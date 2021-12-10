High school sports roundup: Holmen's boys basketball team knocks off Tomah

TOMAH — The Holmen High School ended a two-game losing streak and started the MVC season on the right foot with a 65-62 victory over Tomah on Thursday.

Senior Carter Paulson scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as the Vikings (2-3, 1-0) made 14 of 18 free throws after halftime.

Junior Drew Tengblad added 13 points for Holmen, which made nine 3-pointers. Ty Leeser and Tyrus McCoy made two apiece.

The Timberwolves (1-3, 0-1) were led by senior Dustin Derousseau’s 23 points. He scored 14 in the second half and made a pair of 3-pointers.

Sophomore Tyler Kleifgen made three 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Tomah.

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 64, Logan 37

The Knights put a Tuesday loss at West Salem behind them by routing the Rangers and holding them to 12 first-half points.

Senior Gavin Proudfoot had 21 points and 18 rebounds for Luther (3-1), which took a 20-point lead to the second half. Kodi Miller added 14 points and Isaiah Schwichtenberg 12 (3-for-3 on 3-pointers) for the Knights, who made 8 of 18 attempts from the 3-point line.

Logan (1-5) shot 29.2% (14 of 48) from the floor and was led by Andrew Hackbarth’s six points and Mike Markos’ seven rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coulee

G-E-T 56, Westby 51

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (3-4, 2-0) stayed unbeaten in the conference taking care of the Norsemen (4-3, 0-2).

Senior Lindsey Lettner poured in a game-high 27 points for G-E-T, which has won two of its past three games. Lettner made four 3-pointers, scored 21 points in the first half and averages 19.6 points per game.

Jayda Berg and Audrey Jothen each scored 12 points for Westby, which has lost two of three.

West Salem 66, Black River Falls 44

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Panthers remained unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Arcadia 79, Viroqua 43

ARCADIA — The Raiders (2-4, 2-0) won for the second time in three games, remained part of a three-way tie for first place and were led by Breah Golden’s 25 points.

The Blackhawks (2-5, 0-2) trailed by 21 points at halftime.

Autumn Passehl added 21 points and Jaicee Kolstad 10 for Arcadia, which also received an 11-rebound performance from Kianna Suchla.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 74, Necedah 19

NECADAH, Wis. — Bangor (4-0, 1-0) built a 41-6 lead by halftime to start its conference season the right way.

Nora Tucker made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points for Bangor, which had nine players with at least two points. Taylor Jacobson added 12 and Madeline Janisch 11.

Royall 41, Cashton 39

CASHTON — The Eagles (3-3, 1-1) , who had won three of four, had a two-game win streak stopped by the Panthers.

Hillsboro 87, Brookwood 47

HILLSBORO, Wis. — Vanessa Anderson scored 20 points for the Falcons (1-6, 0-2). Teammate Cora Brandau made three 3-pointers and added 13.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 63, C-FC 50

BLAIR — Junior Lindsay Steien had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (4-0, 3-0).

Steien is averaging 26 points and 9.5 rebounds this season.

Lexi Wagner added 13 points and Abby Thompson eight points and five steals for Blair-Taylor, which made 21 of 27 free throws.

Eleva-Strum 58, Melrose-Mindoro 53

MELROSE — The Mustangs are 2-5 overall and 2-1 in the conference after losing their second game in a row.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 70, Dodgeville 54

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Blackhawks (4-1, 2-0) won their third game in a row.

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 40, Sparta 24

SPARTA — The Knights held the Spartans to six first-half points and were led by Hannah Matzke’s 10 points.

Luther (2-3) pulled away from a 19-6 halftime lead and received nine rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots from Rachel Koenig. The Spartans (3-4) lost their second straight game and were led by Abby Schell’s 15 points.

Caledonia 66, Waukon 56

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (2-1) were led by senior Sadie Treptow’s 16 points and had a 17-point lead by halftime.

Junior Ava Privet added 14 points and two of Caledonia’s six 3-pointers. Paige Klug scored 11 and made three 3s for the Warriors, who made 18 of 24 free throws.

WRESTLING

Coulee

Viroqua 29, Arcadia 23

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won when Hadley Gilardki pinned Jack Ziegewid at 220 pounds to break a 23-23 tie in a dual that included four double forfeits.

Austin Winker (170) and Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (152) also recorded pins for Viroqua, and Ethan Dobbs won by technical fall at 132 for the Blackhawks, while Ivan Aguilar (126), Hunter Fitzpatrick (138), Cruz Patzner (160), Martin Aguilar (182) and Miguel Sepulveda (195) all won for the Raiders, with Martin Aguilar and Sepulveda recorded pins.

Westby 54, Black River Falls 30

WESTBY — The Norsemen scored the first 18 points in a dual that included six contested matches.

Jake Collins (220), Dylan Nottestad (285), Brock Hoskins (113), Ryland Abt (120), Dominick Hansen (152) and Garrett Vatland (160) all won by pin for Westby.

Nonconference

Independence/Gilmanton 54, Onalaska/Luther 18

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Kasey Barth (145) won by pin for Onalaska/Luther, but the Indees won the other three contested matches.

Brookwood 52, North Crawford/Seneca 9

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — Caston Gosda (113) and Nate DeWitt (152) won by pin for the Falcons, who were victorious in three of five matches that were contested.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Aquinas co-op 0

ONALASKA — The Lancers (3-2) scored five goals in the second period and two more in the third at the OmniCenter.

Colton Holzer and Wyatt Farrell each scored twice for La Crescent-Hokah, and Farrell added an assist. Cooper Hollon added a goal and an assist for the Lancers.

Collin Morken stopped all 21 shots the Avalanche (1-3) directed his way.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 5, Viroqua co-op 2

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (4-3) won their third game in a row and started it with four goals in the first period.

Senior Kiya Bronston had a hat trick with two goals in the first period and another in the third. She also assisted on a Tessa Deal goal to run her season totals to 10 goals and six assists.

McKenna LaFleur also scored a goal for Onalaska, while Lydia Walz and Anna Szymanski recorded two assists each.

Leonie Boettcher scored both goals for the Blackhawks (2-3), with Rachel Simonson assisting on one and Gabby Olson on the other. Boettcher has eight goals this season.

Black River Falls co-op 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (4-5) came back after allowing the first two goals and were led by a hat trick from senior Skylar Pierce.

Pierce scored twice in the second period to tie the score, then broke that tie with a short-handed goal in the third. She has four goals this season.

Sierra Steele scored the Tigers’ final goal.

