High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team clinches MVC title share; Westby stops West Salem streak

SPARTA — The Holmen High School volleyball team clinched a share of the MVC title by beating Sparta 25-22, 25-13, 25-17 on Tuesday night.

The Vikings — whose most recent outright conference title came in 2015, though they shared it in 2017 and 2018 — are now 23-2 overall and 10-0 in the MVC.

Sophomore Rayna McArdle filled the stat sheet with 18 assists, seven kills, seven digs, five blocks and three aces, while senior Ellie Kline had 21 digs and classmate Marissa Pederson 14 assists.

Junior Kyla Christnovich added nine kills and five blocks; senior Harley Bartels also had five blocks.

Abby Schell had 19 assists, nine digs and six kills for the Spartans, who fell to 1-8 in the conference, while Anna Blaha had seven kills and Macey Oswald had 18 digs.

Tomah 3, Central 1

TOMAH — Lauren Noth had 21 kills, 12 digs and three aces for the Timberwolves, who won 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23.

Aisha Fritsche and Cami Hericks added 11 and nine kills, respectively, for Tomah (4-6 MVC). The Timberwolves also got 24 assists from Asha Eckelberg, 16 digs from Hannah Walters and 14 assists from Olivia Wall.

Avery Veenendall had 22 assists, nine digs and five kills to lead the RiverHawks, who fell to 2-7 in the conference.

Coulee

Westby 3, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM — The Norsemen rallied to win 23-25, 25-17, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13 and end the Panthers’ conference winning streak at 60 games.

Bethany Ruethel had 18 kills for Westby, which improved to 7-2 in the Coulee, while Emily Collins had 21 digs and Finley Conrad had 19 assists.

Jaden Hammes led West Salem (8-1 Coulee) with 17 kills and 15 digs, while Morgan Kammel had 21 digs and eight kills and Genevieve Norman had 17 digs and 16 assists.

Onalaska Luther 3, Black River Falls 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Knights (6-4) dropped the first set but came back for a 17-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 victory over the Tigers (6-4).

Senior Jenna Bertolotti had 12 kills to lead Luther, which also received 11 from senior Rachel Koenig and 30 assists from senior Halle Schwartz.

Senior Adelayde Hagedornhad 16 digs and senior Leah Wintrone 10 for the Knights.

Black River Falls was led by Gabbi Pardoe’s nine kills, Becca Hudson’s eight kills, Avery Yaeger’s 17 assists and Summer Rofsholm’s 13 digs. Rufsholm also had 15 assists and Yaeger 10 digs to go with Makayla Nortman’s 11 digs and seven kills.

Viroqua 3, Arcadia 2

Aaliyah Fox had 18 kills for the Blackhawks, who won 25-11, 25-18, 25-27, 19-25, 15-11.

Mara Anderson added 25 assists for Viroqua, which improved to 9-17 overall and 3-6 in the conference, while Kami DeLap had 16 digs.

Sky Reit had 19 digs, 14 blocks, four kills and 3 aces for the Raiders, who fell to 3-13 overall and 2-8 in the conference. Kianna Suchla added 19 digs, Kealey Ziegweid had 16 digs, and Sammy Berg chipped in 10 assists.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, Royall 0

BANGOR — Madisyn Herman had 15 kills and four aces for the Cardinals, who won 25-22, 25-11, 25-22.

Aliyah Langrehr had 25 assists and Taylor Jacobson had 25 digs, while Madelyn England added four blocks.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 3, Independence 0

MELROSE — The Mustangs won 28-26, 25-19, 25-22 to improve to 2-14 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 3, Rushford-Peterson 1

CALEDONIA, Minn. — No details were reported.

BOYS SOCCER

MVC

Onalaska 3, Tomah 1

TOMAH — The Hilltoppers scored all three of their goals in the first 11 minutes as they improved to 8-0-1 in the conference to clinch the championship.

The Timberwolves fell to 5-1-3 in the conference.

