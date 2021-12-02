High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys stifle Prairie du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Aquinas High School boys basketball team held Prairie du Chien to six field goals inside the 3-point line on the way to a 46-35 nonconference victory on Thursday.

The Blugolds (2-0) won their second straight game by limiting the Blackhawks tto 13 first-half points, and senior Quinn Miskowski scored 12 points to lead a balanced offense.

Miskowski made a pair of 3-pointers and scored seven of his points in the first half, while senior Will Skemp added a 3-pointer and scored seven of his 11 points in the second half.

Senior Chris Wilson added 10 points and junior Jackson Flottmeyer nine for Aquinas, which led 19-13 after one half and made 8 of 12 free throws in the second half.

Prairie du Chien (0-2) was led by Max Amundson’s nine points.

West Salem 83, Tomah 59

TOMAH — The Panthers won their second straight game to open the season.

Junior Peter Lattos, a 6-foot-7 forward, scored a game-high 25 points, and Carson Koepnick poured in 20 for West Salem, which also received a 16-point performance from sophomore Tamarrein Henderson.

Dustin Derousseau scored 15 points to lead the Timberwolves (0-2).

Sparta 53, Adams-Friendship 52

ADAMS, Wis. — The Spartans (1-3) picked up their first win of the season.

Mauston 67, Westby 58

WESTBY — The Norsemen (2-1) were beaten for the first time this season after being outscored by eight points in the second half.

Senior Hudson Lipski scored a team-high 17 points for Westby, which also received 14-point performances from senior Cale Griffin and sophomore Rhett Stenslien.

Viroqua 71, Brookwood 26

ONTARIO — Seniors Kamden Oliver and Griffin Olson scored 15 points apiece to keep the Blackhawks (3-0) unbeaten.

Both scored 10 points in the second half as Viroqua pulled away from the Falcons. Senior Austin Frye scored a team-high 10 for Brookwood (1-2).

Elk Mound 79, Arcadia 53

ARCADIA — The Mounders made 11 3-pointers in the first half to take care of the Raiders.

Senior Trev Bjorge scored 15 points, and senior Kaden Updike added 11 for Arcadia (0-3), which trailed 49-24 after the first half.

Blair-Taylor 81, Greenwood 34

BLAIR — The Wildcats started their season with a one-sided victory.

Eleven players scored for Blair-Taylor, which was led by junior Jaren Swanson’s 16 points and senior Cain Fremstad’s 15. Freshman Ethan Kniseley and junior Evan Nehring added 11 apiece for the Wildcats.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

West Salem/Bangor 45, Central/Logan 35

The Catbirds won eight matches in a dual that included 12 pins.

Bradyn Glasspoole (126 pounds), Isaac Corbin (138), Evan Wolfe (145), Cody Petersen (170), Andy Johnson (182) and Reid Rasmussen (285) all recorded pins for West Salem/Bangor, which held a 30-18 lead before Brody Deal and Eli Graewin recorded pins for Central/Logan at 195 and 220, respectively, to tie the score.

Rasmussen followed with a pin, and Landon Buehler posted a 6-2 decision over Justus Mueller at 106 to put the Catbirds back in control.

Daylin Haney (132), Dylan Ellefson (152), Sam Veenstra (160) and Cole Fitzpatrick (120) added pins for Central/Logan.

Tomah 42, Mauston/Necedah 34

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Timberwolves won the last three matches — two by pin — to win the Milk Can dual.

Tomah faced a 34-24 deficit before Cameron Finch pinned Alex Stuhr at 5:23 in the 120-pound bout to get the Timberwolves within four. A forfeit put them ahead, then Gavin Finch cemented the victory by pinning Alex Zoller in 32 seconds at 132. Kalen Rose (145) also won by decision for the Timberwolves.

Cadott 43, Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 30

CADOTT, Wis. — The Titans received victories from Isabelle Eichelt (113), Skylar Wieczorek (120), Tanner Anderson (138), Raeff Radcliffe (182) and Justice Vaaler (195).

Eichelt and Anderson won by pin.

Ithaca/Weston 48, Westby 21

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Norsemen received pins from Dyolan Nottestad (285), Brock Hoskins (113) and Ryland Abt (126) and a decision from Dominick Hansen (152).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Lake City 67, La Crescent-Hokah 46

LAKE CITY, Minn. — The Lancers are 1-1 with a home game against Caledonia coming on Friday.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

West Salem 4, Tomah/Sparta 2

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (2-1) scored three times in the first period at the Panther Den to win their second straight game.

Easton Armstrong gave Tomah/Sparta a 1-0 lead before West Salem answered with its three goals. Connor Brown, Lincoln Rahzen and Noah LaFleur each beat Tomah/Sparta goaltender Jake Berry before the first period ended.

LaFleuer assisted on Rahzen’s goal, and Zach Long gave an assist to LaFleuer’s goal.

Owen Walker got Tomah/Sparta within 3-2 in the second period, but LaFleuer scored his second goal with an assist from Rahzen in the third. Berry made 20 saves, and Weston Gerke stopped 36 for the Panthers.

Black River Falls 5, Aquinas co-op 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Avalanche co-op (1-2) lost by four goals on the road against Black River Falls (3-1).

Aquinas got on the board first when senior forward Zander Skrede scored at 13:43 with assists by freshman forward Casey Keane and senior forward Brennan Dirks.

That lead held until the first intermission, but BRF scored three goals in the first six minutes of the second period and the Avalanche were shut out from there.

La Crescent-Hokah 8, Winona 4

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers’ four-goal second period broke the game open as La Crescent-Hokah (1-1) defeated Winona (1-1) in La Crescent.

It was an even first period, with each team scoring two goals.

La Crescent-Hokah scored just over a minute-and-a-half into the contest when sophomore Colton Holzer converted an assist from freshman Ethan Myhre at 1:49.

Winona tallied back-to-back goals when sophomore Max Uribe scored with an assist by junior Easton Kronebusch at 4:38 and freshman Aven Prodzinkski scored off an assist by sophomore Teis Larsen at 9:57 for a 2-1 Winhawk lead. La Crescent’s Liam Farrell scored unassisted at 13:59 to tie the score at 2.

The Lancers scored four times in the second period, while holding Winona scoreless, for a 6-2 lead at the second intermission that the Winhawks could not overcome.

Larsen scored a pair of goals in the third period, one at even strength assisted by Prodzinski and senior Caleb Ellenburg and one on a powerplay assisted by Ellenburg, though the Lancers also scored twice in the third to seal Winona’s 8-4 defeat.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Black River Falls co-op 3, Viroqua co-op 2 (OT)

VIROQUA — Senior Lexie Hagen gave the Tigers (2-4) the win with an overtime assist from Delainey Johnson.

Gabby Olson and Leonie Boettcher gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead with goals in the first nine minutes of the second period. Lucia Nannini and Sylvi Shonnka assisted on Olson’s goal, and Rachel Simonson and Aida Karwoski set up Boettcher’s.

Hannah Lane scored unassisted to get Black River Falls on the board late in the second period, and Avery Hagen tied the score at 2 with an assist from Lexie Hagen at 16:57 of the third.

