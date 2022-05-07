High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball team knocks off La Crescent-Hokah (copy)

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Aquinas High School baseball team got back on the winning side Saturday after losing two straight games this week.

Junior Calvin Hargrove hit a home run, tripled and drove in three runs during a 2-for-4 performance, and Chris Wilson added two RBI with a double as Aquinas (15-2) beat the Lancers 10-1.

Piersen Feehan and Wilson combined to allow seven hits and strike out eight in a game that included a sixth-run third inning for the Blugolds, who are ranked firts in Division 3 by state coaches.

Kyle Keppel also had two hits for Aquinas, which rebounded from consecutive losses to Holmen and Central.

Holmen 6, D.C. Everest 1

Holmen 6, Superior 5 (8)

WESTON, Wis. — The Vikings (7-5) received either a hit or an RBI from every starter in winning twice at the D.C. Everest Invitational and picking up their fourth and fifth straight victories.

Hayden Goodell was 2 for 3 with an RBI against Superior and 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI against D.C. Everest, while Jack Walters had two hits in each game.

Holmen tied Superior at 5 with a run in the top of the seventh inning and won it in the top of the eighth. Troy Grabowenski drove in two runs in that game, and Benson Swatek was 2 for 3.

Ayden Boylan added to Goodell’s big game against D.C. Everest with two RBI.

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Holmen 6, Eau Claire Memorial 1

Holmen 7, Eau Claire Memorial 6

HOLMEN — Junior Taylor Pellowski drove in three runs during a five-run fourth inning during the first game and had three hits in the second for the Vikings (11-6).

Kassie Mueller doubled, had three hits and drove in two runs in the opener, and Rayna Hendrickson allowed five hits while striking out two and walking one. Maria Jacobson led off the third inning of the second game with a home run.

BOYS TENNIS

Onalaska 4, Decorah 3

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers won two singles matches and two doubles matches for the nonconference victory.

Onalaska’s Joey Griebel and Tony Nguyen picked up a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles, and Micah Bornitz handed Michael Njus a 6-2, 6-1 defeat at No. 3 singles.

Onalaska Luther 13, Houston 5

HOUSTON, Minn. — The Knights (4-11) were led by Dillon Yang, who tripled, hit a home run and drove in four runs. Eli Krause added two hits and three RBI for Luther, which pulled away from a 4-2 lead by scoring seven runs in the fifth inning.

The Knights stole eight bases and received another two-hit performance from Nic Schultz.

MVC

Onalaska 16, Sparta 4

SPARTA — The Hilltoppers bounced back from being no-hit earlier in the week by scoring at least once in every inning.

Shortstop Kaden Kokaisel was 2 for 4 with a double and scored three runs for Onalaska (8-4, 6-2). Evan Winkler drove in three runs and was 2 for 5, and Ayden Larson drove in two for Onalaska, which turned seven Sparta errors into 10 unearned runs.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 3, De Soto 0

WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Pirates (7-4, 6-3) managed three singles in a loss.

Bryce Grelle was 2 for 3, and Aiden Brosinski added one of his own.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 5, River Valley 1

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Aden McCluskey was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI for the Blackhawks (5-5, 3-1), who scored all of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of a five-inning game.

Colton Thompson added two hits and an RBI, and Maddox Cejka struck out seven, walked two and allowed two hits to collect the victory.

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 3, Logan 2

ONALASKA — The Knights (9-7) scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth inning after the Rangers (9-4) tied the score at 2 in the top of the fourth.

Karly Miller and Julia Sill had run-scoring hits for Luther, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Sill tripled, and Allison Buege doubled to help the Knights, who received a pair of hits from Jolene Jordahl and took their first lead at 2-1 with a two-run third.

Hannah Matzke and Jordahl combined to pitch a three-hitter. Jordahl pitched the final three innings without allowing a hit and striking out five.

Jojo Davis, Kamryann Korish and Molly Erickson each had a hit for the Rangers, and Korish’s was a double.

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Aquinas 2

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Blugolds.

Third baseman Kinlee Grattan was 2 for 3 with a home run and drove in two runs for La Crescent-Hokah, which also received 2-for-3 performances from second baseman Macie Wolowicz and first baseman Toby Ernster.

Kira Boyer, Allie Mallicoat and Ernster each drove in a run. Mallicot pitched a five-hitter with one strikeout and two walks.

Ellie Klar was 2 for 2 with a double for Aquinas.

BOYS GOLF

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 159, Onalaska Luther 180

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Freshman Ryan Nutter shot an even-par 35 to lead the Lancers past the Knights.

La Crescent-Hokah junior Ben Kerska was second with a 4-over 39, and Luther sophomore Tyler Arenz and La Crescent-Hokah sophomore Will Farrell tied for third at 42.

TRACK AND FIELD

Tinder Invitational

EDGERTON, Wis. — The Aquinas boys placed eighth out of 11 teams, and the Aquinas girls were 10th out of 11.

Sophomore Jonathan Skemp won the 3,200 (9:57.36), and the team of David Malin, Walter Berns, Declan Hass and Quinn Miskowski won the 800 relay (1:35.55). Senior Damian Lee placed second in the discus (151-1).

Sara Gyllander led the Aquinas girls with a fourth-place finish in the 400 (1:04.05).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0