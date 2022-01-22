High school sports roundup: Holmen wins Sparta wrestling invitational; Central boys basketball team knocks off Hopkins

SPARTA — The fifth-ranked Holmen High School wrestling team won the Sparta Invitational championship with a team score of 222½ and had three individual champions on Saturday.

Freshman Turner Campbell (25-4, 113), sophomore Preston Kratochvill (27-8, 138) and senior Parker Kratochvill (28-6, 152) won championships without really being challenged.

Campbell won all three of his matches by pin. The longest lasted 1 minute, 19 seconds and resulted in a win over Marshfield’s Kade Parrish (25-10), who received honorable mention in state rankings.

Preston Kratochvill, who is ranked fifth, also won all three matches by pin. He beat Neillsville’s Jarick Young (22-9) in 3:21 to win his title. Parker Kratochvill, ranked sixth,beat fifth-ranked Garrett Willuweit (17-3) by a 7-2 score for the championship.

The Vikings, who finished comfortably ahead of runner-up Marshfield (178½), also had second-place finishes from Andrew Weiss (24-7, 132), Tyler Jahn (23-9, 145), Branson Beers (24-7, 160) and Carson Westcott (27-4, 220).

Sparta placed sixth with 83 points and was the only other local team among the top 10 in a field of 16.

Hayden Brueggeman (18-3, 220) won a championship for the Spartans and pinned Westcott at the 4:28 mark in the finals. Cadence Zwiefel (18-10, 285) added a second-place performance.

Dylan Elvaker (5-6, 195) was second for Blair-Taylor, which also received a fourth-place showing from Jackson Shramek (21-6, 170).

Ethan Dobbs (21-8, 132) and Austin Winker (16-10, 160) both placed third for Viroqua.

Raider Challenge

ARCADIA — Aquinas, ranked second in Division 3, placed second to sixth-ranked Cadott (464) with a score of 450 in a 17-team competition.

Jake Fitzpatrick (29-1, 106), Tate Flege (25-6, 145), Calvin Hargrove (28-2, 160), Riley Klar (23-7, 182) and Preston Horihan (14-9, 285) won championships for the Blugolds.

David Malin (24-5), ranked first in Division 3, advanced to the 170-pound final, where he dropped a technical fall to St. Croix Central’s Devin Wasley (36-0), who is ranked first in Division 2.

Hargrove, ranked fifth, beat 10th-ranked Cole Pfeiffer (30-4) of Cadott 11-4 in his final. Fitzpatrick beat all five of his opponents by pin.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro placed fourth with a team score of 417 and was led by a championship from Tanner Andersen (31-1) at 138. Andersen, ranked second in Division 2, prevailed over Cadott’s Kaleb Sonnentag (27-7), ranked fourth in Division 3, 12-0 in the final.

Arcadia placed seventh with 241½ points and received a championship performance from Hunter Fitzpatrick (18-7), who beat Aquinas’ Trevor Paulson (16-9) 3-1 in the championship bout at 132.

St. Croix Falls Classic

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. — West Salem/Bangor was fourth among 22 teams with 151 points in a loaded meet won by Amery (209½), Wisconsin’s No. 1 team in Division 2.

Stillwater (185) and Princeton (165½) – both ranked programs from Minnesota – followed Amery in the team standings.

Evan Wolfe (23-4) placed second at 145 to lead the Catbirds, who had four wrestlers place fourth or better. Brett Plomedahl (19-5, 113) was third, and Bradyn Glasspoole (15-8, 120) and Nick Ziegler (11-8, 126) finished fourth.

Wolfe, who is ranked fourth in Division 2 at 138, moved up and lost to Abbotsford/Colby’s Tanner Halopka (37-1) 71 in the championship.

Terry Kramer Open

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — Prairie du Chien scored 375½ points and finished second to Iowa-Grant/Highland (390½).

Rhett Koenig (29-1, 132) and Brogan Brewer (21-9, 170) won championships for the Blackhawks, who are ranked 12th in Division 2. Champion Iowa-Grant/Highland is ranked fourth in Division 3.

Koenig won twice by pini and twice by major decision. The state’s top-ranked Division 2 wrestler beat Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Mason Welsh (25-6), ranked fifth in Division 3, 13-3 in the final.

Brewer pinned his way to the finals and beat Janesville Craig’s Jack Ryan 15-4 for the championship.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NonconferenceiCentral 68, Hopkins (Minn.) 49

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The RiverHawks beat the sixth-ranked team in Minnesota’s largest division by a comfortable margin.

Central (15-1), ranked third in Division 2, won its 12th straight game by outscoring the Royals (11-4) by 16 points in the first half and handed them their third loss in a row

Senior Noah Compan scored 20 points on 10-for-18 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds for the RiverHawks, who made 15 of 24 shots (62.5%) to build a 35-19 lead by the end of the first half.

Nic Williams added 17 points and Bennett Fried 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Central, which leads the MVC by one game at 5-0 and plays at second-place Aquinas (11-4, 4-1) on Tuesday.

Prairie du Chien 58, Barneveld 51

BARNEVELD, Wis. — The Blackhawks, who led 26-13 at the half, snapped a two-game skid and improved to 2-13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Durand 55, Onalaska Luther 37

ONALASKA — The Knights scored just 11 points in the second half after the teams were tied at 26 at the break.

Rachel Koenig posted a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, but Onalaska Luther (10-5) turned the ball over 27 times.

Prairie du Chien 65, Barneveld 23

BARNEVELD, Wis. — The Blackhawks, who led 32-9 at the half, won their 14th in a row and improved to 15-1.

BOYS HOCKEY

Tomah/Sparta 2, Waupun 2 (OT)

TOMAH — Owen Walker had a goal and an assist for Tomah/Sparta, which moved to 5-11-2.

Joe Venner also scored for Tomah/Sparta, while Adam Thompson and Ethan Wildes added an assist apiece.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 3, Middleton 2

ONALASKA — Kiya Bronston scored a pair of third period goals to lift the Hilltoppers (13-4) to their ninth straight win.

Jaden Hammes assisted on both of those goals, which gave the Onalaska co-op a 3-1 lead, and also scored in the first period.

Fond du Lac 7, Viroqua co-op 2

VIROQUA — Leonie Boettcher tied the game at 1-1 with a goal in the second period, but Fond du Lac scored the next five goals.

Boettcher also assisted on a Lucia Nannini goal, but the Blackhawks lost their second in a row and fell to 7-5.

