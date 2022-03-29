High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball team beats Logan to open season

The Aquinas High School baseball team scored at least once in each of the first five innings to pull out a 12-4 MVC victory over Logan on Tuesday.

The Blugolds used three runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth to pull away from Logan and start its season with a win.

Eddie Peters was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI for Aquinas, which finished with nine hits against Pierce Nelson and Johnny Leaver. Jack Gagermeier was 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored for the Blugolds, who used three pitchers to get through the game, and Riley Klar tripled and drove in a run.

Kahler Key started and pitched 3⅔ innings with five strikeouts, three walks and three runs allowed. Nolan Hargrove struck out four over 2⅓ innings.

Johnny Leaver and Curtis Leaver were both 2 for 3 for the Rangers, with Johnny scoring twice and Curtis driving in two. Nick Gavrilos doubled and drove in a run, and Bradley Check doubled and drove in a run.

Tomah 6, Black River Falls 2

TOMAH — Junior Andrew Brookman and senior Charlie Joyce combined on a no-hitter to lead the Timberwolves past the Tigers.

Brookman started and struck out seven while walking two over five innings. Joyce pitched the final two innings, striking out two and walking two.

The Timberwolves built a 5-0 lead before the Tigers scored in the top of the sixth.

Shortstop Shane Prielipp went 3 for 4 with two doubles, and Braeden Pierce drove in two runs for the Timberwolves. Brookman, Joyce and Bryant Thornton also drove in a run apiece for Tomah, which had eight hits against two Black River Falls pitchers.

Independence/Gilmanton 10, Onalaska Luther 8

ONALASKA — The Knights scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but that wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

Sophomore Logan Bahr doubled and drove in three runs for Luther, while senior teammate Dillon Yang went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Sawyer Hougom and Owen Haas also drove in a run each for the Knights, who made six errors that led to six unearned runs.

SOFTBALL

MVC

Logan 13, Aquinas 12 (9)

The Rangers won when Molly Erickson hit an infield grounder with the bases loaded, and the throw to the plate resulted in an error.

Jojo Davis was 3 for 4 with a double and scored five runs for Logan, which started its season with a six-run first inning. The Blugolds countered with six runs in the second, and the game was tight from there.

Adrianna Lien doubled and drove in three runs, and Erickson was 3 for 6 with a double and five RBI for the Rangers.

Iris Neve was 5 for 6 to lead the Blugolds. Gracie Cronk was 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBI, Ellie Klar 3 for 5 with a double and one RBI and Alexa Neumeister 2 for 5 with a double and three RBI for Aquinas.

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 7, Fall Creek 4

BLAIR — Junior Lindsay Steien went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI for the Wildcats, who scored four runs in the third inning and added single runs in the fifth and sixth after the Crickets closed to within 5-4.

Chloe Wagner added two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for Blair-Taylor, which allowed two unearned runs. Callie Wagner added an RBI and Kierstyn Kindschy two runs scored for the Wildcats.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Logan 2, Arcadia 0

ARCADIA — The Rangers received goals from senior Jamie Benson and freshman Savannah Sichone helped the Rangers start their season with a nonconference victory.

Holmen 5, Menomonie 0

HOLMEN — The Vikings got their season off to a big start with a one-sided win over the Mustangs.

Juniors Nora Lee and Ella Lachecki scored twice each for Holmen, while sophomore teammate Olivia Schneider scored once.

Sparta 4, Portage 1

SPARTA — Senior Malory Russ had a hand in every goal for the Spartans.

Russ scored Sparta’s first three goals before assisting sophomore Amelia Russ on the final goal. Elle Erickson assisted on two goals, and Russ got her second score unassisted at the 23:56 mark.

Sparta scored the first four goals before Portage spoiled the shutout at 70:42 on a goal by Ellie Cotter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.