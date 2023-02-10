HOLMEN — The Holmen High School gymnastics team hosted and won an MVC conference meet Thursday night with a team score of 137.925 with Sparta’s Ella Hemker being the all-around winner.

Hemker won three events and came runner up in another. The Sparta gymnast won the floor exercise (9.325), vault (9.3) and uneven bars (9.1). Mina Hawkins of Holmen won the balance beam with a score of 9.625, beating out Hemker at 9.6.

Holmen had the best team scores in uneven bars, balance beam and floor routine. Katie Lange of the Vikings had the best all-around finish for her team, taking second with a score of 35.15. Her best event was the balance beam with a 8.9 score.

Onalaska/Luther took second in team score at 132.45. Eva Dryer of the co-op finished fourth in all-around standings (33.75) and finished fifth in three events.

Sparta took third in team standings with a score of 131.475. Central/Logan went forth (121.45) and Tomah finished fifth (117.325).

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Black River Falls 6, West Salem 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Three goals in the first and last period helped the Tigers (13-7) to a win over the Panthers (3-17).

Calvin Lakowske and Maddux Alvarez each had two goals with Lakowske leading the team in points by adding an assist. Drew Apicella and Ryan Magnuson each added goals for Black River Falls.

The lone Panthers goal was scored in the second by Tyler Meyer on goalie Christopher Muir, who finished with 31 saves. West Salem goalie Abram Lassen had 35 saves.

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Rochester Lourdes 1

LA CRESCENT — Wyatt Farrell is one goal away from 50 in a season after scoring in the Lancers (17-6) win over Rochester Lourdes.

La Crescent-Hokah unloaded 53 shots to Rochester Lourdes’ 14. Mitchell Reining tied the game at 1-1 in the second period before Farrell’s third-period goal for the lead. Reining added another goal in the third to finish with two.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Hudson 7, Black River Falls 1

HUDSON, Wis. — The Raiders controlled the Tigers (10-12) from the outset, scoring four goals in the first period on their way to a win.

Zowie Hunter had the lone Black River Falls goal, bringing her season total to 37.