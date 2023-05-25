ROCHESTER, Minn. – The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys golf team had an individual medalist and four players among the top 10 to win the Three Rivers Conference championship Wednesday at the Eastwood Golf Club.

The Lancers shot a 328 and were 18 strokes ahead of second-place Fillmore Central’s 346. Caledonia placed ninth in the 10-team standings, shooting a 417.

Sophomore Ryan Nutter shot a 5-over-par 76 to finish four strokes ahead of Dover-Eyota freshman Carter Boynton at 80 in second. La CRescent-Hokah junior Wyatt Farrell placed third at 81, senior Ben Kerska seventh at 85 and junior Wyatt Krzoska 10th at 86.

Caledonia’s best scorer was senior Evan Hawkins, who tied for 16th at 89.

The Warriors fared better in the girls meet and placed second with a 391.

Fillmore Central won the meet soundly, shooting a 355 and claiming four of the top five individual spots. Champion senior Courtney Herschberger shot an 83 to beat St. Charles junior Lily Sullivan’s 84.

A pair of Caledonia seniors tied at 94 for the team’s best individual scores, with Elenore Milde winning a tiebreaker and placing seventh. Miranda Schreder placed eighth.

La Crescent-Hokah placed sixth in the nine-team field, shooting a 437.

Senior Bridget Baumbach had the top score, shooting a 100, which was good for 15th place.

BASEBALL

WIAA Regional Quarterfinal

Division 2

Arcadia 6, Tomah 3

ARCADIA – Connor Weltzien tripled and drove in two runs, and Carson Martin went 2 for 2, drew two walks and drove in two runs for the fifth-seeded Raiders (13-8) against the 12th-seeded Timberwolves (6-17).

Cameron Boland went 2 for 4, stole a base, drove in a run and scored twice for Arcadia, which snapped a two-game losing streak and plays either 13th-seeded Black River Falls or fourth-seeded Abbotsford/Colby on Tuesday.

Tomah managed just four hits – Tom Hesse doubled – against Weltzien, who struck out nine without issuing a walk.

MSHSL Section 1AA

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Lewiston-Altura 5

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The fourth=seeded Lancers (15-6) seized control in the middle innings after an early back-and-forth with the 13th-seeded Cardinals (5-16) in a first-round matchup

La Crescent-Hokah started the scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inning, but L-A tied the game in the top of the third, then jumped ahead 2-1 in the top of the fourth. The lead was short-lived as La Crescent-Hokah added two in the bottom of the fourth for a 3-2 lead, and the Lancers didn’t trail again, adding four runs of insurance in the bottom of the sixth.

Lewiston-Altura mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs, but it was not enough to overcome the five-run deficit.

Sophomore Mayes Boyer allowed two earned runs – five total – on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts in six innings. Senior Eli McCool picked up a save, tossing one shutout inning with two hits and two strikeouts.

Junior Kale Baker led the way at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI. McCool had a multi-hit day as well, going 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and a run scored.

The Lancers will host a second-round game against fifth-seeded Chatfield at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Winona Cotter 2, Caledonia 1

CALEDONIA — The sixth-seeded Warriors (13-7) were eliminated in the first round of the section tournament, falling in an upset against the 11th-seeded Ramblers (8-12).

Cotter scored one run in the first inning and one more in the third, never trailing in the game.

Caledonia scored its one run in the bottom of the third inning when sophomore Garrett Konz singled to drive in senior Kyle Bechtel, but the Warriors had trouble for much of the game against Cotter junior pitcher Jack Spiten, who struck out nine in a complete-game win.

BOYS TENNIS

WIAA Sectionals

Division 1

MADISON – No local players earned automatic spots in the state tournament, and Onalaska’s 29 team points was good for third place among 27 teams. Tomah was also fifth (22) and Holmen and Central tied for seventh (12) in a meet won by Middleton (56).

Onalaska’s Max Klein beat Tomah’s Joe Venner 6-4, 6-4 for third place at No. 2 singles, Holmen’s Noah Snipes placed second and Onalaska’s Michael Bornitz fourth at No 3 singles, and Onalaska’s Vishnu Prakash beat Tomah’s Ashton Steele 6-4, 6-7 (6), 11-9 for third place at No. 4 singles.

Onalaska’s Austin Fortun and Nic White placed fourth in the No. 2 doubles bracket, and Onalaska’s Daniel Yao and Ben Hsieh beat Central’s Connor McCoy and Bryce Ennis in the third-place match at No 3 doubles.

Division 2

EAST TROY, Wis. – No local automatic state qualifiers emerged, and Viroqua’s 27 points were good for third place as a team.

Sam Kane finished third at No. 2 singles, Odin Snowdeal fourth at No. 3 singles and Ian Czap second at No. 4 singles for the Blackhawks.

Carter Roels and Dylan Andersen teamed up for fourth place at No. 2 doubles, and Soren Declerq and Owen Wagner did the same at No. 3 doubles for Viroqua.