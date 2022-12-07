High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys basketball holds off Holmen

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team had to sweat it out early against Holmen before pulling away for a 76-67 MVC victory at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday.

The Blugolds (2-0, 1-0) led by just two at halftime before pouring on 42 points in the second half. Junior forward Walter Berns dominated with 32 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Senior guard Andrew Sutton had 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Junior guard Jonathan Skemp only had four points, but contributed greatly on the defensive side with five steals.

Three-point shooting may have been Holmen’s downfall as it shot just 8-for-38 from beyond the arc. Senior forward Drew Tengblad had 22 points. Sophomore guard Kaiden Wilber did it all for the Vikings, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 85, Fillmore Central 57

HARMONY, Minn. — Junior Lewis Doyle scored a team-high 22 points as the Warriors won their first game of the season.

Caledonia carved out a 49-31 lead after one half and had double-figure scoring from four players.

Mason King added 20 points and hit six of the Warriors’ 10 3-pointers. Reid Klug hit three 3s and scored 12 points, and Will Hahn added another 12 points.

La Crescent-Hokah 64, Winona Cotter 48

WINONA, Minn. — Senior Carter Todd scored 18 points to lead the Lancers past the Ramblers.

Noah Bjerke-Wieser made five 3-pointers and added 17 points for La Crescent-Hokah, which also received a 12-point performance from Owen Bentzen.

Nonconference

Central 70, Eau Claire North 54

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Junior wing Henry Meyer had a team-high 25 points for the RiverHawks (3-0) in their victory over the Huskies (0-3).

Meyer had a double-double, collecting 11 rebounds, as well. Seniors Bennett Fried and Nic Williams each added 13 points. The RiverHawks shot 48.3% from the field compared to just 35.3% for the hosting Eau Claire North.

Rice Lake 67, Logan 55

RICE LAKE, Wis. — Nick Joley scored 13 points to lead the Rangers (1-2).

Justis Arellano and Andrew Hackbarth added 11 points each, and teammate Cam Kruse scored 10.

Cashton 65, Viroqua 28

VIROQUA — A 25-point night from junior guard Connor Butzler highlighted the Eagles (3-0) dominant victory against the hosting Blackhawks (1-4).

Butzler had all four of the team’s 3-pointers, three coming in the second half. Senior forward Zack Minsa and junior guard Brady Hemmersbach each had 11 points for the Eagles. Sophomore guard Benson McDowell also had 11 to lead Viroqua scoring.

Bangor 67, G-E-T 58

GALESVILLE — The Cardinals (1-1) held off the Red Hawks (2-2) on the road behind 18 points from senior wing Dustin McDonald and gave first-year coach Nick Meacham his first victory.

Junior wing Cody Schmitz had 38 points for G-E-T, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Bangor on its way to their first win. Senior guard Tanner Jones added 15 points for the Red Hawks. G-E-T senior guard Will Mack had 10.

Tomah 55, Black River Falls 44

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Timberwolves (1-2) won for the first time this season by handing the Tigers (2-1) their first loss.

Westby 61, Brookwood 47

ONTARIO — The Norsemen (3-1) bounced back from a loss to Royall by taking care of the Falcons (3-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVC

Aquinas 82, Tomah 54

TOMAH — The Blugolds (5-1, 1-0) scored 41 points in each half to beat the Timberwolves (1-5, 0-1) for the 30th straight time.

Senior guard Macy Donarski had a game-high 21 points to go with seven steals and five assists for Aquinas. Junior guard Maddie Murphy added 18 points and six steals, while freshman forward Samantha Davis contributed 17 points and seven steals.

Senior wing Lauren Noth led Tomah in scoring with 18 while senior forward Aubery King had 15.

Holmen 69, Sparta 41

HOLMEN — The Vikings (3-4, 2-0) remained unbeaten in conference games and were led by 14-point performances from juniors Sydney Valiska and Izzy Jahr. Danika Rebhahn and Gabby Powell added 10 points each, and freshman Charley Casey had seven points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

Abby Schell scored 13 and Evie Tripp 11 for the Spartans (2-4, 0-1).

