High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball team knocks off La Crescent-Hokah

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Aquinas High School baseball team got back on the winning side Saturday after losing two straight games this week.

Junior Calvin Hargrove hit a home run, tripled and drove in three runs during a 2-for-4 performance, and Chris Wilson added two RBI with a double as Aquinas (15-2) beat the Lancers 10-1.

Piersen Feehan and Wilson combined to allow seven hits and strike out eight in a game that included a sixth-run third inning for the Blugolds, who are ranked firts in Division 3 by state coaches.

Kyle Keppel also had two hits for Aquinas, which rebounded from consecutive losses to Holmen and Central.

Holmen 6, D.C. Everest 1

Holmen 6, Superior 5 (8)

WESTON, Wis. — The Vikings (7-5) received either a hit or an RBI from every starter in winning twice at the D.C. Everest Invitational and picking up their fourth and fifth straight victories.

Hayden Goodell was 2 for 3 with an RBI against Superior and 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI against D.C. Everest, while Jack Walters had two hits in each game.

Holmen tied Superior at 5 with a run in the top of the seventh inning and won it in the top of the eighth. Troy Grabowenski drove in two runs in that game, and Benson Swatek was 2 for 3.

Ayden Boylan added to Goodell’s big game against D.C. Everest with two RBI.

Viroqua 5, Altoona 2

Viroqua 8, Baldwin-Woodville 5

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Viroqua (9-4) beat the Railroaders behind three-hit pitching from Casey Kowalczyk and Tyler Quackenbush and used 11 hits to top Baldwin-Woodville.

Ben Fergot was 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Viroqua, which scored all of its runs against Altoona from the second through fifth innings. Griffin Olson tripled and drove in a run.

Olson doubled, had three hits and stole two bases against Baldwin-Woodville, which tied Viroqua at 5 with a run in the top of the sixth inning. Viroqua responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to win.

Kamden Oliver doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Fergot was 2 for 3 with two RBI.

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Holmen 6, Eau Claire Memorial 1

Holmen 7, Eau Claire Memorial 6

HOLMEN — Junior Taylor Pellowski drove in three runs during a five-run fourth inning during the first game and had three hits in the second for the Vikings (11-6).

Kassie Mueller doubled, had three hits and drove in two runs in the opener, and Rayna Hendrickson allowed five hits while striking out two and walking one. Maria Jacobson led off the third inning of the second game with a home run.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Wisconsin Rapids Quadrangular

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Tomah went unbeaten with a 5-2 win over Wisconsin Rapids, a 6-1 victory over D.C. Everest and a 7-0 blanking of Stevens Point Pacelli.

Jonah Nick (No. 2 singles), Anthony Lord (No. 3 singles) and the No. 2 doubles team of Ethan Libbey and Logan Boulton all won three times in straight sets.

Libby and Boulton won two of his matches 6-0, 6-0 and the other 6-1, 6-1. Nick won two of his matches 6-0, 6-1 and the other 6-0, 6-2.

Onalaska 4, Decorah 3

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers won two singles matches and two doubles matches for the nonconference victory.

Onalaska’s Joey Griebel and Tony Nguyen picked up a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles, and Micah Bornitz handed Michael Njus a 6-2, 6-1 defeat at No. 3 singles.

Viroqua 4, Eau Claire Regis 3

Viroqua 7, Lakeland 0

Altoona 4, Viroqua 3

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Dalton Buros won all three of his matches at No. 2 singles for the Blackhawks.

Sam Kane won a No. 3 singles match against Lakeland and a No. 4 singles match against Altoona, while the doubles team of Ben Kane and Owen King won at No. 1 against Regis and at No. 2 against Lakeland.

