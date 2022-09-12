High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys win fourth straight soccer game

LA CRESCENT — Junior forward Brady Grupa scored twice late in the first half to spark the La Crescent-Hokah boys soccer team to a 7-0 nonconference win over Schaeffer Academy on Monday.

Grupa and senior Cooper Carlson each scored twice for the Lancers (4-1), who won their fourth game in a row and have outscored opponents 12-1 during that stretch.

Grupa scored in the 30th minute and again in the 33rd. Carlson also scored his goals in succession, getting one in the 55th and the second in the 59th minute.

Wyatt Farrell, Mitchell Reining and Toby Whitford also scored goals for La Crescent-Hokah, which received a pair of assists form Payton Rodenberg and flour save in goal from Cooper Johnson.

GIRLS GOLF

MVC Meet

SPARTA — Tomah senior Amelia Zingler shot a 39 to beat teammate Brin Neumann by one shot and give the Timberwolves the top two players at River Run Golf Course.

Tomah also had Maddie Evers shot a 44 and Karma Hasselberger a 47 for a team score of 170 that was 18 shots better than second-place Holmen’s 188. Onalaska was third (214) and Sparta fourth (287) with Aquinas incomplete.

Onalaska’s Alexandra Wayss tied with Ewers and Holmen’s Jayeanna Palm at 44, and Holmen’s Trinity Horstman and Emily Nelson tied Hasselberger for sixth at 47. Molly Swift led the Blugolds with a 52.

Coulee Meet

TREMPEALEAU — Arcadia claimed the team victory with a 211 that was six shots better than runner-up Black River Falls (217). Westby/Viroqua shot a 222 and G-E-T a 229 at Trempealeau Mountain.

Arcadia senior Whitney Sonsalla was medalist with a 39, and that put her nine shots ahead of Westby freshman Maddi Fletcher and 12 ahead of third-place Zowie Hunter of Black River Falls and Ithzel Cossio Sotelo of Arcadia.

Black River Falls senior Haylie Schmidt and freshman Megan Windsor tied for fifth at 52.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nonconference

Black River Falls Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Cochrane-Fountain City had runners take the top spots in both the boys and girls races.

Wesley Proschinske won the boys run with a time of 16:55, beating second-place Kristoffer Sandal of Blair-Taylor by over a minute and a half.

Sandal ran a time of 18:28.6 and helped Blair-Taylor to a team win in the boys invitational, along with teammate Delorean Peterson finishing second at 19:03.6. Arcadia placed second in the team points with three top seven finishers, led by Nestor Badillo in fourth with a time of 19:14.9. Black River Falls finished third in points with Brad Wensel giving them a top finish of eighth and a time of 20:37.8.

Addy Duellman of C-FC won the girls race with a time of 20:27.7. C-FC, the only school with five or more runners to record a team score, had the top three spots with Reese Ehrat (20:53) and Breilynn Halverson (21:00) finishing second and third, respectively.

Claire Becker of Melrose-Mindoro was fourth with a time of 22:03.6 and Teagan Michalak of Arcadia finished fifth with a time of 22:57.7.