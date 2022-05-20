High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah softball team sweeps Rushford-Peterson

RUSHFORD, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School softball team had its pitching ready as it executed a doubleheader sweep in a Three Rivers Conference matchup with Rushford-Peterson on Friday.

The Lancers beat the Trojans 2-1 in the first game before posting a 5-1 victory in the second to improve their overall record to 12-8.

R-P struck first in the first game, scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning, but La Crescent-Hokah held it scoreless for the remainder of the game. The Lancers took the lead in the top of the sixth inning, scoring two runs to seal the victory.

It was a pitcher’s duel between R-P senior Emarie Jacobson and LC-H senior Allie Mallicoat.

Mallicoat tossed a complete game with just one earned run, four hits and no walks while striking out six. Jacobson threw a full seven innings as well, allowing one earned run and two total with six hits, no walks and two strikeouts.

Senior Aviana Anderson-Ingram had a strong game at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a run scored as the only Trojan with multiple hits.

The Lancers pitched seven more shutout innings in the second game. La Crescent-Hokah scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and did not look back, adding one more in the fourth and one in the fifth for a five-run win.

Anderson-Ingram went 2 for 3 again in the second game, joined by sophomore Ellie Ekern, who also went 2 for 3.

WIAA regional quarterfinals

Division 3

Stratford 9, Arcadia 1

STRATFORD, Wis. — The Raiders had their season ended at 1-17 with its 11th straight loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Logan 2, Coulee Christian 2

The Rangers and Eagles both scored twice in the second half to finish tied at Logan.

