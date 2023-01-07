High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball ties school record in win

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball team tied a school record in a 79-39 victory over St. Charles on Friday night.

The Lancers (6-2, 3-1) hit 13 3-pointers as a team, tying the previous school record. Five of those 3-pointers came from senior guard Noah Bjerke-Wieser, who finished with 25 points.

Junior guard Gunnar Esser had four 3-pointers and added 14 points. Senior guard Carter Todd had nine.

The Saints (3-6, 1-2) were led by Payton Olson with 10 points. La Crescent-Hokah will face Waukon in Iowa on Tuesday.

Caledonia 90, Wabasha-Kellogg 57

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (3-2, 2-0) scored 59 points in the first half and had six players with at least seven points.

Reid Klug led the way with six of the team’s 14 3-pointers and scored 20 points. Lewis Doyle added three 3s and 19 points.

Garrett Konz added 12 points and Mason King 10 for the Warriors.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 80, Viroqua 38

ONALASKA — The Knights (8-1, 2-1) were led by sophomore forward Synclair Byus in their win over the Blackhawks (2-8, 0-4) at home.

Byus had a game-high 15 points while senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 12 and junior forward Logan Bahr 11.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 46, Blair-Taylor 35

MELROSE — The Mustangs improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference by taking care of the Wildcats (4-5, 1-3) for their seventh straight victory.

Nonconference

Marshfield 62, Holmen 41

HOLMEN — The Tigers (7-4) were led by sophomore guard Brooks Hinson’s 17 points en route to their nonconference road win over the Vikings (4-4).

Holmen shot 34% from the field and was led in scoring by senior forward Drew Tengblad with 15 points. Reid Tengblad added 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVC

Tomah 64, Sparta 41

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (4-7, 1-5) won a battle of teams without an MVC win, forcing the Spartans (2-11, 0-5) to wait to break their winless conference run.

Junior guard Olivia Wall had a game-high 19 points for Tomah with teammate and senior wing Lauren Noth scoring 17. Sparta was led by junior Evelyn Tripp with 11.

Coulee

West Salem 72, Viroqua 14

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (4-0, 9-0) held the Blackhawks (2-8, 0-4) to five points in the first half and nine points in the second on their way to a dominant home win.

Junior forward Anna McConkey had a game-high 15 points, followed by junior forward Reece Sackett with 14.

Onalaska Luther 62, Arcadia 22

ONALASKA — The Knights held the Raiders to eight points in the first half and 14 in the second.

Senior Hannah Matzke outscored Arcadia herself with a game-high 25 points. She scored 12 points in the first half and 13 in the second as Luther (4-7, 3-1) moved into a tie with Westby for second place and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Casidi Pehler’s seven points led the Raiders (3-7, 2-2) in their third straight loss.

G-E-T 43, Black River Falls 39

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Senior Shayna Kirkey scored a game-high 22 points for the Red Hawks (2-9, 2-2), who snapped a six-game losing streak and evened their conference record.

Kirkey made three 3-pointers in the first half and scored 15 of her points to give G-E-T a 25-22 halftime lead.

The Tigers (0-8, 0-4) were led by senior Emma Blount’s 12 points.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 44, Cashton 35

CASHTON — Sophomore Anna Fronk made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 15 points for the Cardinals (9-2, 5-1), who have three straight victories and remain tied with Royall for first place in the conference.

Senior Nora Tucker added 10 and Joeryn Freit eight for Bangor, which led 26-18 at the half. Cashton’s Braylee Hyatt matched Fronk’s 15 points for the Eagles (4-6, 2-3).

Dairyland

C-FC 70, Melrose-Mindoro 47

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Pirates (6-6, 4-1) dominated the matchup, beating the Mustangs (5-6, 2-4) by 23 points.

By halftime, C-FC had built up a 40-19 lead and the Pirates took their foot off the gas a bit in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs 30-28.

Pirates junior Alexis Pronschinske led all scorers with 21 points. Junior Emma Mann added 18 points and fellow junior Bella Holzer rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11.

Senior Lilly Radcliffe led Melrose-Mindoro with 18 points.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 64, St. Charles 58

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — Molly Bills scored 23 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for the Lancers (8-1, 3-1), who have won seven games in a row.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Fon du Lac 4, Black River Falls 2

BLACK RIVER FALLS — A pair of goals from the Warbirds’ Ella Spies pushed Fon du Lac past the Tigers.

The Tigers had tied the game 2-2 at six minutes and 10 seconds into the third period with a goal by Zowie Hunter. Just 49 seconds later Spies scored her second goal to put the Warbirds back ahead.

A power play goal with just under seven minutes to play by Josie Kooima was the decider in the Tigers home loss.