60.

Brookwood senior Dylan Powell was the overall champion (16:18.2), and West Salem senior Dawson Gronemus (ninth, 16:56.1) was second maong local competitors.

Sophomore Philip Gabrielson (18th, 17:27), sophomore Tom Stenberg (19th, 17:33.8), sophomore Drew Anderson (17:46.5) and freshman Carson Gronemus (28th, 17:56.3) also scored for the Panthers.

Holmen was fourth (130), Brookwood seventh (257), Central eighth (261), Arcadia ninth (263), Westby 11th (293) and Aquinas 12th (300).

The Vikings were led by junior Ethan Archer (13th, 17:14.3) and the Raiders by junior Nestor Badillo (17th, 17:26.9). Junior Samuel Horman (16th, 17:23.4) was also in the top for Holmen.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Holmen 8, Menomonie 2

HOLMEN — The Vikings (8-5-1) easily took care of the Mustangs for their third win in a row.

Elliot Waldron scored three goals, and Lucas Hanson added two for Holmen. Alec Olson and Jared Rotering also scored for Holmen, which had an own-goal mixed into the offensive explosion.

Logan 1, Evansville 1

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Rangers (5-5-3) pulled off a tie against the state’s sixth-ranked team in Division 3 at the Woodside Sports Complex.

Solomon Szymanski converted a pass from Eston Eberlein with a header in the 60th minute to give Logan a lead, but the Blue Devils countered when Austin Hunt scored in the 65th minute.

Gabe Sanders had 11 saves for the Rangers, who have tied three straight opponents.

La Crescent-Hokah 1, Winona 1

WINONA — The Lancers (6-3-2) held their 10th opponent to one goal or less in a nonconference loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Winona 4, La Crescent-Hokah 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (5-6) were shut out and lost their third straight game.