Aquinas 3, Logan 1

The Rangers grabbed the lead when sophomore Solomon Szymanski scored in the seventh minute off an assist from classmate Chuye Yang, but Blugolds junior Andrew Sutton tied the game in the 18th minute then scored again in the 58th minute.

JB Wieser made five saves for Aquinas (10-3-3, 4-3-2), while freshmen Jonah Sdano and Jackson Knothe each had an assist.

Gabe Sanders made three saves for Logan (2-11-1, 1-8), which surrendered an own goal late in the match.

Central 1, Holmen 1

Devin Wilkerson scored for the RiverHawks (8-1-3, 5-1-3) off an assist from Arlo Wilker, while Gavin Burrill and Jack Olson combined to make two saves.

The Vikings move to 7-6-2 overall and 4-4-1 in the conference.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Caledonia 1

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Lancers won their third in a row while improving to 9-3-2 overall and 7-1-2 in the conference.

The Warriors, who have lost three of their last four, fell to 5-8-2 overall and 3-6-1 in the conference.

Nonconference

Coulee Christian 2, Black River Falls 1

WEST SALEM — Zach Mertes scored twice in the second half for the Eagles, including the game-winner after the Tigers’ Randall Blackdeer tied the game.

Christian McConaghy made seven saves for Coulee Christian, which improved to 4-4-1.

Black River Falls dropped to 3-7-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Caledonia 2 (OT)

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Sophomore Kate Crosby scored twice for the Lancers (3-9-3, 1-7-2), who trailed 1-0 at the half.

Sophomore Payton Phillips made four saves for La Crescent-Hokah, while eighth-grader Maggie Crosby had an assist.

The Warriors are now 2-9-2 overall and 1-8-1 in the conference.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nonconference

Black River Falls Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem boys and girls won the meet held at Skyline Golf Course with three finishers in the top 10.

Alena Donahue finished second in the girls race in 21 minutes, 3.8 seconds, while Mia Olson was fourth (21:32.6) and Macey Tauscher was sixth (21:52.6).

Morgan Quackenbush was 13th (22:58.1) and McKenna LaFluer was 16th (23:06.) to round out scoring for the Panthers, who finished with 37 points and edged Mosinee by six points.

Black River Falls’ Jordyn Briggs took 55th (27:39).

The Panthers’ Brennan Garbers took second in the boys race in 17:17, while Dawson Gronemus (fifth, 17:54.3) and Vincent Schwarz (10th, 18:22.2) were also in the top 10 for West Salem, which totaled 38 points and beat Mauston by 28 points.

Blaine Wheeler was close behind in 11th (18:37.5), and Maxwell Wolf finished 17th (19:02.1).

Black River Falls’ Leander Cornelius was 32nd in 20:09.4.

Tomah Invitational

TOMAH — The Tomah boys had the top two finishers and were second with 37 points behind Reedsburg (31) and ahead of Necedah (73).

Senior Ty Schanhofer won the meet held at Hiawatha Golf Club in 18:29.9, while junior Carl Oskar Wilcox was second in 18:51.6.

Timberwolves sophomore Logan Larson finished eighth (20:13.5), while seniors Cash Lofgren (12th, 21:02.9) and Calvin Zeps (14th, 21:29.1) were also in the top 15.

Tomah junior Aisha Hughart Topy won the girls meet in 23:12.4, while just two runners from Reedsburg and New Lisbon competed.

Timberwolves senior Madeleine Kline was third (23:38.1), sophomore Josie Bailey was fourth (23:56.3), junior Kaylee Miller was fifth (24:18.1) and sophomore Lily Joyce was sixth (25:04.4).

Owen-Withee Invitational

OWEN, Wis. — Bangor’s girls placed second out of six teams with a score of 49 after losing a tiebreaker with champion Augusts, and its boys placed third out of six teams at 74.

The Cardinals were led by second-place freshman Anna Fronk (19:17.9) and third-place freshman Bliss Knox (21:20.1) in the girl race, while fourth-place junior Gavin Benzing (17:16.2) and eighth-place Traevon Delaney (18:27.2) led the boys performance.

