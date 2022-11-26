High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball team tops Holy Family

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Aquinas High School girls bounced back from a loss to one of Minnesota's top-ranked teams to beat a fifth-ranked team at Saint Thomas Academy on Saturday.

The Blugolds (2-1) used a 28-point performance from Macy Donarski to lead three double-figure scorers in a 74-64 win over Holy Family Catholic, which enters the season ranked fifth in Minnesota's Class AA.

Aquinas beat a team with two future Division I players by shutting down the rest of Holy Family's roster. Butler commit Jocelyn Land scored 33 points, and Providence commit Sophia Hall added 15, but the rest of the team combined for 16 points.

Donarski, who has committed to play at Montana, scored 13 points as Aquinas built a 42-35 halftime lead. She made one 3-pointer and finished the game with eight assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocked shot. She is averaging 30 points per game this season.

Junior Maddie Murphy made three 3-pointers and added 15 points for the Blugolds, while freshman Samantha Davis added 12 and seven rebounds and senior Barcha Hnizdilova 10 points and seven rebounds.

Aquinas opened the invitational Friday with an 83-72 loss to top-ranked Providence Academy, which won last season's Class AA state championship. The Blugolds next play at Onalaska Luther on Tuesday.

Holmen 51, Rhinelander 37

WAUSAU, Wis. — The Vikings (1-3) picked up their first win of the season with a solid defensive effort against the Hodags.

Molly Twitchell and Charley Casey led the defense against Rhinelander senior Ava lamers, who was held to eight points after entering with a scoring average of 29.8 points per game. Lily Treder also entered averaging 19.8 ppg and was held to 11.

Sydney Valiska and Danika Rebhahn led Holmen with nine points apiece, while Olivia Schneider added eight. Lydia Olson and Gabby Powell also had seven each.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Baraboo 77, Sparta 64

BARABOO, Wis. — Senior Layden Bender scored 28 points, but the Spartans (0-2) came up short against the Thunderbirds.

Senior Tyler Schendel added 16 points for Sparta, but Ross Liegel's 22 points led three double-figure scorers for Baraboo (1-0).

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Rochester John Marshall 5, La Crescent-Hokah 4

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Lancers scored two late goals but couldn't catch the Rockets in their opener.

Junior Wyatt Farrell scored twice for La Crescent-Hokah and notched both goals unassisted at even strength. The first tied the game at 2 in the second period and his second answered a three-goal run by John Marshall.

Senior Nikolas Kubecka got the lancers within the final score at 14:43 of the third, but that was the final goal. Ethan Myhre and Jan Bla'ha assisted on Klubecka's goal.

Bla'ha netted the first goal of the game with assists from Myhre and Sawyer Christianson at 5:17 in the first.

Madison Memorial 5, Aquinas co-op 0

MADISON — The Spartans outshot the Avalanche 34-17 and scored twice in the first period and twice again in the second.

Keaton Breske stopped 29 shots in goal for the Avalanche.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Viroqua 2, Winona 1 (OT)

WINONA, Minn. — The Blackhawks started their season by going extra time and beating the Winhawks.

Senior Rachel Simonson scored both of Viroqua's goals, getting the first unassisted on a power play to give her team a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Simonson's winner came 19 seconds into overtime and was set up with assists from Rhiannon Dehlin and Emma Brudos. Simonson had 16 goals and 38 points for the Blackhawks as a junior.