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 89, Whitehall 48

BLAIR — The Wildcats (5-0, 3-0) took care of the Norse, and senior Kierstyn Kindschy scored a career-high 28 points.

Senior Lindsay Steien added 27 points and eight steals for Blair-Taylor, which had four players score at least 10 points. Abby Thompson scored 15 points to go with nine assists and eight steals.

Sydney Fremstad scored 10 points and grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds, and Lexi Lofgren had 13 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 65, Fillmore Central 26

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (3-0, 2-0) were raining three-pointers on the Falcons (0-3, 0-2) thanks in large part to Ava Privet.

Privet had a game-high 23 points and six of Caledonia’s eight three-point makes. Three different players — Alexis Schroeder, Paige Klug and Josie Foster — added eight points.

Kammry Broadwater of the Falcons led her team with seven points.

Nonconference

Bangor 58, G-E-T 28

GALESVILLE — The Cardinals (0-3) took care of the Red Hawks (1-4) on the road, led by 22 points by Nora Tucker.

Tucker scored 13 in the first half before Bangor had an impressive 33-12 second half to put G-E-T away. Anna Fronk added 10 for the Cardinals. Shayna Kirkey had a team-high 12 for the Red Hawks.

Westby 52, Richland Center 25

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Norsemen doubled up the Hornets and picked up their fifth straight win to open the season.

Cashton 43, Independence 27

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Eagles (3-0) beat the Indees for their third straight win to open the season.

Braylee Hyatt made a 3-pointer and scored nine of her team-high 12 points in the second half. Sydney Helgerson added 10 points for Cashton.

BOYS HOCKEY

MVC

Onalaska/La Crosse 4, Aquinas/Holmen 2

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers bested the Avalanche at the OmniCenter for an MVC win.

Coulee

La Crescent-Hokah 9, West Salem/Bangor 0

LA CRESCENT — Wyatt Farrell contributes points on all but one Lancers (3-2) goal in a blowout win over West Salem/Bangor.

Farrell had five goals and assisted on three more. Harrell leads the team in both categories as he’s now up to 12 goals and five assists on the season.

Nonconference

Tomah/Sparta 7, Viroqua 1

SPARTA — Tomah/Sparta were led by two goals and two assists from Parker Holloway in their win over the Blackhawks.

Holloway scored the opening goal of the game at three minutes, 47 seconds in the first period. His second goal at 8:28 in the second made it five straight unanswered for Tomah/Sparta.

Also among goal scorers for the victor were Blake Haun, Alex Boyko, Owen Walker, Jaxon Ruland and Dane Vervoren. The lone Blackhawks goal was scored by Jack Dahl.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger

Madison Metro 7, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The Lynx let off 47 shots against the Blackhawks in a shutout victory.

Brita Lake led in scoring with two goals. Grace Bonnell’s lone goal of the game was unassisted, but she herself assisted on four other Lynx goals.

Nonconference

Black River Falls 4, Winona 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers shutout the Winhawks to collect a victory at Milt Lunda Memorial Arena.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

Arcadia 54, Whitehall 28

WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Raiders picked up a non conference dual win against the Norse, highlighted by three pins to start the competition.

Sophomore Edgar Ortiz won the opening 170 pound bout in two minutes, 54 seconds over Broc Corburn. Junior Gery Ceballos-Lopez won at 182 with a pin against sophomore Luke Matejka in 3:24 and senior Martin Aguilar pinned sophomore Lukas Paske in 54 seconds to win at 195.

The Raiders would collect five more pins, including one in 20 seconds at 145 pounds by senior Hunter Fitzpatrick.

Independence/Gilmanton 60, Onalaska/Luther 24

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers won three matches by pin.

Bryce Buchanan (152), Jackson Hughes (160) and Jack Stoen (195) all finished matches early for Onalaska/Luther.