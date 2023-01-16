High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball team wins seventh straight

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team used a dominant performance to pick up its seventh straight victory on Monday.

The Lancers built an 18-point lead after one half and beat Wabasha-Kellogg 67-43 in a Three Rivers Conference game.

Senior Carter Todd scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the second half, and teammate Owen Bentzen added nine of his 11 after halftime.

La Crescent-Hokah (10-2, 5-1) had a 35-17 lead after one half and finished with five players scoring at least eight points. Noah Bjerke-Wieser and Mason Einerwold scored nine each, and Berkley Mlsna added eight..

Mlsna and Bjerke-Wieser hit a pair of 3-pointers each.

Caledonia 93, Dover-Eyota 53

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (4-6, 4-1) put an end to a four-game losing streak with a comfortable win over the Eagles.

Junior Lewis Doyle continued his hot streak by making three 3-pointers and scoring a team-high 21 points in a game Caledonia led 60-29 after one half. This is Doyle’s third straight game with 21 points.

Mason King added 13 points, Mason Schroeder 12 and Reid Klug 11 for the Warriors, who made 12 3-pointers and 13 of 15 free throws. King made three of those 3s, and Klug and Schroeder both hit two.

Nonconference

Arcadia 66, Whitehall 52

ARCADIA — The Raiders (4-6) scored 35 points in the first half for a 10-point lead and extended the advantage from there.

Senior Connor Weltzien, who averages 20.4 points per game, scored a team-high 23 points with 12 in the first half and 11 in the second. Junior Maverick Drazkowski added 21 for Arcadia and had 13 of those points in the first half.

Sophomore Kaiden Rotering also scored 10 for the Raiders, who successfully ended a four-game losing streak.

Bangor 72, Black River Falls 39

BANGOR — The Cardinals (10-2, 5-0) ran their winning streak to six games as they prepare to put first place in the Scenic Bluffs Conference on the line Thursday against Cashton (10-2, 5-1).

Bangor had four players reach double figures and were led by junior Nolan Michek’s 19 points.

Senior Tanner Jones made four of Bangor’s 10 3-pointers and added 14 points. Michek and Jones combined for 22 first-half points in the Cardinals’ final tuneup for the Cashton game.

Bangor has beaten the Eagles 27 straight times and holds a half-game lead on second-place Cashton and Royall.

Samuel Cropp added 12 points and Dustin McDonald 11 for the Cardinals.

Trey Cowley scored nine points to lead the Tigers (7-7).

Cashton 68, De Soto 39

CASHTON — The Eagles (10-2, 5-1) won their sixth game in a row behind a 20-point performance from senior Jacob Huntzicker, who made 12 of 13 free throws.

Junior Noah Hemmersbach and senior Zack Mlsna each added 13 points for Cashton, which last beat Bangor on Jan. 23, 2009.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

Caledonia 71, Dover-Eyota 50

EYOTA, Minn. — Caledonia senior Ava Privet scored the 1,000th point of her career, and the Warriors (12-2, 7-0) remained unbeaten in the conference with a fifth straight victory.

La Crescent-Hokah 66, Wabasha-Kellogg 13

WABASHA, Minn. — The Lancers (10-2, 6-1) won their second game in a row.

Nonconference

Menomonie 67, Holmen 29

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Vikings (8-7) had their six-game winning streak snapped by the Mustangs (10-5).

Danika Rebhahn and Oliva Schneider each scored five points to lead Holmen, which trailed 31-10 after one half.

C-FC 56, Sparta 46

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Pirates pulled away in the second half to beat the Spartans (3-13).

Abby Schell scored a team-high 14 points, and Evelyn Tripp added 11 for Sparta, which was within 29-26 at halftime.

Macey Oswald had 11 rebounds go with seven points for the Spartans, and teammate Tiana Leis had six points and eight rebounds.

Cashton 68, De Soto 23

CASHTON — The Eagles (8-6) ran their winning streak to four games and were led by a 33-point performance from senior Braylee Hyatt.

Hyatt scored 27 points in the first half and made six 3-pointers to go with 5-for-5 shooting from the free throw line. She is averaging 19.8 points per game.

Sophomore Taylor Lindley-Schendel added 12 points for Cashton.

Durand-Arkansaw 60, Melrose-Mindoro 44

MELROSE — The Mustangs (6-8) have lost three of their past four games.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Coulee Region 4, Baraboo 2

WEST SALEM — The Cyclones (9-5) never trailed after scoring the first two goals and brought to an end their four-game losing streak.

Senior Jaden Hammes scored two goals, and Brooke Borkenhagen and Samara Collins added one each for Coulee Region, which received both of its second-period goals from Hammes.

Hammes scored the eighth and ninth goals of her season and converted pn a power play unassisted to give the Cyclones a 2-0 lead early in the second period. She also assisted on Borkenhagen’s goal in the first and answered Baraboo’s first goal with another unassisted score that gave Coulee Region a 3-1 lead late in the second.

Collins’ goal that produced the final score came with an assist from Kayla Finco. Diana Hanson stopped 11 of the 13 shots directed her way.