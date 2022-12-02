High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys basketball wins opener against Prairie du Chien

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team started its season on the right foot with a 58-36 nonconference victory over Prairie du Chien at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Friday.

The Blugolds doubled up the Blackhawks for a 26-13 halftime lead and pulled away from there.

Junior Walter Berns scored 12 points in the first half and finished with a team-high 15 and two 3-pointers for Aquinas, which started its season with a victory for the fourth year in a row.

Senior Andrew Sutton added 11 points and junior Tanner Peterson nine.

Sophomore Nicholas McCullick scored 10 points for the Blackhawks (0-2).

Arcadia 65, Elk Mound 57

ELK MOUND, Wis. — Senior Connor Weltzien went off for 34 points as the Raiders started their season with a big road victory over the Mounders.

Weltzien, who averaged 6 points per game as a junior, made all nine of his attempted free throws and added a pair of 3-pointers.

Junior Maverick Drazkowski added 21 for Arcadia, which started its season with a victory for the second time in three years by beating a team that won 14 games last season.

Westby 51, North Crawford 50

WESTBY — The Norsemen used 20 points from junior Rhett Stenslien to hold off the Trojans.

Stenslien scored 14 points in the first half. Senior Jack Weninger added six points in each half for Westby.

Black River Falls 64, Independence 56

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (2-0) won their home-opener by eight against Independence.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVC

Holmen 57, Tomah 44

The Vikings (2-4, 1-0) started the conference season with a victory and won for the second time in three games.

Junior Sidney Valiska scored a team-high 11 points, and senior Gabby Powell had 10 for Holmen, which had a 34-20 lead by the end of the first half.

Brin Neumann scored a game-high 14 points for the Timberwolves (1-4, 0-2), who also received 11 from Aubrey King.

Coulee

West Salem 60, Onalaska Luther 33

ONALASKA — The Panthers (3-0, 1-0) used 20 points from senior Anna McConkey and 13 from sophomore Megan Johnson to take care of the Knights (1-3, 0-1).

McConkey scored 11 points in the second half, and Johnson made a 3-pointer and scored nine of her points in the first half.

Luther was led by senior Hannah Matzke’s 12 points.

Westby 62, Arcadia 34

ARCADIA — The Norsemen (4-0, 1-0) had three players reach doubles figures and were led by senior Kenzie Stellner’s 12 points.

Seniors Hanna Nelson and Jayda Berg added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Westby, which has won three of its games by at least 16 points.

Breah Golden’s nine points led the Raiders (0-3, 0-1).

G-E-T 41, Viroqua 25

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (1-3, 1-0) built a 27-14 halftime lead and held the Blackhawks (2-2, 0-1) to 11 points in the second half.

Senior Neveah Becker led the Red Hawks with 14 points, and fellow senior Caydence Kokott also hit double digits with 10.

Viroqua was led by a 12-point night from Zoey Clark.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 63, Wonewoc-Center 22

BANGOR — The Cardinals (2-0, 1-0) scored 38 points in the first half and were led by senior Nora Tucker’s 22 points in their 15th straight conference victory.

Tucker made four 3-pointers and was backed up by a 19-point performance from sophomore Anna Fronk.

Cashton 57, Necedah 21

CASHTON — The Eagles (2-0, 1-0) won their conference opener and built a 33-12 lead after one half in the process.

Ten Cashton players scored, and Braylee Hyatt led the way with 15 while making one 3-pointer. Taylor Lindley-Schndel added 12 — 10 in the first half — for the Eagles.

New Lisbon 46, Brookwood 44

BROOKWOOD — The Rockets (1-4, 1-0) first win of the season is by a slim margin over Brookwood (0-3, 0-1).

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 66, Eleva-Strum 22

STRUM, Wis. — The Wildcats (4–0, 2-0) cruised with another big performance from senior Lindsay Stein, who scored 30 points to go with six steals and five assists.

Steien is averaging 26.8 points per game this season, and she was supported by a 13-point effort from Kierstyn Kindschy.

Abby Thompson added nine points, six steals and five rebounds and Sydney Fremstad eight points and nine rebounds for Blair-Taylor.

Melrose-Mindoro 65, Whitehall 55

WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Mustangs (2-3, 1-1) got back on track following a two-game losing streak with a conference win against Whitehall.

Ridge and Valley

Kickapoo 70, De Soto 21

DE SOTO — The Pirates (0-3, 0-1) remained winless by losing their first conference game.

Three Rivers-East

Caledonia 62, Winona Cotter 24

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (2-0, 2-0) picked up another significant by taking care of handily the Ramblers.

Sophomore Josie Foster scored a game-high 15 points for Caledonia, which opened its season with a win over La Crescent-Hokah. The Warriors were 0-4 against the Ramblers and Lancers last season.

Caledonia made six 3-pointers, and senior Ava Privet made three of them on her way to 10 points. Senior Paige Klug made two 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Warriors, who had a 34-15 lead after one half before holding Cotter to nine second-half points.

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 55, Mabel-Canton 19

MABEL, Minn. — The Lancers had three scorers in double-digits in their road victory over Mabel-Canton.

Molly Bills led the team with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Kelsey Kiesau had 12 points and five steals. Kinlee Grattan added 11 and fell a rebound shy of a double-double.

Brooklyn Mitchell had six points and Emma Hunt had four.

Marshfield 69, Central 53

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The Tigers handed the RiverHawks (1-4) their third-straight loss by at least 11.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Black River Falls Co-op 5, Medford/Rib Lake 1